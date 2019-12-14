Mundial de Clubes
Gomis marca diferencias y Al Hilal se medirá al Flamengo (1-0)
14 dic. 2019
- El acierto de Gomis, que salió en la 2ª parte, condenó al ES Tunis
- Al Hilal se medirá al campeón de la Libertadores el 17 en semis
- El minuto a minuto, estadísticas y fotos del partido, aquí
La pegada de Al Hilal, de la mano de su estrella Bafetimbi Gomis, definió el intenso duelo entre campeones asiáticos y africanos de la segunda ronda de la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2019.
El Espérance salió con brío al duelo, celebrado en el Estadio Jassim Bin Hamad de Doha. Le discutió la posesión a los saudíes y contó en ataque con un Anice Badri incisivo por la derecha. El extremo participó en las dos más claras de su equipo, pero faltó puntería para romper el 0-0.
Los saudíes fueron, poco a poco, encerrando al Espèrance en su propia área y tuvieron dos buenas ocasiones antes del descanso. En ambas el arquero tunecino realizó buenas intervenciones a los tiros del capitán Carlos Eduardo y el peruano Andre Carrillo.
En la reanudación, Al Hilal aceleró en busca de la victoria. El cambio defensivo del medio colombiano Gustavo Cuéllar por el artillero galo Gomis le salió bien a los campeones de Asia. Un toque sutil de Carrillo en la frontal dejó solo a Gomis ante el arquero, y el máximo goleador de la Liga de Campeones asiática no perdonó (1-0, 73').
El Espérance no bajó los brazos y lo siguió intentando, pero con más corazón que cabeza, y con poco acierto. Ni siquiera ante 10, por la expulsión del saudí Mohamed Kanno en los instantes finales, pudo el equipo tunecino inquietar en exceso a su rival. Ahora luchará por el quinto puesto del torneo, el próximo 17.
Alibaba Cloud Match Award winner: Andre Carrillo (Al Hilal)
