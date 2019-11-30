En medio de un diluvio, Portugal estuvo más certero desde el punto de penal para derrotar 1-2 a Japón y clasificarse a la final de la Copa Mundial de Beach Soccer de la FIFA Paraguay 2019™. El encuentro terminó 3-3, tras el tiempo regular y la prórroga.
Los portugueses, campeones en 2015, estarán en el duelo decisivo por tercera vez.
El partido resultó tan equilibrado como se esperaba, con tres cambios de liderazgo en el resultado.
Todo hacía pensar que Portugal lo ganaba en el tiempo regular, pero un gol de Takuya Akaguma, a 47 segundos del cierre del tercer período, envió el duelo a tiempo extra.
Al no sacarse ventaja, se debió recurrir a los penales para definir la semifinal, que se ejecutaron bajo una lluvia torrencial.
Ahí le tocó fallar a Ozu, el mejor jugador japonés, y a Teruki Tabata, sellando la suerte japonesa y el pasaje portugués a la final.
Una vez más destacaron los hermanos Martins: Be anotó dos goles y Leo uno.
Paraguay 2019: Japón-Portugal (semifinales)
-
Players walk out of the tunnel
30 nov. 2019
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 30: Players walk out of the tunnel for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 semi final match between Japan and Portugal at Estadio Mundialista "Los Pynandi" on November 30, 2019 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Portugal sing their national anthem
30 nov. 2019
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 30: Players of Portugal sing their national anthem prior to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 semi final match between Japan and Portugal at Estadio Mundialista "Los Pynandi" on November 30, 2019 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Leo Martins of Portugal scores his team's first goal
30 nov. 2019
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 30: Leo Martins of Portugal scores his team's first goal against goalkeeper Shingo Terukina of Japan during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 semi final match between Japan and Portugal at Estadio Mundialista "Los Pynandi" on November 30, 2019 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Leo Martins of Portugal celebrates his team's first goal with team-mates
30 nov. 2019
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 30: Leo Martins of Portugal celebrates his team's first goal with team mates during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 semi final match between Japan and Portugal at Estadio Mundialista "Los Pynandi" on November 30, 2019 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Torres of Portugal is challenged by Shusei Yamauchi of Japan
30 nov. 2019
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 30: Torres of Portugal is challenged by Shusei Yamauchi of Japan during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 semi final match between Japan and Portugal at Estadio Mundialista "Los Pynandi" on November 30, 2019 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Be Martins of Portugal celebrates a goal
30 nov. 2019
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 30: Be Martins of Portugal celebrates a goal during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 semi final match between Japan and Portugal at Estadio Mundialista Los Pynandi on November 30, 2019 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ozu Moreira #10 of Japan celebrates a goal
30 nov. 2019
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 30: Ozu Moreira #10 of Japan celebrates a goal during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 semi final match between Japan and Portugal at Estadio Mundialista Los Pynandi on November 30, 2019 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ozu Moreira of Japan celebrates his team's second goal
30 nov. 2019
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 30: Ozu Moreira of Japan celebrates his team's second goal during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 semi final match between Japan and Portugal at Estadio Mundialista "Los Pynandi" on November 30, 2019 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Leo Martins of Portugal celebrates a goal
30 nov. 2019
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 30: Leo Martins of Portugal celebrates a goal during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 semi final match between Japan and Portugal at Estadio Mundialista Los Pynandi on November 30, 2019 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
(L-R) Coimbra and Leo Martins of Portugal celebrates a goal
30 nov. 2019
ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 30: (L-R) Coimbra and Leo Martins of Portugal celebrates a goal during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 semi final match between Japan and Portugal at Estadio Mundialista Los Pynandi on November 30, 2019 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Esa no es una victoria de los hermanos Martins, sino de Portugal. Sin la confianza del equipo, ninguno podría lograr nada. Esa es nuestra virtud: todos compartimos responsabilidades y cumplimos.
Lo que viene 🔜
Domingo 1 de diciembre
Final (18:00, hora local)
Italia v Portugal
Partido por el tercer puesto (16:15 hora local)
Rusia v Japón