Mundial de Clubes
Al Ahly, bronce en penales (0-0, 3-2 PEN)
11 feb. 2021
- El partido por el tercer puesto terminó sin anotaciones
- Al Ahly se colgó la medalla de bronce en penales
- Mohamed El Shenawy se lució en la tanda de penales
Luego de que el partido finalizara sin anotaciones, Al Ahly se impuso al Palmeiras desde el manchón penal y se quedó con el tercer lugar de la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020™. El partido se disputó este 11 de febrero en Estadio de la Ciudad de la Educación.
Al Ahly saltó a la cancha con muchas ganas de abrir el marcador en los primeros minutos. Sin embargo, Palmeiras supo contener el ímpetu del rival y el arquero Weverton no estuvo en muchos problemas.
Cuando terminó la primera mitad, los brasileños ya habían emparejado el trámite del partido y estuvieron cerca de inclinar la balanza hacia su lado con un cabezado de Rony que forzó a al arquero rival a estirarse para mandar la pelota a tiro de esquina.
En la segunda mitad Palmeiras tomó el ritmo del encuentro. Sin embargo, tampoco supo capitalizar el dominio en la cancha con llegadas de auténtico peligro.
Al 67' Al Ahly tuvo su mejor oportunidad con un disparo vistoso de Amro Elsoulia, siendo rechazado por Weverton. Ajayi tomó el rechace y lo mandó a las redes, pero fue anulado por fuera de lugar.
Finalmente, el tercer lugar del Mundial de Clubes se definió en penales. Ahí, Mohamed El Shenawy se lució bajo los tres postes y detuvo dos intentos brasileños y Al Ahly se impuso 3-2, colgándose la medalla de bronce.
- Jugador Alibaba Cloud del Partido: Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly SC)
📸 EL PARTIDO EN FOTOS
Catar 2020: Al Ahly SC - SE Palmeiras
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Raphael Veiga of SE Palmeiras controls the ball under pressure from Taher Mohamed of Al Ahly SC during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Players of Al Ahly SC celebrate after winning the penalty shootout during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Ayman Ashraf of Al Ahly SC and teammates celebrate in the penalty shootout during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Players of Al Ahly SC celebrate after winning the penalty shootout during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Walter Bwalya of Al Ahly SC reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place game
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Walter Bwalya of Al Ahly SC reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Match Referee Maguette Ndiaye speaks with Luan Garcia of SE Palmeiras and Badr Benoun of Al Ahly SC
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Match Referee Maguette Ndiaye speaks with Luan Garcia of SE Palmeiras and Badr Benoun of Al Ahly SC during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC passes the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Walter Bwalya of Al Ahly SC battles for possession with Gustavo Gomez of SE Palmeiras during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Referee Maguette N'Diaye gestures during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Fans of Al Ahly SC show their support from the stands during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Walter Bwalya of Al Ahly SC stretches for the ball which is caught by Weverton of SE Palmeiras during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Walter Bwalya of Al Ahly SC shoots under pressure from Luan Garcia, Gustavo Gomez, Matias Vina and Felipe Melo of SE Palmeiras during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Felipe Melo of SE Palmeiras reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Mayke of SE Palmeiras competes for a header with Afsha of Al Ahly SC during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Walter Bwalya of Al Ahly SC shoots under pressure from Gustavo Gomez of SE Palmeiras during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Felipe Melo of SE Palmeiras passes the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Rony of SE Palmeiras battles for possession with Ayman Ashraf of Al Ahly SC during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Badr Benoun and Taher Mohamed of Al Ahly SC walk onto the pitch prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: A detailed view of a SE Palmeiras shirt during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The Al Ahly SC team line up
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The Al Ahly SC team line up prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Weverton of SE Palmeiras looks to the sky as he walks out to warm up prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Matias Vina and Weverton of SE Palmeiras lead their team out prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Fans of Al Ahly SC show their support from the stands wearing face masks prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: An Al Ahly SC fan shows their support from the stands wearing a face mask and visor prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Gabriel Menino of SE Palmeiras warms up prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: An Al Ahly SC fan shows their support outside the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Players of Al Ahly SC walk out to the pitch to warm up prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: General view inside the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The shirts of Marcos Rocha, Rony and Danilo of SE Palmeiras are displayed inside the dressing room prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: A detailed view of Adidas boots seen on display inside the dressing room prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The shirts of Akram Tawfik, Hamdi Fathi, Amr El Soulia and Taher Mohamed of Al Ahly SC are displayed inside the dressing room prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: A detailed view of the goalkeeping gloves of Weverton of SE Palmeiras seen on display inside the dressing room prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The shirts of Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa, Alan Empereur, Patrick de Paula and Gabriel Menino of SE Palmeiras are displayed inside the dressing room prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Mostafa Shoubir of Al Ahly SC arrives at the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Luiz Adriano of SE Palmeiras arrives at the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v SE Palmeiras - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: General view outside the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 3rd Place Play off match between Al Ahly and SE Palmeiras at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images