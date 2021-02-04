Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA 2020

Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020™

Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020™

1 febrero - 11 febrero 2021

Mundial de Clubes

Al Ahly cumple y se cita con el Bayern Múnich (0-1)

04 feb. 2021

Al Ahly hizo valer la renta que sacó en el primer tiempo para vencer al Al Duhail por un apretado 1-0 y se clasificó a las semifinales de la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020™.

El encuentro, que cerró la primera jornada del torneo, se jugó en el estadio Education City de la ciudad de Al Rayyan, el jueves 4 de febrero.

El equipo egipcio fue el dominador de la etapa inicial. Con su velocidad y dinamismo, complicó a los cataríes, que no pudieron hacer pie en el campo.

Es más, fue producto de la presión alta que Hussein Elshahat aprovechó un balón en la puerta del área para rematar con pierna derecha y superar la estirada de Salah Zakaria.

El anfitrión mejoró en el complemento, sobre todo a partir de los brasileños Dudú y Edmilson, pero careció de claridad en los metros finales. Aún así, generó alguna situación de peligro que no pudo concretar, pese al claro quedo del conjunto africano.

De esta forma, Al Ahly buscará la final el próximo lunes 8 de febrero, cuando enfrente al poderoso Bayern Múnich desde las 21:00 (hora local) en el Estadio de la ciudad de la Al Rayyan.

Jugador Alibaba Cloud del Partido: Ayman Ashraf (Egipto, Al Ahly)

📸 EL PARTIDO EN FOTOS

FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020: Al Duhail SC v Al Ahly SC 

  • Salah Mohsen of Al Ahly SC celebrates their team's victory at full-time 

    Salah Mohsen of Al Ahly SC celebrates their team's victory at full-time 

    04 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Salah Mohsen of Al Ahly SC celebrates their team's victory at full-time after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Fans of Al Ahly SC show their support as they pose for a photo outside the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup

    Fans of Al Ahly SC show their support as they pose for a photo outside the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup

    04 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Fans of Al Ahly SC show their support as they pose for a photo outside the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • An Al Duhail SC fan shows their support from the stands wearing a face mask and visor prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 

    An Al Duhail SC fan shows their support from the stands wearing a face mask and visor prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 

    04 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: An Al Duhail SC fan shows their support from the stands wearing a face mask and visor prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • An Al Ahly SC fan shows their support from the stands wearing a face mask prior to the FIFA Club World Cup

    An Al Ahly SC fan shows their support from the stands wearing a face mask prior to the FIFA Club World Cup

    04 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: An Al Ahly SC fan shows their support from the stands wearing a face mask prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players and match officials line up prior to the match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC

    Players and match officials line up prior to the match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC

    04 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Players and match officials line up prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Al Ahly SC team form a huddle on the pitch prior to the FIFA Club World Cup

    The Al Ahly SC team form a huddle on the pitch prior to the FIFA Club World Cup

    04 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: The Al Ahly SC team form a huddle on the pitch prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC is tackled by Ali Karimi of Al Duhail SC

    Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC is tackled by Ali Karimi of Al Duhail SC

    04 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC is tackled by Ali Karimi of Al Duhail SC during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Sabri Lamouchi, Manager of Al Duhail SC gives their team instructions

    Sabri Lamouchi, Manager of Al Duhail SC gives their team instructions

    04 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Sabri Lamouchi, Manager of Al Duhail SC gives their team instructions during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC celebrates with teammate Afsha after scoring

    Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC celebrates with teammate Afsha after scoring

    04 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC celebrates with teammate Afsha after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC celebrates with teammate Afsha after scoring

    Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC celebrates with teammate Afsha after scoring

    04 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC celebrates with teammate Afsha after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC (R) celebrates with teammates

    Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC (R) celebrates with teammates

    04 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Hussein El Shahat celebrates with Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach

    Hussein El Shahat celebrates with Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach

