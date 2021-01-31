- Palmeiras, campeón de la Copa Libertadores con un gol en el descuento
- Segunda corona continental para el Verdao tras la conquistada en 1999
- El conjunto brasileño representará a Sudamérica en el Mundial de Clubes
Con un gol casi en el último suspiro, cuando el partido parecía ya abocado a la prórroga, Palmeiras noqueó a Santos para imponerse por la mínima y conquistar su segunda Copa Libertadores de América. El escenario de la tercera final entre equipos brasileños fue el mítico Maracaná.
Breno Lopes se convirtió en el héroe de la gran cita en el 90+10' al conectar un certero cabezazo a pase de Rony que vale un título continental para el Verdao, así como un billete a la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020 como representante de Sudamérica. Apenas 3 años tenía el goleador del Maracaná cuando Palmeiras conquistaba su anterior Libertadores, en 1999.
El tricampeón Santos se quedó con la miel en los labios en una final de pierna fuerte y escasas jugadas ofensivas -el primer tiro entre los tres palos se produjo en el 77'-, marcada por las cautelas y el nerviosismo de ambos equipos. Finalmente fue el Palmeiras quien terminó celebrando su triunfo en este Clássico da Saudade.
Catar y el Mundial de Clubes aguardan ya al equipo que dirige Abel Ferreira, que entrará en escena el próximo 7 de septiembre en la primera semifinal del torneo ante el ganador del Tigres-Ulsan.
📸 La final en fotos
Final de la Copa Libertadores 2020
-
Felipe Melo of Palmeiras lifts the champions trophy after a the final match of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 between Palmeiras and Santos
30 ene. 2021
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 30: Felipe Melo of Palmeiras lifts the champions trophy after a the final match of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 between Palmeiras and Santos at MaracanÃ£ Stadium on January 30, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Silvia Izquierdo - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Players of Palmeiras celebrate with the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores trophy
30 ene. 2021
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 30: Players of Palmeiras celebrate with the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores trophy after the final of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 between Palmeiras and Santos at MaracanÃ£ Stadium on January 30, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Silvia Izquierdo - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Felipe Melo and Gustavo Gomez of Palmeiras lift the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores trophy
30 ene. 2021
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 30: Felipe Melo and Gustavo Gomez of Palmeiras lift the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores trophy after the final of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 between Palmeiras and Santos at MaracanÃ£ Stadium on January 30, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Silvia Izquierdo - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Luan of Palmeiras embraces the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores trophy after the final of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020
30 ene. 2021
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 30: Luan of Palmeiras embraces the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores trophy after the final of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 between Palmeiras and Santos at MaracanÃ£ Stadium on January 30, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Silvia Izquierdo - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Breno Lopes of Palmeiras celebrates after scoring a goal during the final of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 between Palmeiras and Santos
30 ene. 2021
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 30: Breno Lopes of Palmeiras celebrates after scoring a goal during the final of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 between Palmeiras and Santos at MaracanÃ£ Stadium on January 30, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Mauro Pimentel â€“ Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Marinho (F) of Santos reacts after the final of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 between Palmeiras and Santos
30 ene. 2021
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 30: Marinho (F) of Santos reacts after the final of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 between Palmeiras and Santos at MaracanÃ£ Stadium on January 30, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Mauro Pimentel â€“ Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Palmeiras v Santos - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 Final - Coach of Palmeiras Abel Ferreira gestures
30 ene. 2021
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 30: Coach of Palmeiras Abel Ferreira gestures before the final of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 between Palmeiras and Santos at MaracanÃ£ Stadium on January 30, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ricardo Moraes - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Alison of Santos controls the ball during the final of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 between Palmeiras and Santos
30 ene. 2021
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 30: Alison of Santos controls the ball during the final of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 between Palmeiras and Santos at MaracanÃ£ Stadium on January 30, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ricardo Moraes - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Palmeiras v Santos - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 Final - Marinho of Santos reacts
30 ene. 2021
