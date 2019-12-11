- El anfitrión Al Sadd solo pudo ganar a un bravo Hienghène en la prórroga
- Ahora se medirá a Monterrey, campeón de CONCACAF, el sábado
- El minuto a minuto, estadísticas y fotos del partido, aquí
Los campeones de Oceanía salieron sin complejos y pusieron en severos aprietos a un Al Sadd que acusó en exceso la presión del anfitrión. El primer partido de esta Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Cartar 2019 se disputó el 11 de diciembre en el Estadio Jassim Bin Hamad de Doha.
En la primera mitad el Hienghéne creó peligro a la contra, pero le faltó remate, algo que sí tuvo el conjunto de Xavi Hernández. El internacional argelino Baghdad Bounedjah siempre es una garantía. Controló un centro lateral en el área pequeña y definió a la perfección (1-0, 26’). Pudo el Al Sadd marcharse al descanso con el 2-0, pero el VAR anuló el gol de Akram Afif por fuera de juego.
En la reanudación el Hienghéne tuvo premio a su atrevimiento y Amy Roine puso el 1-1 (46’). El Al Sadd tuvo un tiro al poste del capitán Gabi Fernández, otro tanto anulado por fuera de juego de Bounedjah (67’) y varias ocasiones de un Afif atropellado en la definición para decidir el partido.
Pero se llegó a la prórroga, y ahí Abdelkarim Hassan logró el ansiado gol en un libre indirecto desde el manchón penal (100’) tras una cesión del Hienghène. Pedro Miguel puso el definitivo 3-1 en los instantes finales (114').
Premio Alibaba Cloud al Jugador del Partido: Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd)
Catar 2019: Al Sadd-Hienghène Sport
-
Akram Afif of Al-Sadd Sports Club looks back
11 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Akram Afif of Al-Sadd Sports Club looks back to see if he is ruled offside after scoring a goal. VAR ruled it offisde during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 match between Al-Sadd Sports Club and Hienghene Sport at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Amy Roine of Hienghene Sport celebrates with teammates
11 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Amy Roine of Hienghene Sport celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 match between Al-Sadd Sports Club and Hienghene Sport at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Baghdad Bounedjah of Al-Sadd Sports Club (obscured) celebrates
11 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Baghdad Bounedjah of Al-Sadd Sports Club (obscured) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 match between Al-Sadd Sports Club and Hienghene Sport at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Hassan Al Haydos of Al-Sadd Sports Club celebrates after scoring
11 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Hassan Al Haydos of Al-Sadd Sports Club celebrates after scoring his team's second goal with Nam Taehee of Al-Sadd Sports Club during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 match between Al-Sadd Sports Club and Hienghene Sport at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Boualem Khoukhi of Al-Sadd Sports Club headers the ball
11 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Boualem Khoukhi of Al-Sadd Sports Club headers the ball under pressure from Bertrand Kai of Hienghene Sport during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 match between Al-Sadd Sports Club and Hienghene Sport at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Boualem Khoukhi of Al-Sadd Sports Club controls the ball
11 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Boualem Khoukhi of Al-Sadd Sports Club controls the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 match between Al-Sadd Sports Club and Hienghene Sport at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Pedro Miguel of Al-Sadd Sports Club celebrates after scoring
11 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Pedro Miguel of Al-Sadd Sports Club celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 match between Al-Sadd Sports Club and Hienghene Sport at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Gabi of Al-Sadd Sports Club (L) helps up Antony Kai of Hienghene Sport
11 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Gabi of Al-Sadd Sports Club (L) helps up Antony Kai of Hienghene Sport following the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 match between Al-Sadd Sports Club and Hienghene Sport at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Geordy Gony of Hienghene Sport is challenged by Abdulaziz Al Haydos of Al-Sadd Sports
11 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Geordy Gony of Hienghene Sport is challenged by Abdulaziz Al Haydos of Al-Sadd Sports Club during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 match between Al-Sadd Sports Club and Hienghene Sport at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Baghdad Bounedjah of Al-Sadd Sports Club runs with the ball
11 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Baghdad Bounedjah of Al-Sadd Sports Club runs with the ball under pressure from Roy Kayara, Sousa Vilela and Emile Bearune of Hienghene Sport during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 match between Al-Sadd Sports Club and Hienghene Sport at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Xavier Hernandez, Head Coach of Al-Sadd Sports Club gives his team instructions
11 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Xavier Hernandez, Head Coach of Al-Sadd Sports Club gives his team instructions during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 match between Al-Sadd Sports Club and Hienghene Sport at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Felix Tagawa, Manager of Hienghene Sport reacts
11 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Felix Tagawa, Manager of Hienghene Sport reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 match between Al-Sadd Sports Club and Hienghene Sport at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Baghdad Bounedjah of Al-Sadd Sports Club (L) and Roy Kayara of Hienghene Sport
11 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Baghdad Bounedjah of Al-Sadd Sports Club (L) and Roy Kayara of Hienghene Sport make their way out of the tunnel onto the pitch during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 match between Al-Sadd Sports Club and Hienghene Sport at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Salem Al Hajri of Al-Sadd Sports Club is challenged by Cedrick Sansot of Hienghene Sport
11 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Salem Al Hajri of Al-Sadd Sports Club is challenged by Cedrick Sansot of Hienghene Sport during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 match between Al-Sadd Sports Club and Hienghene Sport at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Antony Kai of Hienghene Sport reacts following defeat
11 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Antony Kai of Hienghene Sport reacts following defeat in the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 match between Al-Sadd Sports Club and Hienghene Sport at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere
11 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere inside the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 match between Al-Sadd Sports Club and Hienghene Sport at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Xavier Hernandez shakes hands with Felix Tagawa
11 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Xavier Hernandez, Head Coach of Al-Sadd Sports Club (R) shakes hands with Felix Tagawa, Manager of Hienghene Sport prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 match between Al-Sadd Sports Club and Hienghene Sport at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
General view inside the Al-Sadd Sports Club dressing room
11 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: General view inside the Al-Sadd Sports Club dressing room ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 match between Al-Sadd Sports Club and Hienghene Sport at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
General view inside the Hienghene Sport dressing room
11 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: General view inside the Hienghene Sport dressing room ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 match between Al-Sadd Sports Club and Hienghene Sport at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images