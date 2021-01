Referee Maria Laura Fortunato and assistant one Mariana Almeida (L) and assistant two Analia Caballero (R)

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - MARCH 09: Referee Maria Laura Fortunato and assistant one Mariana Almeida (L) and assistant two Analia Caballero (R) gets into the pitch during a match between Boca Juniors and Lanús as part of Zona Campeonato of the Women's First Division at Alberto J. Armando Stadium non March 09, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This is the first official women's football match played at La Bombonera. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

