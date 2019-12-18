- El Liverpool sufre ante un bravo Monterrey para llegar a la final
- Reds y Flamengo se medirán el sábado por el título mundial
- El minuto a minuto, estadísticas y fotos del partido, aquí
Un gol en el descuento de Firmino, que entró en los minutos finales, dio el pase a la final de la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2019 al Liverpool ante un bravo Monterrey al que le faltaron las fuerzas en los minutos finales. La semifinal se disputó el 18 de diciembre en el Estadio Internacional Khalifa.
Empezó Monterrey muy metido atrás y el Liverpool dominando a placer. Los Reds sacaron provecho de su buen inicio. Un gran pase entre líneas de Mohamed Salah permitió a Naby Keita hacer el 1-0 (12').
Pero el gol espoleó a los mexicanos, que empataron rápido. Jesús Gallardo probó a Allison con un disparo cruzado y el rechace le cayó a Rogelio Funes Mori, que no perdonó y marcó su gol 100 con Rayados (14'). Monterrey jugó esta primera mitad con mucha personalidad, dañando a los Reds con balones a la espalda de sus defensores. Dorlan Pabón y Funes Mori estuvieron cerca convertir el segundo.
Ya en la reanudación Pabón volvió a exigir a Allison en un tiro libre. El arquero brasileño estaba salvando a los suyos, espesos en ataque. La incógnita era si le duraría la gasolina a los Rayados para seguir manteniendo esa intensidad. Jurgen Klopp, que había reservado a algunos teóricos titulares, dio entrada a Sadio Mané, Firmino y Trent Alexander Arnold. Y fue el brasileño quien decantó la balanza en el 90+1 cuando a Monterrey no le quedaron fuerzas para más.
Los mexicanos buscarán el tercer lugar ante Al Hilal el sábado.
Jugador Alibaba Cloud del partido: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
