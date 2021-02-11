Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA 2020

- Hansi Flick gana el Mundial de Clubes con el Bayern de Múnich
- En 2014 se coronó campeón del mundo como asistente de Loew
- Contribuyó notablemente en la Copa Mundial de 2014
Gracias a su triunfo en la final de la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA, el técnico Hansi Flick no solo ha hecho historia con el Bayern de Múnich al igualar el sextete del FC Barcelona, sino que además ha establecido un nuevo récord individual: a sus 55 años, Flick se ha convertido en el primer entrenador en ganar la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA —torneo que se disputa desde el año 2000— y la Copa Mundial de la FIFA, que conquistó en 2014 como asistente de Joachim Loew.
Como jugador, Flick fue un centrocampista que ganó cuatro títulos de la Bundesliga con el Bayern. También fue internacional juvenil con la selección alemana, si bien nunca llegó a debutar con el combinado absoluto. Al término de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2006, Flick fue nombrado asistente de Joachim Loew, que acababa de asumir el puesto de seleccionador alemán, y ambos encajaron muy bien desde el principio. Flick, que en público se mostraba reservado, desempeñaba labores independientes muy relevantes de puertas para adentro.
Su trabajo se hizo más evidente para el gran público gracias al triunfo de Alemania en la Copa Mundial de 2014. En los torneos anteriores, Loew había dado más bien poca importancia a ensayar jugadas a balón parado por falta de tiempo, mientras que Flick insistía en otorgarles prioridad en Brasil.
"Queríamos volver a destacar el valor de las jugadas a balón parado, sobre todo en un torneo tan exigente", señaló en su día Flick, que había pedido consejo a los expertos de la Bundesliga en este tipo de acciones.
Medio en broma medio en serio, Loew se apostó una cena con sus asistentes a que la selección alemana tampoco metería ningún gol en jugadas a balón parado en la cita global de 2014. No obstante, en su camino hacia la cuarta estrella, el conjunto dirigido por Loew y Fink acabó marcando cuatro goles a balón parado, entre ellos el 2-2 contra Ghana en la fase de grupos, el único tanto en los cuartos de final contra Francia, así como la importante diana que abrió el marcador en la semifinal contra Brasil.
"Lo habíamos preparado mucho. Sacrificamos horas de entrenamiento para hacerlo. Le toca pagar a Jogi. Estoy deseando que llegue esa cena", dijo Flick a continuación. Seguro que a Loew no le importó sacar la billetera aquella noche.
Después de conquistar la Copa Mundial, Flick pasó a ser directivo tanto de la Federación Alemana de Fútbol como del 1899 Hoffenheim, equipo de la Bundesliga. Posteriormente, accedió al cargo de segundo entrenador de Niko Kovač en el Bayern para la temporada 2019/20. En noviembre de 2019, cuando Flick relevó a Kovač en el banquillo muniqués, comenzó una racha ganadora sin precedentes: 32 partidos oficiales sin conocer la derrota y una sucesión de títulos que incluye la Bundesliga, la Copa alemana, la Liga de Campeones de la UEFA, la Supercopa de Europa, la Supercopa alemana y, finalmente, la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA.
Pero nada es fruto de la casualidad. Al tomar las riendas del Bayern, Flick cambió de manera radical el estilo de juego de su equipo: pasó a presionar con mayor intensidad, adelantó la línea defensiva y, junto con su cuerpo técnico, preparó a sus hombres de la mejor manera posible durante el parón obligado por la pandemia para el último tramo de la temporada, incluido el torneo final que decidió la Liga de Campeones de la UEFA. Además, no descuidó otros aspectos, como ganarse la lealtad de sus futbolistas, y se destapó como un jefe de vestuario empático y equitativo.
"Transmitió muy buenas sensaciones y dio mucha confianza al equipo desde el primer momento. Teníamos la impresión de ser invencibles", declaró Joshua Kimmich.
