Flamengo Celebrates Winning the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019 Around Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 24: Players of Flamengo on a bus wave to fans with the trophy during the celebrations the day after Flamengo won the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores for the first time in 38 years on November 24, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Bruna Prado/Getty Images)

