FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2019™

Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2019™

11 diciembre - 21 diciembre

Mundial de Clubes

Firmino, en el descuento, rompe el sueño de Monterrey (1-2)

18 dic. 2019

Naby Keita of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring
© Getty Images

Un gol en el descuento de Firmino, que entró en los minutos finales, dio el pase a la final de la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2019 al Liverpool ante un bravo Monterrey al que le faltaron las fuerzas en los minutos finales. La semifinal se disputó el 18 de diciembre en el Estadio Internacional Khalifa.

Empezó Monterrey muy metido atrás y el Liverpool dominando a placer. Los Reds sacaron provecho de su buen inicio. Un gran pase entre líneas de Mohamed Salah permitió a Naby Keita hacer el 1-0 (12').

Pero el gol espoleó a los mexicanos, que empataron rápido. Jesús Gallardo probó a Allison con un disparo cruzado y el rechace le cayó a Rogelio Funes Mori, que no perdonó y marcó su gol 100 con Rayados (14'). Monterrey jugó esta primera mitad con mucha personalidad, dañando a los Reds con balones a la espalda de sus defensores. Dorlan Pabón y Funes Mori estuvieron cerca convertir el segundo.

Ya en la reanudación Pabón volvió a exigir a Allison en un tiro libre. El arquero brasileño estaba salvando a los suyos, espesos en ataque. La incógnita era si le duraría la gasolina a los Rayados para seguir manteniendo esa intensidad. Jurgen Klopp, que había reservado a algunos teóricos titulares, dio entrada a Sadio Mané, Firmino y Trent Alexander Arnold. Y fue el brasileño quien decantó la balanza en el 90+1 cuando a Monterrey no le quedaron fuerzas para más.

Los mexicanos buscarán el tercer lugar ante Al Hilal el sábado.

Jugador Alibaba Cloud del partido: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Catar 2019: Monterrey - Liverpool

  • : A fan of C.F. Monterrey enjoys the pre match atmosphere

    : A fan of C.F. Monterrey enjoys the pre match atmosphere

    18 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: A fan of C.F. Monterrey enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • The shirts of Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool are seen

    The shirts of Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool are seen

    18 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: The shirts of Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool are seen inside the Liverpool dressing room ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and his teammates

    Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and his teammates

    18 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and his teammates Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi greet mascots during the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Divock Origi of Liverpool and Cesar Montes of C.F. Monterrey battle

    Divock Origi of Liverpool and Cesar Montes of C.F. Monterrey battle

    18 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Divock Origi of Liverpool and Cesar Montes of C.F. Monterrey battle for the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Lukas Schulze - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Naby Keita of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring

    Naby Keita of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring

    18 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Naby Keita of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool at Education City Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Naby Keita of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring

    Naby Keita of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring

    18 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Naby Keita of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Rogelio Funes of C.F. Monterrey battles for possession

     Rogelio Funes of C.F. Monterrey battles for possession

    18 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Rogelio Funes of C.F. Monterrey battles for possession with Jordan Henderson of Liverpool and Adam Lallana of Liverpool during the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Rogelio Funes of C.F. Monterrey celebrates

    Rogelio Funes of C.F. Monterrey celebrates

    18 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Rogelio Funes of C.F. Monterrey celebrates with teammate Stefan Medina of C.F. Monterrey after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Rogelio Funes of C.F. Monterrey celebrates with teammate

    Rogelio Funes of C.F. Monterrey celebrates with teammate

    18 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Rogelio Funes of C.F. Monterrey celebrates with teammate Stefan Medina of C.F. Monterrey after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Carlos Rodriguez of C.F. Monterrey is challenged by Naby Keita

    Carlos Rodriguez of C.F. Monterrey is challenged by Naby Keita

    18 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Carlos Rodriguez of C.F. Monterrey is challenged by Naby Keita of Liverpool during the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Mohamed Salah of Liverpool battles for possession

    Mohamed Salah of Liverpool battles for possession

    18 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool battles for possession with Rodolfo Pizarro of C.F. Monterrey and Carlos Rodriguez of C.F. Monterrey during the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  James Milner of Liverpool battles for possession

     James Milner of Liverpool battles for possession

    18 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: James Milner of Liverpool battles for possession with Jesus Gallardo of C.F. Monterrey during the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool at Education City Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Rogelio Funes of C.F. Monterrey scores his team's first goal

    Rogelio Funes of C.F. Monterrey scores his team's first goal

    18 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Rogelio Funes of C.F. Monterrey scores his team's first goal past Alisson Becker of Liverpool during the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Andy Robertson of Liverpool wins a header

    Andy Robertson of Liverpool wins a header

    18 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Andy Robertson of Liverpool wins a header before Dorian Pabon of C.F. Monterrey during the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Mohamed Salah of Liverpool battles for possession

    Mohamed Salah of Liverpool battles for possession

    18 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool battles for possession with Rodolfo Pizarro of C.F. Monterrey and Carlos Rodriguez of C.F. Monterrey during the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Sadio Mane of Liverpool battles for possession

    Sadio Mane of Liverpool battles for possession

    18 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Sadio Mane of Liverpool battles for possession with Leonel Vangioni of C.F. Monterrey during the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Roberto Firmino of Liverpool scores his team's second goal

    Roberto Firmino of Liverpool scores his team's second goal

    18 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool scores his team's second goal during the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates with teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool

    Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates with teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool

    18 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates with teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool after scoring their team's second goal during the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Monterrey v Liverpool FC - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019

    Monterrey v Liverpool FC - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019

    18 dic. 2019

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 19
  • : A fan of C.F. Monterrey enjoys the pre match atmosphere
  • The shirts of Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool are seen
  • Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and his teammates
  • Divock Origi of Liverpool and Cesar Montes of C.F. Monterrey battle
  • Naby Keita of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring
  • Naby Keita of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring
  •  Rogelio Funes of C.F. Monterrey battles for possession
  • Rogelio Funes of C.F. Monterrey celebrates
  • Rogelio Funes of C.F. Monterrey celebrates with teammate
  • Carlos Rodriguez of C.F. Monterrey is challenged by Naby Keita
  • Mohamed Salah of Liverpool battles for possession
  •  James Milner of Liverpool battles for possession
  • Rogelio Funes of C.F. Monterrey scores his team's first goal
  • Andy Robertson of Liverpool wins a header
  • Mohamed Salah of Liverpool battles for possession
  • Sadio Mane of Liverpool battles for possession
  • Roberto Firmino of Liverpool scores his team's second goal
  • Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates with teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool
  • Monterrey v Liverpool FC - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019

Explora este tema