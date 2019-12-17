- Espèrance ya había sido quinto en el Mundial de Clubes de 2018
- Al Sadd pagó caros sus errores defensivos durante la primera mitad
- El minuto a minuto, estadísticas y fotos del partido, aquí
El Espérance de Túnez igualó la 5ª posición lograda en la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA del año pasado tras vencer a los anfitriones del Al Sadd en un partido loco. El choque se disputó el 17 de diciembre en el Estadio Internacional Khalifa de Doha.
La intensidad con la que entraron los campeones africanos a la cancha fue clave. Los tunecinos ya iban 2-0 arriba antes de cumplirse el primer cuarto de hora de partido. Hamdou Elhouni (6’) hizo el primero en una jugada personal y Anice Badri (13’) el segundo tras aprovechar un regalo de la defensa qatarí.
No estuvieron finos los de Xavi Hernández a la hora de defender. El tercero para Espèrance llegó de penal (25’), tras una mano del central Abdelkarim Hassan que además provocó su expulsión. La primera parte aún daría para ver dos goles más: uno por cada equipo. Baghdad Bounedjah recortó distancias de penal (32’) y Elhouni el segundo en su cuenta (42’).
El ritmo de juego y goles bajó en una segunda mitad en la que Al Sadd volvió a anotar desde los 11 metros (49’), Elhouni cerró su hat trick particular, y aún dio tiempo para que Sameh Derbali ampliara la goleada (87').
Jugador Alibaba Cloud del Partido: Hamdou ELHOUNI (ES Tunis)
Catar 2019: Al Sadd - ES Tunis
Hamdou Elhouni of Esperance Sportive de Tunis and Jung Wooyoung of Al-Sadd Sports Club
17 dic. 2019
17 dic. 2019
Hamdou Elhouni of Esperance Sportive de Tunis celebrates with Anice Badri after he scores
17 dic. 2019
17 dic. 2019
Anice Badri of Esperance Sportive de Tunis scores his sides third goal from the penalty spot
17 dic. 2019
17 dic. 2019
Hassan Al Haydos of Al-Sadd Sports Club and Fousseny Coulibaly of Esperance Sportive de Tunis
17 dic. 2019
17 dic. 2019
Hamdou Elhouni of Esperance Sportive de Tunis and Hassan Al Haydos of Al-Sadd Sports Club battle for the ball
17 dic. 2019
17 dic. 2019
Hamdou Elhouni of Esperance Sportive de Tunis scores
17 dic. 2019
17 dic. 2019
Hamdou Elhouni of Esperance Sportive de Tunis celebrates
17 dic. 2019
17 dic. 2019
Baghdad Bounedjah of Al-Sadd Sports Club is tackled by Sameh Derbali and Ali Ben Romdhan of Esperance Sportive de Tunis
17 dic. 2019
17 dic. 2019
Fans of Esperance show their support
17 dic. 2019
17 dic. 2019
Al Saad line up
17 dic. 2019
The two sides line up during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis
17 dic. 2019
17 dic. 2019
Esperance line up
17 dic. 2019
A view of Moez Ben Cherifia of Esperance Sportive de Tunis's kit
17 dic. 2019
17 dic. 2019
Esperance players warm up
17 dic. 2019
Xavier Hernandez, Head Coach of Al-Sadd Sports Club with brother and assistant Oscar Hernandez
17 dic. 2019
17 dic. 2019
A view inside the Al-Saad dressing room
17 dic. 2019
17 dic. 2019
A view of Gabi of Al-Sadd Sports Club shirt inside the Al-Saad dressing room
17 dic. 2019
17 dic. 2019
A view inside the Esperance dressing room
17 dic. 2019
17 dic. 2019
Iheb Mbarki of Esperance Sportive de Tunis (R) inspects the pitch
17 dic. 2019
17 dic. 2019
Al-Saad players inspect the pitch
17 dic. 2019
17 dic. 2019
A view inside the Esperance dressing room
17 dic. 2019
17 dic. 2019
