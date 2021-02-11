Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020™

¡Bayern Múnich levanta la copa! (1-0)

11 feb. 2021

  • Pavard anotó el gol del título
  • Bayern Múnich cierra una gran temporada con seis títulos ganados
  • Tigres, muy digno finalista

El Bayern de Múnich se consagró campeón de la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020™ luego de derrotar por la mínima diferencia a Tigres. El gol del triunfo fue cortesía del francés Benjamin Pavard este 11 de febrero, en el estadio de la Ciudad de la Educación.

Durante la primera mitad, ambos equipos mostraron un gran ritmo de juego, con la pelota moviéndose de un lado para otro sin descanso.

El Bayern de Múnich estuvo muy cerca de abrir el marcador con un disparo de Joshua Kimmich, pero un fuera de lugar de Lewandowski anuló el gol luego de la revisión del VAR.

En la segunda mitad, los alemanes fueron ganando más espacios en la cancha y Tigres se replegó a su cancha a detener los esfuerzos del rival.

Sin embargo, en una jugada aérea, Robert Lewandowski le dejó la pelota servida a Pavard luego de ganarle el duelo al arquero Nahuel Guzmán. El francés solo tuvo que empujar la pelota al fondo de las redes al 59'.

En los siguientes minutos, los Tigres se lanzaron al frente a buscar la igualada, pero no pudieron abrir espacios en la zona defensiva de los alemanes, quienes también tuvieron algunas oportunidades para hacer más grande la ventaja.

De esta manera, el Bayern de Múnich se proclamó campeón del Mundial de Clubes por segunda ocasión en su historia y coronó una gran temporada donde ganó seis competiciones.

  • Jugador Alibaba Cloud del Partido: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Múnich)

📸 EL PARTIDO EN FOTOS

Catar 2020 : Bayern Múnich - Tigres UANL

  • Benjamin Pavard of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates with teammates Lucas Hernandez and Joshua Kimmich

    Benjamin Pavard of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates with teammates Lucas Hernandez and Joshua Kimmich

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Benjamin Pavard of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates with teammates Lucas Hernandez and Joshua Kimmich after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The winner's trophy is seen on a plinth as players walk out

    The winner's trophy is seen on a plinth as players walk out

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The winner's trophy is seen on a plinth as players walk out prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

    FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The winner's trophy is seen on a plinth at the side of the pitch prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The FC Bayern München team and match officials line up 

    The FC Bayern München team and match officials line up 

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The FC Bayern Muenchen team and match officials line up prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Tigres UANL team line up prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final

    The Tigres UANL team line up prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The Tigres UANL team line up prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The FC Bayern München team line up for a photo 

    The FC Bayern München team line up for a photo 

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The FC Bayern Muenchen team line up for a photo prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The Tigres UANL team line up for a photo 

    The Tigres UANL team line up for a photo 

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The Tigres UANL team line up for a photo prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL looks to the sky as he kneels on the pitch

    Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL looks to the sky as he kneels on the pitch

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL looks to the sky as he kneels on the pitch prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern München battles for possession with Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL 

    Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern München battles for possession with Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL 

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern Muenchen battles for possession with Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen shoots under pressure from Diego Reyes and Carlos Salcedo of Tigres UANL

    Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen shoots under pressure from Diego Reyes and Carlos Salcedo of Tigres UANL

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen shoots under pressure from Diego Reyes and Carlos Salcedo of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Leroy Sane of FC Bayern München looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final

    Leroy Sane of FC Bayern München looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Leroy Sane of FC Bayern Muenchen looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

    FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Muenchen and goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman of Tigres UANL battle for the ball during the finale FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Gaston Szerman/DeFodi Images/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Guido Pizarro of Tigres UANL looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final

    Guido Pizarro of Tigres UANL looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Guido Pizarro of Tigres UANL looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

    FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Luis Rodriguez of Tigres UANL, Javier Aquino of Tigres UANL and Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Muenchen battle for the ball during the finale FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Gaston Szerman/DeFodi Images/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Hans-Dieter Flick, Head Coach of FC Bayern München gives the team instructions 

    Hans-Dieter Flick, Head Coach of FC Bayern München gives the team instructions 

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Hans-Dieter Flick, Head Coach of FC Bayern Muenchen gives their team instructions during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Ricardo Ferretti, Manager of Tigres UANL reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final 

    Ricardo Ferretti, Manager of Tigres UANL reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final 

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Ricardo Ferretti, Manager of Tigres UANL reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

    FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL heads the ball under pressure from Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Suele of FC Bayern Muenchen during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

    FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Rafael Carioca of Tigres UANL controls the ball under pressure from Kingsley Coman of FC Bayern Muenchen during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

    FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen and Diego Reyes of Tigres UANL compete for a header during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL looks for a pass

    Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL looks for a pass

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL looks for a pass during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

    FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Javier Aquino of Tigres UANL tackles Leroy Sane of FC Bayern Muenchen during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern München is tackled by Guido Pizarro of Tigres UANL

    Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern München is tackled by Guido Pizarro of Tigres UANL

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern Muenchen is tackled by Guido Pizarro of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

    FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern Muenchen looks to control the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern München looks for a pass

    Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern München looks for a pass

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern Muenchen looks for a pass during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • David Alaba of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates

    David Alaba of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: David Alaba of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates their team's victory at full-time after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates

    Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates their team's victory at full-time after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski and Andre-Pierre Gignac pose with their respective trophies

    Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski and Andre-Pierre Gignac pose with their respective trophies

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Adidas bronze ball winner Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern Muenchen, adidas golden ball winner Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen and adidas silver ball winner Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL pose with their respective trophies during the presentation ceremony after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Manuel Neuer of FC Bayern Muenchen lifts the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 trophy

    Manuel Neuer of FC Bayern Muenchen lifts the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 trophy

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Manuel Neuer of FC Bayern Muenchen lifts the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 trophy as FC Bayern Muenchen celebrate after winning the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

    FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: . Manuel Neuer of FC Bayern Muenchen lifts the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 trophy after the finale FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Gaston Szerman/DeFodi Images/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

    FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The FC Bayern Muenchen team celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

    FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020

    11 feb. 2021

    DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Alphonso Davies of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates with the trophy after winning the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

