Mundial de Clubes
Monterrey hace valer su experiencia (3-2)
14 dic. 2019
- Los Rayados ganaron en su debut en el que es su 4º Mundial de Clubes
- Ahora se medirán al Liverpool, mientras Al Sadd luchará por el 5º puesto
- El minuto a minuto, estadísticas y fotos del partido, aquí
Monterrey se citó con el Liverpool en semifinales tras imponerse a un Al Sadd que reaccionó tarde. El partido, correspondiente a la segunda ronda de la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2019, se disputó el 14 de diciembre en el estadio Jassim Bin Hamad de Doha.
Los Rayados salieron en tromba, dispuestos a no sembrar dudas en su debut, y tomaron ventaja pronto. La experiencia en estos torneos es un grado, y Leonel Vangioni y Rogelio Funes Mori ya jugaron un Mundial de Clubes en 2015, con River Plate. El primero hizo el 1-0 con un zurdazo espectacular desde casi 30 metros (23’). El segundo aprovechó un error de Gabi, que lo dejó solo ante el arquero, para poner tierra de por medio (45+1’).
Al Sadd volvía a demostrar ansiedad de cara al gol. El delantero Akram Afif, como ante el Hienghène, perdonó varias ocasiones claras. Aun así, el de casi siempre, Baghdad Bounedjah, recortó distancias momentáneamente (66'). Carlos Rodríguez hizo poco depsués el tercero para el cuadro mexicano (77'), que se prometía un final de partido plácido. Pero el nuevo tanto del Al Sadd, de Abdelkarim Hassan en el 89', le puso picante al final del choque. El equipo dirigido por Xavi Hernández jugará ahora por el 5º puesto en el torneo ante el Espérance de Tunis.
Jugador Alibaba Cloud del partido: Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey)
