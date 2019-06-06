Quiénes Somos

Copa Mundial Femenina
FIFA Legends y delegados, juntos en un torneo como previa mundialista
06 jun. 2019
- Delegados de 6 confederaciones y FIFA Legends compiten en un torneo de fútbol
- Los partidos se disputaron a los pies de la emblemática Torre Eiffel
- El equipo de la CONMEBOL, con Cambiasso, Verón y Zanetti, se proclamó vencedor
En una emblemática localización del centro de París, en lo que fue un perfecto calentamiento para la esperadísima Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019™, algunos de los grandes nombres del fútbol retrocedieron en el tiempo.
El torneo de fútbol de la Delegación del Congreso de la FIFA contó con un plantel de equipos plagados de figuras -repletos de delegados de las seis confereaciones y las FIFA Legends como anfitriones-, que compitieron a los pies de la histórica Torre Effiel.
La sensación entre los participantes era de incontenible entusiasmo, con la cuenta atrás de la gran cita femenina a punto de culminar.
"Creo que es fantástico contar con jugadores retirados que conecten e interactúen con la actual generación", declaró a FIFA.com la bicampeona mundial Kristine Lilly. "Dotar a la Copa Mundial Femenina de un escenario más grande es algo bueno. Francia está haciendo un trabajo fenomenal como anfitriona hasta la fecha, y una vez que empiecen los partidos va a ser muy emocionante".
También había entre los asistentes un campeón de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA™, una superestrella brasileña que quiso mostrar su apoyo al fútbol femenino en vísperas del pitido inicial.
"Es importante que hombres y mujeres unidos apoyen la Copa Mundial Femenina", afirmó a FIFA.com. "Es un evento especial para esta causa, ahora mismo todo el mundo está abrazando esta causa. Es una gran oportunidad de mostrar a todo el mundo que estamos con las chicas. Creo que será una Copa Mundial increíble. Veremos a jugadoras buenas, con mucho talento, será divertido".
En última instancia fue el equipo de la CONMEBOL, compuesto entre otros por los argentinos Javier Zanetti, Juan Sebastian Verón y Esteban Cambiasso, el que se alzó con el triunfo en el torneo tras imponerse a Alex Scott y el equipo de la FIFA en la final. Pese a que el resultado de esta final no fue tan significativo como el de la que se disputará dentro de un mes en Lyon.
"Están pasando tantas cosas que no puedo dejar de sonreír por la expectación que se está creando, y también el entusiasmo", aseguró a FIFA.com una radiante Scott, veterana de tres ediciones de la Copa Mundial Femenina.
"Ahora solo queremos que empiecen los partidos. La gente siempre me pregunta si me gustaría jugar ahora y yo les digo que no rotundamente. Porque sé que fui parte de la lucha para asegurarnos estar aquí hoy celebrando el fútbol femenino. Aún queda mucho por hacer, pero creo que este es el momento de celebrar que finalmente se está reconociendo al fútbol femenino y tenemos por delante cuatro emocionantes semanas".
