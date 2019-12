Fedor Zemskov of Russia is challenged by Kosuke Matsuda of Japan

ASUNCION, PARAGUAY - DECEMBER 01: Fedor Zemskov of Russia is challenged by Kosuke Matsuda of Japan during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 third place match between Russia and Japan at Estadio Mundialista Los Pynandi on December 01, 2019 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images