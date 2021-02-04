Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA 2020

Mundial de Clubes
Al Ahly cumple y se cita con el Bayern Múnich (0-1)
04 feb. 2021
- Los egipcios vencieron por la mínima al Al Duhail
- Hussein Elshahat anotó el único tanto del duelo
- Datos del partido, formaciones y minuto a minuto
Al Ahly hizo valer la renta que sacó en el primer tiempo para vencer al Al Duhail por un apretado 1-0 y se clasificó a las semifinales de la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020™.
El encuentro, que cerró la primera jornada del torneo, se jugó en el estadio Education City de la ciudad de Al Rayyan, el jueves 4 de febrero.
El equipo egipcio fue el dominador de la etapa inicial. Con su velocidad y dinamismo, complicó a los cataríes, que no pudieron hacer pie en el campo.
Es más, fue producto de la presión alta que Hussein Elshahat aprovechó un balón en la puerta del área para rematar con pierna derecha y superar la estirada de Salah Zakaria.
El anfitrión mejoró en el complemento, sobre todo a partir de los brasileños Dudú y Edmilson, pero careció de claridad en los metros finales. Aún así, generó alguna situación de peligro que no pudo concretar, pese al claro quedo del conjunto africano.
De esta forma, Al Ahly buscará la final el próximo lunes 8 de febrero, cuando enfrente al poderoso Bayern Múnich desde las 21:00 (hora local) en el Estadio de la ciudad de la Al Rayyan.
Jugador Alibaba Cloud del Partido: Ayman Ashraf (Egipto, Al Ahly)
