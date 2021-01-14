Yeferson Soteldo of Santos celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team

SANTOS, BRAZIL - JANUARY 13: Yeferson Soteldo of Santos celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a semifinal second leg match between Santos and Boca Juniors as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on January 13, 2021 in Santos, Brazil. (Photo by Andre Penner â€“ Pool/Getty Images)

© Getty Images