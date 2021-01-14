Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020™

Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020™

1 febrero - 11 febrero 2021

Copa Libertadores

Palmeiras y Santos irán por la gloria y el boleto a Catar

14 ene. 2021

Diego Pituca of Santos celebrates
© Getty Images
  • El Verdāo eliminó a River y el Peixe a Boca
  • La final será el 30 de enero en el Maracaná
  • El campeón clasificará a la Mundial de Clubes

Palmeiras y Santos, los dos mejores equipos de la fase de grupos, dejaron en el camino a River Plate y Boca Juniors respectivamente y jugarán la final de la Copa Libertadores 2020.

Este será el cuarto duelo por el título entre equipos de un mismo país, y el tercero entre clubes brasileños. Algo así no sucedía desde 2006, cuando el Internacional de Porto Alegre derrotó a Sāo Paulo.

La final será a partido único y se disputará el próximo sábado 30 de enero en el estadio Maracaná de Río de Janeiro, Brasil. Vale recordar que el campeón se clasificará a la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020, que se jugará entre el 1 y 11 de febrero venideros.

Las semifinales en fotos

Copa Libertadores: semifinales

  • Players of Palmeiras celebrate reaching the Final after a semifinal second leg match between Palmeiras and River Plate

    Players of Palmeiras celebrate reaching the Final after a semifinal second leg match between Palmeiras and River Plate

    13 ene. 2021

    SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 12: Players of Palmeiras celebrate reaching the Final after a semifinal second leg match between Palmeiras and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Allianz Parque on January 12, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Amanda Perobelli - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Alan Empereur of Palmeiras gets in the field prior during the Libertadores semifinal 

    Alan Empereur of Palmeiras gets in the field prior during the Libertadores semifinal 

    13 ene. 2021

    SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 12: Alan Empereur of Palmeiras gets in the field prior during a semifinal second leg match between Palmeiras and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Allianz Parque on January 12, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Amanda Perobelli - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of Palmeiras huddle during a semifinal 

    Players of Palmeiras huddle during a semifinal 

    13 ene. 2021

    SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 12: Players of Palmeiras huddle during a semifinal second leg match between Palmeiras and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Allianz Parque on January 12, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Amanda Perobelli - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Players of Palmeiras huddle during a semifinal 

    Players of Palmeiras huddle during a semifinal 

    13 ene. 2021

    SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 12: Robert Rojas (L) of River Plate celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during a semifinal second leg match between Palmeiras and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Allianz Parque on January 12, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Nelson Almeida â€“ Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • uiz Adriano (R) of Palmeiras competes for the ball with Enzo Perez of River Plate

    uiz Adriano (R) of Palmeiras competes for the ball with Enzo Perez of River Plate

    13 ene. 2021

    SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 12: Luiz Adriano (R) of Palmeiras competes for the ball with Enzo PÃ©rez of River Plate during a semifinal second leg match between Palmeiras and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Allianz Parque on January 12, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Nelson Almeida â€“ Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Rony of Palmeiras celebrates

    Rony of Palmeiras celebrates

    13 ene. 2021

    SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 12: Rony of Palmeiras celebrates after a semifinal second leg match between Palmeiras and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Allianz Parque on January 12, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Amanda Perobelli - Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Head coach Marcelo Gallardo (C) of River Plate gestures during a semifinal

    Head coach Marcelo Gallardo (C) of River Plate gestures during a semifinal

    13 ene. 2021

    SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 12: Head coach Marcelo Gallardo (C) of River Plate gestures during a semifinal second leg match between Palmeiras and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Allianz Parque on January 12, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Nelson Almeida â€“ Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Abel Ferreira coach of Palmeiras celebrates with goalkeeper Weverton

    Abel Ferreira coach of Palmeiras celebrates with goalkeeper Weverton

    13 ene. 2021

    SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 12: Abel Ferreira coach of Palmeiras celebrates with goalkeeper Weverton after a semifinal second leg match between Palmeiras and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Allianz Parque on January 12, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Nelson Almeida â€“ Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  •  Lucas Verissimo (L) of Santos competes for the ball with Carlos Tevez of Boca Juniors

     Lucas Verissimo (L) of Santos competes for the ball with Carlos Tevez of Boca Juniors

    14 ene. 2021

    SANTOS, BRAZIL - JANUARY 13: Lucas Verissimo (L) of Santos competes for the ball with Carlos Tevez of Boca Juniors during a semifinal second leg match between Santos and Boca Juniors as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on January 13, 2021 in Santos, Brazil. (Photo by Andre Penner â€“ Pool/Getty Images) (Photo by Pool/2021Pool)

    © Getty Images

  • Diego Pituca of Santos celebrates

    Diego Pituca of Santos celebrates

    14 ene. 2021

    SANTOS, BRAZIL - JANUARY 13: Diego Pituca of Santos celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during a semifinal second leg match between Santos and Boca Juniors as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on January 13, 2021 in Santos, Brazil. (Photo by Sebastiao Moreira-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Santos v Boca Juniors - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020

