Mundial de Clubes
FC Bayern Múnich cumple y está en la final (0-2)
08 feb. 2021
- Venció al Al Ahly egipcio con goles de Lewandowski
- El próximo jueves definirá el titulo ante Tigres UANL
- Estadísticas del partido, formaciones y minuto a minuto
Bayern Múnich hizo los deberes, derrotó sin mayores complicaciones al Ah Alhy por 2-0 y se clasificó a la final de la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020.
Los bávaros buscarán así su segundo título en esta competición, luego de ganar la edición de 2013. La semifinal se jugó el lunes 8 de febrero en Estadio Education City Al Rayyan.
A nadie sorprendió que el equipo alemán haya sido el claro dominador de las acciones. No tuvo ni la lucidez ni la precisión que le son conocidas, pero le sobró para jugar en campo rival y generar peligro.
La apertura del marcador, sin ir más lejos, llegó luego de un centro pasado que Serge Gnabry, entrando por atrás, transformó en asistencia para Robert Lewandowski. El 9 dominó el balón y anotó entre varias piernas su 30⁰ tanto de la temporada 2020/21.
La cercanía en el tanteador envalentonó al Al Ahly, que se plantó varios metros más adelante en el inicio complemento. Sin embargo, esas intenciones no se tradujeron en situaciones claras a favor, y su envión se fue desinflando con el paso de los minutos.
A poco del final, otra aparición de Lewandowski, tras centro de Sané, sentenció el pleito.
Bayern Múnich irá por el trofeo el próximo jueves 11, cuando enfrente en este mismo estadio, desde las 21:00 hora local, a Tigres UANL.
Previamente, Al Ahly se las verá con Palmeiras en el duelo por el 3er puesto.
- Jugador Alibaba Cloud del Partido: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Múnich)
📸 EL PARTIDO EN FOTOS
Catar 2020: Al Ahly SC - FC Bayern Múnich
-
Benjamin Pavard of FC Bayern Muenchen stretches for the ball under pressure from Taher Mohamed of Al Ahly SC during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
08 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: Benjamin Pavard of FC Bayern Muenchen stretches for the ball under pressure from Taher Mohamed of Al Ahly SC during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The shirts of Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane, Douglas Costa and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of FC Bayern Muenchen are displayed inside the dressing room prior to the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
08 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: The shirts of Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane, Douglas Costa and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of FC Bayern Muenchen are displayed inside the dressing room prior to the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A general view inside the Al Ahly SC dressing room prior to the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
08 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: A general view inside the Al Ahly SC dressing room prior to the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v FC Bayern Muenchen - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
08 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC stretches for the ball under pressure from Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC runs with the ball under pressure from Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern Muenchen during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (
08 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: Hussein El Shahat of Al Ahly SC runs with the ball under pressure from Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern Muenchen during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v FC Bayern Muenchen - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
08 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates with teammates Marc Roca and Benjamin Pavard after scoring their team's first goal during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the semi-final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 8, 2021 in Doha, Qatar
08 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the semi-final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 8, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Gaston Szermann/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Pitso Mosimane, Manager of Al Ahly SC reacts during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar
08 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: Pitso Mosimane, Manager of Al Ahly SC reacts during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v FC Bayern Muenchen - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
08 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: head coach Hans-Dieter Flick of Bayern Muenchen looks on during the semi-final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 8, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Gaston Szermann/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Benjamin Pavard, Kingsley Coman and David Alaba of FC Bayern Muenchen walk through the tunnel ahead of the second-half during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
08 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: Benjamin Pavard, Kingsley Coman and David Alaba of FC Bayern Muenchen walk through the tunnel ahead of the second-half during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v FC Bayern Muenchen - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
08 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen scores their team's first goal during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC makes a save under pressure from Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
08 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: Mohamed El Shenawy of Al Ahly SC makes a save under pressure from Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v FC Bayern Muenchen - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
08 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates with teammates Leroy Sane, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Corentin Tolisso after scoring their team's second goal during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v FC Bayern Muenchen - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
08 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Al Ahly SC v FC Bayern Muenchen - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
08 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 08: An FC Bayern Muenchen fan shows their support from the stands wearing a face mask during the Semi-Final match between Al Ahly SC and FC Bayern Muenchen at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 08, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images