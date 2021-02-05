- Walter Bwalya dejó El Gouna para fichar por Al Ahly el pasado diciembre
- Sigue buscando inaugurar su cuenta tras anulársele un gol contra Al Duhail
- Pitso Mosimane confía en el congoleño para romper la defensa del Bayern
Cuando se menciona el apellido Bwalya en África, muchos piensan instintivamente en Kalusha Bwalya, el ex capitán de Zambia que, por tener otro itinerario de viaje, no subió a aquel avión que se estrelló en 1993, por lo que sobrevivió mientras casi todos sus compañeros de selección fallecían en el accidente. Quiso el destino que, dos años después, su homónimo Walter Bwalya naciese en Lubumbashi, ciudad de la RD del Congo que está a más de 2.200 kilómetros de la capital del país, Kinshasa, y muy próxima a la frontera con Zambia. Y además, Bwalya tiene la doble nacionalidad congoleña y zambiana.
Tras iniciar su carrera profesional en la RD del Congo, el delantero representó a varios clubes zambianos antes de recalar en El Gouna, de la primera división egipcia. Bwalya brilló con fuerza durante la temporada y media que pasó allí y se convirtió en el máximo goleador del equipo, lo que acabó propiciando su traspaso al Al Ahly en el mercado de fichajes del pasado diciembre. Poco más de un mes después, el ariete de 25 años se encuentra disputando la máxima competición planetaria de clubes: la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020™.
Actuación destacada contra Al Duhail
Pese a que acabó siendo sustituido por agotamiento en el minuto 70, Bwalya fue uno de los jugadores más destacados del Al Ahly en su primer compromiso contra Al Duhail. No en vano, robó el balón que desembocó en el decisivo gol de Hussein Elshahat; y poco después creyó haber doblado la renta de su equipo… aunque su tanto lo anuló el VAR por un fuera de juego ajustadísimo.
El delantero congoleño soporta cierta presión psicológica por no haber marcado todavía en el poco tiempo que lleva con los Diablos Rojos. Sin embargo, el club cairota tiene mucha fe en sus cualidades, y entiende que la presión a la que se somete puede estar detrás de algunas de sus ocasiones desperdiciadas.
“Estuvo cerca de marcar su primer gol con nosotros hoy. De hecho, pensé que había marcado, pero la tecnología decidió lo contrario. Tienen una visión mejor que la que tenemos nosotros, así que no podemos discutirlo”, declaró tras el encuentro el entrenador del Al Ahly, Pitso Mosimane.
“[Walter] ha estado fuerte en ataque, y solamente lo sustituimos en el segundo tiempo por el estrés y la factura física que soportan los jugadores este tipo de encuentros”, añadió.
El Bayern, en el punto de mira
Walter Bwalya tendrá la oportunidad de su vida cuando se enfrente al Bayern de Múnich en semifinales. En caso de marcar su primer gol con Al Ahly frente al campeón de Europa, seguramente firmaría un logro histórico.
“Es un buen delantero y su trabajo consiste en meter goles, así que estoy seguro de que pronto volverá a encontrar la fórmula de marcar”, insistió Mosimane, que tiene plena confianza en la capacidad de su jugador para ver puerta. ¿Y qué mejor momento para estrenarse que contra el potente equipo alemán?
Y si bien medirse al Bayern de Múnich plantea retos más exigentes que frente a otros equipos, la fuerza física, la altura y la velocidad de ejecución de Bwalya, unidas al juego ofensivo del Bayern, podrían generar espacios para los delanteros del Al Ahly… y permitir que su nuevo ariete se estrene por fin.
FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020: Al Duhail SC v Al Ahly SC
-
Salah Mohsen of Al Ahly SC celebrates their team's victory at full-time
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Salah Mohsen of Al Ahly SC celebrates their team's victory at full-time after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Fans of Al Ahly SC show their support as they pose for a photo outside the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Fans of Al Ahly SC show their support as they pose for a photo outside the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
An Al Duhail SC fan shows their support from the stands wearing a face mask and visor prior to the FIFA Club World Cup
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: An Al Duhail SC fan shows their support from the stands wearing a face mask and visor prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
An Al Ahly SC fan shows their support from the stands wearing a face mask prior to the FIFA Club World Cup
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: An Al Ahly SC fan shows their support from the stands wearing a face mask prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players and match officials line up prior to the match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Players and match officials line up prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The Al Ahly SC team form a huddle on the pitch prior to the FIFA Club World Cup
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: The Al Ahly SC team form a huddle on the pitch prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC is tackled by Ali Karimi of Al Duhail SC
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC is tackled by Ali Karimi of Al Duhail SC during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Sabri Lamouchi, Manager of Al Duhail SC gives their team instructions
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Sabri Lamouchi, Manager of Al Duhail SC gives their team instructions during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC celebrates with teammate Afsha after scoring
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC celebrates with teammate Afsha after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC celebrates with teammate Afsha after scoring
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC celebrates with teammate Afsha after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC (R) celebrates with teammates
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Hussein El Shahat celebrates with Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC celebrates after scoring their sides first goal with Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach of Al Ahly SC during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Edmilson Junior and Dudu of Al Duhail SC wait in the tunnel at half-time
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Edmilson Junior and Dudu of Al Duhail SC wait in the tunnel at half-time during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Mohammed Musa, Ahmed Yasser, Medhi Benatia, Salah Zakaria and Dudu of Al Duhail SC wait in the tunnel
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Mohammed Musa, Ahmed Yasser, Medhi Benatia, Salah Zakaria and Dudu of Al Duhail SC wait in the tunnel at half-time during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Edmilson Junior of Al Duhail SC holds off Taher Mohamed and Ali Maaloul of Al Ahly SC
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Edmilson Junior of Al Duhail SC holds off Taher Mohamed and Ali Maaloul of Al Ahly SC during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC catches the ball
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC catches the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Mohamed Hany of Al Ahly SC shows appreciate to the fans
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Mohamed Hany of Al Ahly SC shows appreciate to the fans after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC celebrates during the FIFA Club World Cup
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC celebrates during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC looks on during a Post Match Interview
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC looks on during a Post Match Interview during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach of Al Ahly SC looks on during a post match interview
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Pitso Mosimane, Head Coach of Al Ahly SC looks on during a post match interview during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Al Duhail SC and Al Ahly SC at the Education City Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images