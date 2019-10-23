Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA 2019

Playing in front of their home support, Fabio Cannavaro's men produced ten shots during the first half, with Anderson Talisca coming closest by hitting the crossbar. But their hopes of a comeback were dealt a severe blow when Shinzo Koroki headed home shortly after the restart to make the aggregate scoreline 3-0. Guangzhou threw everything forward in the remainder to salvage a lifeline but Urawa held firm to keep them at bay.

Both Guangzhou Evergrande and Urawa Red Diamonds had aims of winning a third AFC Champions League title going into the semi-finals, but it was Tsuyoshi Otsuki's side who emerged with a 3-0 aggregate victory. The J-League giants won the first leg 2-0 at home, leaving the C-League titans with no option but to go for goal in the return leg.

The player

French striker Bafetimbi Gomis scored three times over two legs during the semi-finals to help Al Hilal advance to Asia's continental final. Indeed, the 34-year-old proved unstoppable against Al Sadd, his three goals extending his scoring tally to ten as he moved top of the tournament's scoring chart. Notably, he scored a brace and set up another in the first leg, before scoring his side's second goal in the return match which sealed progression.

The stat

3 - The number of away matches Al Hilal have won so far during the continental campaign. The Riyadh giants have showed formidable form on the road, winning three, drawing two and losing just one.

What they said

“There is a saying which says you should be happy with what you have achieved and therefore, we must be happy for reaching the final. We should be comfortable now after the big pressure and stress that we had in the match. We should start thinking of the final and we must prepare well because we want to win the title." Al Hilal head coach Razvan Lucescu speaking to the-afc.com