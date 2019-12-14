Al Hilal v Esperance Sportive de Tunis - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 14: Bafetimbi Gomis of Al Hilal SFC celebrates with team mate Mohammed Alwakid of Al Hilal SFC after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2nd round match between Al Hilal and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images