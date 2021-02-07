- Llegó a Tigres en diciembre para hacer dupla con Gignac
- Al delantero le cometieron el penal que derivó en el gol
- Y quiere más: “Llegamos con la ilusión de llevarnos la copa”
Cuando Tigres UANL firmó a Carlos González en diciembre de 2020, la gran aspiración era que el delantero paraguayo se convirtiera en el socio de André Pierre Gignac, sobre todo en la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020™. Y es que este torneo siempre obliga a un salto de calidad. Pues misión cumplida.
Porque González, indudablemente, fue una de las figuras en la histórica victoria sobre Palmeiras por 1-0 en semifinales, convirtiendo a Tigres en el primer equipo mexicano, y de la Concacaf, en alcanzar la final del certamen en 10 intentos.
Es más, las dos semifinales previas entre clubes de Concacaf y Conmebol se habían saldado con victorias para los sudamericanos, que ni siquiera habían permitido un gol. A todas esas rachas puso fin el conjunto felino con González en campo.
“Aquí estamos, con las estrellitas en el cielo iluminándonos. Estamos muy orgullosos por lo que hicimos, e imagino a la gente llorando por nosotros. Este triunfo es para ellos”, dijo Charly en la conferencia de prensa posterior partido.
Es cierto que el centro atacante de 28 años, que llegó de Pumas de la UNAM por sus goles, no vio puerta ante Palmeiras, pero de eso hay que echarle la culpa a Weverton: en el primer tiempo, el arquero brasileño se lució al sacarle un cabezazo a boca de jarro, en una de las mejores atajadas del campeonato.
Aún así, González destacó por lo que aportó en función ofensiva, ya que su actuación como referente de área liberó a Gignac, quien se retrasó y pudo aportar su claridad en la creación. Así, ambos lograron aparecer por sorpresa en más de una oportunidad, confundiendo a la defensa brasileña.
La muestra más cabal fue la jugada del penal que desembocó en el gol: González tomó desprevenido a Luan, le ganó la espalda y el defensor debió frenarlo con falta desde atrás para evitar el mano a mano con Weverton. Gignac hizo lo suyo y el resto es historia conocida.
“El triunfo se alcanzó con mucho esfuerzo. Logramos el cometido y estamos felices por jugar la final tan soñada. De no ser por el arquero, la ventaja podría haber sido mayor”, agregó el delantero paraguayo, que terminó de formarse en el fútbol chileno y llegó a México para jugar en Necaxa antes de su exitoso paso por los Pumas.
Y pensar que González casi se pierde el Mundial de Clubes por una lesión muscular, que sufrió en un partido por la liga mexicana a una semana de viajar a Catar. Incluso Ferretti lo cuidó en el debut ante el Ulsan Hyundai FC, haciéndole ingresar recién el segundo tiempo.
Ahora, fiel su enorme personalidad y contagiosa energía, va por todo. “Ningún otro equipo de México había logrado esto, pero queremos más. Llegamos con la ilusión de llevarnos la copa y estamos cerca, esperanzados y motivamos que se puede lograr el cometido”.