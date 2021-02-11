Mundial de Clubes
¡Bayern Múnich levanta la copa! (1-0)
11 feb. 2021
- Pavard anotó el gol del título
- Bayern Múnich cierra una gran temporada con seis títulos ganados
- Tigres, muy digno finalista
El Bayern de Múnich se consagró campeón de la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020™ luego de derrotar por la mínima diferencia a Tigres. El gol del triunfo fue cortesía del francés Benjamin Pavard este 11 de febrero, en el estadio de la Ciudad de la Educación.
Durante la primera mitad, ambos equipos mostraron un gran ritmo de juego, con la pelota moviéndose de un lado para otro sin descanso.
El Bayern de Múnich estuvo muy cerca de abrir el marcador con un disparo de Joshua Kimmich, pero un fuera de lugar de Lewandowski anuló el gol luego de la revisión del VAR.
En la segunda mitad, los alemanes fueron ganando más espacios en la cancha y Tigres se replegó a su cancha a detener los esfuerzos del rival.
Sin embargo, en una jugada aérea, Robert Lewandowski le dejó la pelota servida a Pavard luego de ganarle el duelo al arquero Nahuel Guzmán. El francés solo tuvo que empujar la pelota al fondo de las redes al 59'.
En los siguientes minutos, los Tigres se lanzaron al frente a buscar la igualada, pero no pudieron abrir espacios en la zona defensiva de los alemanes, quienes también tuvieron algunas oportunidades para hacer más grande la ventaja.
De esta manera, el Bayern de Múnich se proclamó campeón del Mundial de Clubes por segunda ocasión en su historia y coronó una gran temporada donde ganó seis competiciones.
- Jugador Alibaba Cloud del Partido: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Múnich)
📸 EL PARTIDO EN FOTOS
Catar 2020 : Bayern Múnich - Tigres UANL
Benjamin Pavard of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates with teammates Lucas Hernandez and Joshua Kimmich
The winner's trophy is seen on a plinth as players walk out
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
The FC Bayern München team and match officials line up
The Tigres UANL team line up prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final
The FC Bayern München team line up for a photo
The Tigres UANL team line up for a photo
Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL looks to the sky as he kneels on the pitch
Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern München battles for possession with Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL
Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen shoots under pressure from Diego Reyes and Carlos Salcedo of Tigres UANL
Leroy Sane of FC Bayern München looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
Guido Pizarro of Tigres UANL looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
Hans-Dieter Flick, Head Coach of FC Bayern München gives the team instructions
Ricardo Ferretti, Manager of Tigres UANL reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL looks for a pass
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern München is tackled by Guido Pizarro of Tigres UANL
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern München looks for a pass
David Alaba of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates
Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski and Andre-Pierre Gignac pose with their respective trophies
Manuel Neuer of FC Bayern Muenchen lifts the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 trophy
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