    04 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC celebrates after scoring their sides first goal with Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach of Al Ahly SC during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Edmilson Junior and Dudu of Al Duhail SC wait in the tunnel at half-time

    Edmilson Junior and Dudu of Al Duhail SC wait in the tunnel at half-time

    04 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Edmilson Junior and Dudu of Al Duhail SC wait in the tunnel at half-time during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Mohammed Musa, Ahmed Yasser, Medhi Benatia, Salah Zakaria and Dudu of Al Duhail SC wait in the tunnel 

    Mohammed Musa, Ahmed Yasser, Medhi Benatia, Salah Zakaria and Dudu of Al Duhail SC wait in the tunnel 

    04 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Mohammed Musa, Ahmed Yasser, Medhi Benatia, Salah Zakaria and Dudu of Al Duhail SC wait in the tunnel at half-time during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Edmilson Junior of Al Duhail SC holds off Taher Mohamed and Ali Maaloul of Al Ahly SC 

    Edmilson Junior of Al Duhail SC holds off Taher Mohamed and Ali Maaloul of Al Ahly SC 

    04 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Edmilson Junior of Al Duhail SC holds off Taher Mohamed and Ali Maaloul of Al Ahly SC during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC catches the ball 

    Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC catches the ball 

    04 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC catches the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Mohamed Hany of Al Ahly SC shows appreciate to the fans 

    Mohamed Hany of Al Ahly SC shows appreciate to the fans 

    04 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Mohamed Hany of Al Ahly SC shows appreciate to the fans after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC celebrates during the FIFA Club World Cup

    Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC celebrates during the FIFA Club World Cup

    04 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC celebrates during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC looks on during a Post Match Interview 

    El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC looks on during a Post Match Interview 

    04 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC looks on during a Post Match Interview during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach of Al Ahly SC looks on during a post match interview

    Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach of Al Ahly SC looks on during a post match interview

    04 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach of Al Ahly SC looks on during a post match interview during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 20
  • Salah Mohsen of Al Ahly SC celebrates their team's victory at full-time 
  • Fans of Al Ahly SC show their support as they pose for a photo outside the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup
  • An Al Duhail SC fan shows their support from the stands wearing a face mask and visor prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 
  • An Al Ahly SC fan shows their support from the stands wearing a face mask prior to the FIFA Club World Cup
  • Players and match officials line up prior to the match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC
  • The Al Ahly SC team form a huddle on the pitch prior to the FIFA Club World Cup
  • Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC is tackled by Ali Karimi of Al Duhail SC
  • Sabri Lamouchi, Manager of Al Duhail SC gives their team instructions
  • Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC celebrates with teammate Afsha after scoring
  • Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC celebrates with teammate Afsha after scoring
  • Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC (R) celebrates with teammates
  • Hussein El Shahat celebrates with Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach
  • Edmilson Junior and Dudu of Al Duhail SC wait in the tunnel at half-time
  • Mohammed Musa, Ahmed Yasser, Medhi Benatia, Salah Zakaria and Dudu of Al Duhail SC wait in the tunnel 
  • Edmilson Junior of Al Duhail SC holds off Taher Mohamed and Ali Maaloul of Al Ahly SC 
  • Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC catches the ball 
  • Mohamed Hany of Al Ahly SC shows appreciate to the fans 
  • Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC celebrates during the FIFA Club World Cup
  • El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC looks on during a Post Match Interview 
  • Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach of Al Ahly SC looks on during a post match interview

Explora este tema

Notas recomendadas

Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres receives the Alibaba Cloud Player of the Match award

Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA 2020

Ganador del Jugador del Partido Alibaba Cloud: André-Pierre Gignac 

04 feb. 2021

Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL (C) celebrates after scoring 

Mundial de Clubes

Tigres UANL lo da vuelta y es semifinalista (2-1)

04 feb. 2021

Manuel Neuer of FC Bayern München looks on

Mundial de Clubes

Neuer: "Conseguir el sextete es una motivación extra"

02 feb. 2021