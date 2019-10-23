Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA 2019

- El Al Hilal se impuso al Al Sadd por 6-5 a doble partido
- El Urawa derrotó al Guangzhou por un resultado global de 3-0
- La final continental enfrentará a dos equipos ganadores
La competición preliminar asiática para la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2019™ se acerca a su recta final. El Al Hilal y el Urawa Red Diamonds superaron sus respectivos compromisos en las semifinales de la Liga de Campeones de la AFC 2019 y se verán las caras en un atractivo choque por la corona.
El Al Hilal eliminó al Al Sadd por un resultado global de 6-5 y disputará su tercera final. El Urawa, por su parte, se clasificó con un marcador total de 3-0 a expensas del Guangzhou Evergrande. FIFA.com hace un repaso a las semifinales asiáticas.
Resultados de la vuelta de semifinales
- Al Hilal 2-4 Al Sadd (6-5 global)
- Guangzhou Evergrande 0-1 Urawa Red Diamonds (0-3 global)
El partido destacado
*Al Hilal 2-4 Al Sadd (6-5 global)*
Tras cosechar una rotunda victoria por 1-4 en la ida, el Al Hilal abordó el duelo en casa seguro de poder salir airoso del trance. Entretanto, el Al Sadd llegó a Riad con la esperanza de dar la sorpresa y alcanzar la final con un gran triunfo. Animados por su público, los pupilos de Razvan Lucescu tomaron la delantera en el minuto 13 por medio de Salem Al Dawsari, que aprovechó un rechace para incrementar la ventaja local a cuatro dianas.
Cuando ya todo parecía decidido del lado del Al Hilal, los hombres de Xavi vieron puerta tres veces en cuatro minutos, reduciendo la renta de los anfitriones a tan solo un gol. Akram Afif transformó un penal en el minuto 17; Hassan Al Haydos dio un pase decisivo a Nam Taehee, que anotó el segundo dos minutos después; y en el tercero, el pasador se convirtió en artillero poniendo el partido en el filo de la navaja. Con todo en juego, Bafetimbi Gomis devolvió la tranquilidad a los de casa merced a una asistencia de Sebastian Giovinco. Así, la diana de Boualem Khoukhi en el tiempo de descuento quedó en poco más que una mera consolación.
The other attraction
Guangzhou Evergrande 0-1 Urawa Red Diamonds (0-3 agg)
Both Guangzhou Evergrande and Urawa Red Diamonds had aims of winning a third AFC Champions League title going into the semi-finals, but it was Tsuyoshi Otsuki's side who emerged with a 3-0 aggregate victory. The J-League giants won the first leg 2-0 at home, leaving the C-League titans with no option but to go for goal in the return leg.
Playing in front of their home support, Fabio Cannavaro's men produced ten shots during the first half, with Anderson Talisca coming closest by hitting the crossbar. But their hopes of a comeback were dealt a severe blow when Shinzo Koroki headed home shortly after the restart to make the aggregate scoreline 3-0. Guangzhou threw everything forward in the remainder to salvage a lifeline but Urawa held firm to keep them at bay.
The player
French striker Bafetimbi Gomis scored three times over two legs during the semi-finals to help Al Hilal advance to Asia's continental final. Indeed, the 34-year-old proved unstoppable against Al Sadd, his three goals extending his scoring tally to ten as he moved top of the tournament's scoring chart. Notably, he scored a brace and set up another in the first leg, before scoring his side's second goal in the return match which sealed progression.
The stat
3 - The number of away matches Al Hilal have won so far during the continental campaign. The Riyadh giants have showed formidable form on the road, winning three, drawing two and losing just one.
What they said
“There is a saying which says you should be happy with what you have achieved and therefore, we must be happy for reaching the final. We should be comfortable now after the big pressure and stress that we had in the match. We should start thinking of the final and we must prepare well because we want to win the title." Al Hilal head coach Razvan Lucescu speaking to the-afc.com