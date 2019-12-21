- Los Reds se imponen al Fla y ganan su primer Mundial de Clubes
- Firmino, como en semis, marcó el gol de la victoria
Con un gol de Firmino en la prórroga, el Liverpool se coronó campeón de la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA 2019 ante un Flamengo que presentó batalla y tuvo opciones hasta el final. El partido se disputó el 21 de diciembre en el Estadio Internacional Khalifa.
Arrancaron fuertes los Reds con dos grandes ocasiones de Firmino y Naby Keita, que aprovecharon sendos desajustes de la defensa del Mengao. Los brasileños se rehicieron y equilibraron el duelo, creando varias ocasiones antes del descanso.
En la segunda mitad se repitió el guion. Firmino mandó un balón al poste ante la mirada atónita del arquero Diego Alves. Instantes después fue Mohamed Salah quien estuvo cerca del gol. Pero el Fla replicó. Un tiro de Gabigol se marchó a centímetros del larguero. Bruno Henrique por izquierda y Giogian de Arrascaeta en el carril del 10 estiraban al equipo y creaban problemas a los Reds, pero faltaba remate.
Con el paso de los minutos, el Liverpool fue empujando al Flamengo hacia su área. Defendía bien el Fla, así que Andrew Robertson probó desde lejos, obligando a una buena estirada de Alves.
Esta vez el Liverpool no marcó en el descuento, como en las semis con Monterrey, y el partido fue a la prórroga. Flamengo empezaba a acusar el cansancio, y Firmino, en una jugada personal, encontró el gol del triunfo.
Jugador Alibaba Cloud del partido: Firmino (Liverpool)
Catar 2019: Liverpool - Flamengo
-
The Liverpool team celebrate after winning the FIFA Club World Cup
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: The Liverpool team celebrate after winning the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Lukas Schulze - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts the trophy as they celebrate victory
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts the trophy as they celebrate victory following the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Roberto Firmino of Liverpool and teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrate
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool and teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Lukas Schulze - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool poses with the Alibaba Cloud Player of the Tournament Award
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool poses with the Alibaba Cloud Player of the Tournament Award following his team's victory in the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Education City Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates after scoring
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alisson Becker of Liverpool and teammate Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez celebrate
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Alisson Becker of Liverpool and teammate Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez celebrate winning during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Lukas Schulze - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool turns with the ball
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool turns with the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Education City Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Sadio Mane of Liverpool is fouled by Rafinha of CR Flamengo
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Sadio Mane of Liverpool is fouled by Rafinha of CR Flamengo which leads to a VAR review of the situation during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Match referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim reviews a foul on the VAR
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Match referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim reviews a foul on the VAR screen during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool controls the ball
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool controls the ball as he is put under pressure by Giorgian De Arrascaeta of CR Flamengo during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Education City Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool stretches for the ball ahead of Giorgian De Arrascaeta
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Jordan Henderson of Liverpool stretches for the ball ahead of Giorgian De Arrascaeta of CR Flamengo during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Education City Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Rafinha of CR Flamengo shakes hands with Jurgen Klopp
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Rafinha of CR Flamengo shakes hands with Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool during the warm up ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Roberto Firmino of Liverpool is challenged by Rodrigo Caio
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool is challenged by Rodrigo Caio of CR Flamengo during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool stretches for the ball
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Jordan Henderson of Liverpool stretches for the ball ahead of Giorgian De Arrascaeta of CR Flamengo during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Education City Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Sadio Mane of Liverpool speaks to match referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Sadio Mane of Liverpool speaks to match referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alisson Becker of Liverpool reacts
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Alisson Becker of Liverpool reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Education City Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Everton Ribeiro of CR Flamengo runs with the ball
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Everton Ribeiro of CR Flamengo runs with the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Education City Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool and Giorgian De Arrascaeta of CR Flamengo battle for the ball
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool and Giorgian De Arrascaeta of CR Flamengo battle for the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Lukas Schulze - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Naby Keita of Liverpool is challenged by Everton Ribeiro of CR Flamengo
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Naby Keita of Liverpool is challenged by Everton Ribeiro of CR Flamengo during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Lukas Schulze - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Liverpool FC v CR Flamengo - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool kicks the ball under pressure from Gerson and Gabriel Barbosa of CR Flamengo during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Gabriel Barbosa of CR Flamengo shoots
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Gabriel Barbosa of CR Flamengo shoots during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Education City Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Match Referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim speaks to Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Rafinha
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Match Referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim speaks to Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Rafinha of CR Flamengo during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Education City Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Roberto Firmino of Liverpool scores his team's first goal
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool scores his team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool shoots but is blocked by Bruno Henrique
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool shoots but is blocked by Bruno Henrique of CR Flamengo during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Roberto Firmino of Liverpool reacts
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Education City Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Willian Arao of CR Flamengo battles for possession
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Willian Arao of CR Flamengo battles for possession with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Education City Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Giorgian De Arrascaeta of CR Flamengo battles for possession
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Giorgian De Arrascaeta of CR Flamengo battles for possession with Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool and Giorgian De Arrascaeta of CR Flamengo battle for the ball
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool and Giorgian De Arrascaeta of CR Flamengo battle for the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Tom Dulat - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A fan of CR Flamengo enjoys the pre match atmosphere
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: A fan of CR Flamengo enjoys the pre match atmosphere ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A general view inside the CR Flamengo dressing room
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: A general view inside the CR Flamengo dressing room ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A general view inside the Liverpool dressing room
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: A general view inside the Liverpool dressing room ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A detailed view of the CR Flamengo kit shows the CR Flamengo emblem
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: A detailed view of the CR Flamengo kit shows the CR Flamengo emblem as the kit is displayed inside the dressing room ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
The 2019 FIFA Club World Cup trophy is displayed
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: The 2019 FIFA Club World Cup trophy is displayed ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Flamengo fans show their support
21 dic. 2019
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 21: Flamengo fans show their support during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Tom Dulat - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images