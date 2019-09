Quiénes Somos

View this post on Instagram

FIFA Legend Steve McManaman travelled to 🇰🇭Cambodia to visit @isfcambodia and see some of the amazing work they do. During his visit, Steve and his daughter Ella took part in activities with a group of players who were vision impaired or HIV positive. @isfcambodia’s vision is ‘a society free from poverty and inequality’. . . #fifafoundation #cambodia #🇰🇭 #❤️ #socialchange #education