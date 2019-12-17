FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2019™

Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2019™

11 diciembre - 21 diciembre

Mundial de Clubes

El Espèrance reedita la quinta plaza del año pasado (2-6)

17 dic. 2019

Hamdou Elhouni of Esperance Sportive de Tunis celebrates with Anice Badri after he scores
© Getty Images

El Espérance de Túnez igualó la 5ª posición lograda en la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA del año pasado tras vencer a los anfitriones del Al Sadd en un partido loco. El choque se disputó el 17 de diciembre en el Estadio Internacional Khalifa de Doha.

La intensidad con la que entraron los campeones africanos a la cancha fue clave. Los tunecinos ya iban 2-0 arriba antes de cumplirse el primer cuarto de hora de partido. Hamdou Elhouni (6’) hizo el primero en una jugada personal y Anice Badri (13’) el segundo tras aprovechar un regalo de la defensa qatarí.

No estuvieron finos los de Xavi Hernández a la hora de defender. El tercero para Espèrance llegó de penal (25’), tras una mano del central Abdelkarim Hassan que además provocó su expulsión. La primera parte aún daría para ver dos goles más: uno por cada equipo. Baghdad Bounedjah recortó distancias de penal (32’) y Elhouni el segundo en su cuenta (42’).

El ritmo de juego y goles bajó en una segunda mitad en la que Al Sadd volvió a anotar desde los 11 metros (49’), Elhouni cerró su hat trick particular, y aún dio tiempo para que Sameh Derbali ampliara la goleada (87').

Jugador Alibaba Cloud del Partido: Hamdou ELHOUNI (ES Tunis)

Catar 2019: Al Sadd - ES Tunis

  • Hamdou Elhouni of Esperance Sportive de Tunis and Jung Wooyoung of Al-Sadd Sports Club

    Hamdou Elhouni of Esperance Sportive de Tunis and Jung Wooyoung of Al-Sadd Sports Club

    17 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: Hamdou Elhouni of Esperance Sportive de Tunis and Jung Wooyoung of Al-Sadd Sports Club during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Hamdou Elhouni of Esperance Sportive de Tunis celebrates with Anice Badri after he scores

    Hamdou Elhouni of Esperance Sportive de Tunis celebrates with Anice Badri after he scores

    17 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: Hamdou Elhouni of Esperance Sportive de Tunis celebrates with Anice Badri after he scores his sides first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Anice Badri of Esperance Sportive de Tunis scores his sides third goal from the penalty spot

    Anice Badri of Esperance Sportive de Tunis scores his sides third goal from the penalty spot

    17 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: Anice Badri of Esperance Sportive de Tunis scores his sides third goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Hassan Al Haydos of Al-Sadd Sports Club and Fousseny Coulibaly of Esperance Sportive de Tunis

    Hassan Al Haydos of Al-Sadd Sports Club and Fousseny Coulibaly of Esperance Sportive de Tunis

    17 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: Hassan Al Haydos of Al-Sadd Sports Club and Fousseny Coulibaly of Esperance Sportive de Tunis during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Hamdou Elhouni of Esperance Sportive de Tunis and Hassan Al Haydos of Al-Sadd Sports Club battle for the ball

    Hamdou Elhouni of Esperance Sportive de Tunis and Hassan Al Haydos of Al-Sadd Sports Club battle for the ball

    17 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: Hamdou Elhouni of Esperance Sportive de Tunis and Hassan Al Haydos of Al-Sadd Sports Club battle for the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Hamdou Elhouni of Esperance Sportive de Tunis scores

     Hamdou Elhouni of Esperance Sportive de Tunis scores

    17 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: Hamdou Elhouni of Esperance Sportive de Tunis scores his sides first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Hamdou Elhouni of Esperance Sportive de Tunis celebrates

    Hamdou Elhouni of Esperance Sportive de Tunis celebrates

    17 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: Hamdou Elhouni of Esperance Sportive de Tunis celebrates after he scores his sides first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Baghdad Bounedjah of Al-Sadd Sports Club is tackled by Sameh Derbali and Ali Ben Romdhan of Esperance Sportive de Tunis 

    Baghdad Bounedjah of Al-Sadd Sports Club is tackled by Sameh Derbali and Ali Ben Romdhan of Esperance Sportive de Tunis 

    17 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: Baghdad Bounedjah of Al-Sadd Sports Club is tackled by Sameh Derbali and Ali Ben Romdhan of Esperance Sportive de Tunis during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Fans of Esperance show their support

    Fans of Esperance show their support

    17 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: Fans of Esperance show their support during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Al Saad line up 

    Al Saad line up 

    17 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: Al Saad line up during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The two sides line up during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis 

    The two sides line up during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis 

    17 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: The two sides line up during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Esperance line up

    Esperance line up

    17 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: Esperance line up during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • A view of Moez Ben Cherifia of Esperance Sportive de Tunis's kit

    A view of Moez Ben Cherifia of Esperance Sportive de Tunis's kit

    17 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: A view of Moez Ben Cherifia of Esperance Sportive de Tunis's kit inside the Esperance dressing room during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Esperance players warm up 

    Esperance players warm up 

    17 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: Esperance players warm up during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Xavier Hernandez, Head Coach of Al-Sadd Sports Club with brother and assistant Oscar Hernandez 

    Xavier Hernandez, Head Coach of Al-Sadd Sports Club with brother and assistant Oscar Hernandez 

    17 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: Xavier Hernandez, Head Coach of Al-Sadd Sports Club with brother and assistant Oscar Hernandez during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • A view inside the Al-Saad dressing room

    A view inside the Al-Saad dressing room

    17 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: A view inside the Al-Saad dressing room during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  A view of Gabi of Al-Sadd Sports Club shirt inside the Al-Saad dressing room 

     A view of Gabi of Al-Sadd Sports Club shirt inside the Al-Saad dressing room 

    17 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: A view of Gabi of Al-Sadd Sports Club shirt inside the Al-Saad dressing room during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • A view inside the Esperance dressing room

    A view inside the Esperance dressing room

    17 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: A view inside the Esperance dressing room during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Iheb Mbarki of Esperance Sportive de Tunis (R) inspects the pitch

    Iheb Mbarki of Esperance Sportive de Tunis (R) inspects the pitch

    17 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: Iheb Mbarki of Esperance Sportive de Tunis (R) inspects the pitch during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Al-Saad players inspect the pitch

    Al-Saad players inspect the pitch

    17 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: Al-Saad players inspect the pitch during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • A view inside the Esperance dressing room

    A view inside the Esperance dressing room

    17 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: A view inside the Esperance dressing room during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 21
