- El arquero Luis Cárdenas, héroe al detener dos penales y anotar el decisivo
- Partido muy equilibrado con trepidante acción en los arcos en la segunda mitad
- El minuto a minuto, estadísticas y fotos del partido, aquí
El Turco Mohamed dio descanso a los titulares ante el Liverpool para tener piernas frescas en la lucha por el tercer puesto, y la segunda unidad de Rayados respondió. Monterrey se llevó el bronce en esta Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2019 tras imponerse en los penales a Al Hilal. El arquero Luis Cárdenas fue la figura destacada de la victoria al detener dos lanzamientos y tener la sangre fría de anotar el decisivo.
El partido se disputó el 21 de diciembre en el Estadio Internacional Khalifa.
La primera mitad tuvo poca acción en las áreas y mucha en la zona ancha del campo. Mexicanos y saudíes luchaban por imponer su juego sin llegar a conseguirlo, y el partido resultó por momentos bastante trabado. Al Hilal sacó ventaja en una buena acción de su lateral izquierdo, Yasser Alshahrani, que vio el hueco y puso un buen centro al área para para que Carlos Alberto rematara a placer (35').
En la reanudación, los Rayados salieron con más intensidad y lograron darle vuelta al marcador con sendos zarpazos de Arturo González y Maximiliano Meza (55’ y 60’). Bafetimbi Gomis le puso emoción al igualar nuevamente el marcador (66'). Los mexicanos atacaron con más fe en busca del tercero, pero sin suerte.
Ya en los penales, el mayor acierto de Monterrey les permite igualar su mejor mejor concurso hasta el momento en el Mundial de Clubes: el bronce de Japón 2012.
Jugador Alibaba Cloud del partido: Luis Cárdenas de Monterrey.
Catar 2019: Monterrey - Al Hilal
