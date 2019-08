Quiénes Somos

Alum Ahmed is giving back to Starfinder as a Coach-Mentor. Ahmed is building his expertise and guiding our high school youth, just as our coaches once guided him. He is now working toward a degree in Sports Management. He believes this would not have happened without Starfinder. Many of his classmates dropped out of school or made bad decisions because they didn’t have the kind of positive guidance that Ahmed experienced at Starfinder. Starfinder is about every young person finding the star in themselves. Hear from Ahmed and a Starfinder student on how Starfinder is helping them find their star. Our fiscal year ends June 30th Help us end the year strong! Please make a gift to Starfinder today and help more young people find the stars in themselves. https://tinyurl.com/jtn8xso