Mundial de Clubes
Al Duhail se queda con el quinto lugar (1-3)
07 feb. 2021
- El anfitrión le ganó bien al Ulsan Hyundai surcoreano
- Edmilson Jr, Muntari y Moez, los goleadores
- Datos del partido, formaciones y minuto a minuto
Al Duhail cumplió una sólida actuación de principio a fin, derrotó al Ulsan Hyundai por 3-1 y se quedó con el 5to puesto de la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020™.
El partido se jugó el domingo 7 de febrero en el Estadio Áhmad bin Ali de la ciudad de Al Rayyan.
Más allá de que la primera situación de gol le perteneció a los surcoreanos, el primer tiempo fue dominado ampliamente por los dueños de casa, destacándose el trío de ataque integrado por Dudú, Edmilson Júnior y Michael Olunga.
De hecho, de tanto buscando, Edmilson Júnior tuvo su premio con un remate bajo y preciso, que dejó sin chances al arquero rival. Es más, el resultado parcial tuvo gusto a poco para los cataríes...
Los surcoreanos mostraron una mejor cara en el complemento, e incluso alcanzaron el empate con algo de suerte por intermedio de Yoon Bit-Garam.
Sin embargo, Al Duhail apretó otra vez el acelerador y lo ganó con muy lindas dianas de Mohammed Muntari y Almoez Alí.
📸 EL PARTIDO EN FOTOS
Catar 2020: Ulsan Hyundai FC - Al Duhail SC
Ulsan Hyundai FC v Al Duhail SC - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
07 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Edmilson Junior of Al Duhail SC celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 5th Place match between Ulsan Hyundai FC and Al Duhail SC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
