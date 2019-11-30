Leo Martins of Portugal scores his team's first goal

ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - NOVEMBER 30: Leo Martins of Portugal scores his team's first goal against goalkeeper Shingo Terukina of Japan during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 semi final match between Japan and Portugal at Estadio Mundialista "Los Pynandi" on November 30, 2019 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