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 30: Marinho of Santos reacts during the final of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 between Palmeiras and Santos at MaracanÃ£ Stadium on January 30, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Mauro Pimentel â€“ Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Danilo of Palmeiras fights for the ball with Yeferson Soteldo of Santos during the final of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 between Palmeiras and Santos
30 ene. 2021
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 30: Danilo of Palmeiras fights for the ball with Yeferson Soteldo of Santos during the final of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 between Palmeiras and Santos at MaracanÃ£ Stadium on January 30, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Silvia Izquierdo - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Palmeiras v Santos - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 Final - Coach Cuca of Santos gestures
30 ene. 2021
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 30: Coach Cuca of Santos gestures during the final of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 between Palmeiras and Santos at MaracanÃ£ Stadium on January 30, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Mauro Pimentel â€“ Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Palmeiras v Santos - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 Final - Rony (R) of Palmeiras competes for the ball with Para
30 ene. 2021
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 30: Rony (R) of Palmeiras competes for the ball with Para of Santos during the final of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 between Palmeiras and Santos at MaracanÃ£ Stadium on January 30, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Mauro Pimentel â€“ Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Palmeiras v Santos - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 Final
30 ene. 2021
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 30: Yeferson Soteldo of Santos reacts during the final of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 between Palmeiras and Santos at MaracanÃ£ Stadium on January 30, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Mauro Pimentel â€“ Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Breno Lopes (B) of Palmeiras celebrates with his teammate after scoring a goal during the final of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 between Palmeiras and Santos
30 ene. 2021
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 30: Breno Lopes (B) of Palmeiras celebrates with his teammate after scoring a goal during the final of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 between Palmeiras and Santos at MaracanÃ£ Stadium on January 30, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Mauro Pimentel â€“ Pool/Getty Images) (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Palmeiras v Santos - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 Final - Players of Palmeiras huddle
30 ene. 2021
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 30: Players of Palmeiras huddle during the final of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 between Palmeiras and Santos at MaracanÃ£ Stadium on January 30, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ricardo Moraes - Pool/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
🔢 Números que hablan
Son ya los entrenadores europeos que pueden presumir de haber ganado la Libertadores. El último en unirse a tan selecto club es Abel Ferreira. El técnico del Verdao, de 42 años, comparte nacionalidad, portuguesa, con el entrenador que se coronó en la anterior edición, Jorge Jesus. El primero en lograrlo fue el croata Mirko Jozić en 1991 con Colo Colo.
Son las asistencias que ha dado Rony a lo largo de esta Copa Libertadores, más que ningún otro jugador del torneo. La más importante de las ocho, sin duda la que dio este sábado para decidir el título. Su centro directo a la cabeza de Breno forma ya parte de la historia de esta edición.
🎙 Hemos oído...
"Es un sentimiento inexplicable, voy a guardar este trofeo al mejor jugador del partido con mucho cariño. Estoy muy feliz. Trabajé mucho para tener esta oportunidad y ahora toca disfrutar y celebrarlo con nuestros hinchas". Breno, autor del gol del triunfo.
"Estamos heridos. Hemos llegado tan cerca... pero el fútbol es así. Nadie creía que íbamos a llegar hasta aquí. Hoy teníamos una gran responsabilidad. Estamos muy dolidos, sobre todo por los hinchas que nos siguen. Sabíamos que iba a ser un partido muy equilibrado, muy difícil y recibimos ese gol al final... Ahora nos tenemos que recuperar". Alison, capitán del Santos.
🤓 ¿Sabías que...?
Breno, el goleador inesperado
Roni y Luiz Adriano, máximos goleadores del Palmeiras en la Libertadores llegaron a la final con 5 goles cada uno. Sin embargo, el gol de la gloria iba a tener un protagonista sorprendente. El de este sábado es solo el segundo gol de Breno con la camiseta del Verdao. Pero hay más: el primero lo marcó... esta misma semana, en el empate de su equipo ante el Vasco da Gama el miércoles.
El Maracaná, talismán para Weverton
Ganar una final en Maracaná no es cualquier cosa, ganar dos es simplemente espectacular. Y de eso puede presumir Weverton. El arquero del Palmeiras, a gran nivel a lo largo de todo el torneo, puede presumir de haber levantado la Libertadores en el mismo escenario en el que, cinco años atrás, se colgó el oro olímpico con Brasil tras atajar el último penal de la tanda que decidió la final.
Marinho, MVP agridulce
La gran estrella del Santos en esta edición de la Copa Libertadores no logró brillar en la final como sí había hecho en las instancias anteriores, pero se llevó el premio al mejor jugador del torneo. Curiosamente, antes del encuentro se le vio tocar la copa, gesto que muchos piensan que da mala suerte... Aunque no a Gabigol, que hizo lo mismo el año pasado y salió campeón con Flamengo gracias a su doblete.