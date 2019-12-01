Portugal mostró su mejor cara cuando hizo falta, le ganó a Italia por 6-4 y y se consagró campeón de la Copa Mundial de Beach Soccer de la FIFA Paraguay 2019™.
Los lusos alzaron el trofeo por segunda vez, luego de sumar su primera estrella en 2015 en suelo propio.
Los italianos, por su parte, igualaron su mejor actuación en la competencia, aquel segundo puesto de 2008.
El partido
El duelo resultó muy parejo en el primer período. Es más, Italia abrió el marcador por intermedio de Zurlo, pero luego perdió precisión.
Ni siquiera Gori estuvo fino, aunque igual le alcanzó para ser el goleador del torneo con 16.
Portugal creció con el pasar de los minutos. Liderado por Jordan y Leo Martins, autores de tres y dos goles respectivamente, dieron vuelta el marcador y controlaron las acciones hasta el tercer período.
Recién allí Italia mostró su mejor versión, y luego de exigir a Andrade, recortaron la diferencia a dos, pero no fue suficiente.
Vale recalcar que la final fue el último partido mundialista de Madjer, capitán portugués y leyenda de la especialidad.
Paraguay 2019: Italia-Portugal (final)
Players of Italy and Portugal enter the pitch
The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup trophy
Dancers perform prior to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Final
The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup trophy
The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup trophy
Coimbra of Portugal attempts an overhead kick under pressure
Final - FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019
Emmanuele Zurlo of Italy celebrates after scoring his team's first goal
Leo Martins of Portugal celebrates after scoring his team's first goal