El brasileño Tite ganó en 2002 la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA con el Corinthians, y en 2022 podría conquistar la Copa Mundial de la FIFA como seleccionador de su país. Zinédine Zidane, por su parte, fue campeón del mundo como jugador en 1998 y ganó la Copa Mundial de Clubes como técnico del Real Madrid en 2016 y 2017. Y, desde luego, nadie descarta que Zidane pueda guiar algún día a la selección francesa hasta un nuevo título mundialista. Sin embargo, esta noche, Hansi Flick ha sido el primero en conseguir este particular doblete.
Catar 2020 : Bayern Múnich - Tigres UANL
-
Benjamin Pavard of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates with teammates Lucas Hernandez and Joshua Kimmich
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Benjamin Pavard of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates with teammates Lucas Hernandez and Joshua Kimmich after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The winner's trophy is seen on a plinth as players walk out
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The winner's trophy is seen on a plinth as players walk out prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The winner's trophy is seen on a plinth at the side of the pitch prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The FC Bayern München team and match officials line up
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The FC Bayern Muenchen team and match officials line up prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The Tigres UANL team line up prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The Tigres UANL team line up prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The FC Bayern München team line up for a photo
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The FC Bayern Muenchen team line up for a photo prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The Tigres UANL team line up for a photo
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The Tigres UANL team line up for a photo prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL looks to the sky as he kneels on the pitch
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL looks to the sky as he kneels on the pitch prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern München battles for possession with Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern Muenchen battles for possession with Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen shoots under pressure from Diego Reyes and Carlos Salcedo of Tigres UANL
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen shoots under pressure from Diego Reyes and Carlos Salcedo of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Leroy Sane of FC Bayern München looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Leroy Sane of FC Bayern Muenchen looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Muenchen and goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman of Tigres UANL battle for the ball during the finale FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Gaston Szerman/DeFodi Images/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Guido Pizarro of Tigres UANL looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Guido Pizarro of Tigres UANL looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Luis Rodriguez of Tigres UANL, Javier Aquino of Tigres UANL and Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Muenchen battle for the ball during the finale FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Gaston Szerman/DeFodi Images/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Hans-Dieter Flick, Head Coach of FC Bayern München gives the team instructions
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Hans-Dieter Flick, Head Coach of FC Bayern Muenchen gives their team instructions during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ricardo Ferretti, Manager of Tigres UANL reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Ricardo Ferretti, Manager of Tigres UANL reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL heads the ball under pressure from Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Suele of FC Bayern Muenchen during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Rafael Carioca of Tigres UANL controls the ball under pressure from Kingsley Coman of FC Bayern Muenchen during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen and Diego Reyes of Tigres UANL compete for a header during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL looks for a pass
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL looks for a pass during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Javier Aquino of Tigres UANL tackles Leroy Sane of FC Bayern Muenchen during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern München is tackled by Guido Pizarro of Tigres UANL
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern Muenchen is tackled by Guido Pizarro of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern Muenchen looks to control the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern München looks for a pass
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern Muenchen looks for a pass during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
David Alaba of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: David Alaba of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates their team's victory at full-time after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates their team's victory at full-time after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski and Andre-Pierre Gignac pose with their respective trophies
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Adidas bronze ball winner Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern Muenchen, adidas golden ball winner Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen and adidas silver ball winner Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL pose with their respective trophies during the presentation ceremony after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Manuel Neuer of FC Bayern Muenchen lifts the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 trophy
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Manuel Neuer of FC Bayern Muenchen lifts the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 trophy as FC Bayern Muenchen celebrate after winning the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: . Manuel Neuer of FC Bayern Muenchen lifts the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 trophy after the finale FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Gaston Szerman/DeFodi Images/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: The FC Bayern Muenchen team celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
FC Bayern Muenchen v Tigres UANL - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
11 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: Alphonso Davies of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates with the trophy after winning the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images