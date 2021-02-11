Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Weverton of SE Palmeiras looks to the sky as he walks out to warm up prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