    Santos v Boca Juniors - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020

    14 ene. 2021

    SANTOS, BRAZIL - JANUARY 13: Coach Miguel Angel Russo of Boca Juniors looks on prior to a semifinal second leg match between Santos and Boca Juniors as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on January 13, 2021 in Santos, Brazil. (Photo by Andre Penner â€“ Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Santos v Boca Juniors - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020

    Santos v Boca Juniors - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020

    14 ene. 2021

    SANTOS, BRAZIL - JANUARY 13: Eduardo Salvio (L) of Boca Juniors and Felipe Jonatan of Santos vie for the ball during a semifinal second leg match between Santos and Boca Juniors as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on January 13, 2021 in Santos, Brazil. (Photo by Andre Penner â€“ Pool/Getty Images) (Photo by Pool/2021Pool)

    © Getty Images

  • Yeferson Soteldo of Santos celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team

    Yeferson Soteldo of Santos celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team

    14 ene. 2021

    SANTOS, BRAZIL - JANUARY 13: Yeferson Soteldo of Santos celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during a semifinal second leg match between Santos and Boca Juniors as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on January 13, 2021 in Santos, Brazil. (Photo by Andre Penner â€“ Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Yeferson Soteldo (C) of Santos celebrates with teammates 

    Yeferson Soteldo (C) of Santos celebrates with teammates 

    14 ene. 2021

    SANTOS, BRAZIL - JANUARY 13: Yeferson Soteldo (C) of Santos celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal of his team during a semifinal second leg match between Santos and Boca Juniors as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on January 13, 2021 in Santos, Brazil. (Photo by Andre Penner â€“ Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • JoÃ£o Paulo of Santos celebrates the the second goal of his team scored by teammate Yeferson Soteldo

    JoÃ£o Paulo of Santos celebrates the the second goal of his team scored by teammate Yeferson Soteldo

    14 ene. 2021

    SANTOS, BRAZIL - JANUARY 13: JoÃ£o Paulo of Santos celebrates the the second goal of his team scored by teammate Yeferson Soteldo (not in frame) during a semifinal second leg match between Santos and Boca Juniors as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on January 13, 2021 in Santos, Brazil. (Photo by Sebastiao Moreira-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Alexi Stival head coach of Santos celebrates the the second goal of his team

    Alexi Stival head coach of Santos celebrates the the second goal of his team

    14 ene. 2021

    SANTOS, BRAZIL - JANUARY 13: Alexi Stival head coach of Santos celebrates the the second goal of his team scored by Yeferson Soteldo of Santos (not in frame) during a semifinal second leg match between Santos and Boca Juniors as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on January 13, 2021 in Santos, Brazil. (Photo by Sebastiao Moreira-Pool/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

1 / 16
Palmeiras, con sufrimiento

  • Ida: River Plate 0-3 Palmeiras
  • Vuelta: Palmeiras 0-2 River Plate

Pese a ser superado ampliamente en la revancha en Brasil y perder su invicto, Palmeiras hizo valer la goleada que logró a la ida en Argentina para eliminar al gran River Plate de Marcelo Gallardo. Así, avanzó a la final por quinta vez en su historia (sólo fue campeón en 1999),

El arquero Weverton, por lo hecho en ambos duelos, pero sobre todo en el segundo, resultó la gran figura del equipo brasileño, que volvió a tener aporte claves de Rony y Luiz Adriano (un gol cada uno).

Números que hablan

1

Palmeiras es el primer equipo brasileño que supera una serie en partido de ida y vuelta al River Plate de Gallardo por un torneo Conmebol en siete intentos. Hasta aquí, de la mano del Muñeco, el Millonario había ganado 4 series por la Copa Libertadores, 1 por la Copa Sudamericana y 1 por la Recopa.

10

Es la cantidad de goles que suman Rony (5) y Luiz Adriano (5), los máximos artilleros del Palmeiras. De esta forma, llevan marcados el 31,25% de los tantos anotados por su equipo (10 sobre 32).

Hemos oído...

Gallardo es mejor entrenador que yo y sus jugadores son más experimentados. Logramos la clasificación por el partido de ida, donde fuimos mejores. Aquí, ellos fueron superiores. Tenemos que ser humildes y reconocerlo. Fue la mejor derrota de mi carrera.

Abel Ferreira, entrenador de Palmeiras.

Lo que vi hoy de mi equipo me hace sentir orgulloso y dignifica mi profesión. Estos son los momentos por los que uno elige ser entrenador. Le deseo suerte a Palmeiras, que tenga suerte en la final.

Marcelo Gallardo, entrenador de River Plate.

Yeferson Soteldo of Santos celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team
© Getty Images

Santos, con holgura

  • Ida: Boca Juniors 0-0 Santos
  • Vuelta: Santos 3-0 Boca Juniors

Con una sólida actuación colectiva y contundencia para pegar en los momentos justos de la revancha, Santos se quitó de encima a Boca Juniors y jugará su quinta final de la Libertadores. Tras conquistarla de la mano de Pelé en 1962 y 1963, y de Neymar en 2011, el Peixe intentará convertirse en el primer club brasileño en ganarla cuatro veces.

A partir de su dinamismo, velocidad y juventud, Santos nunca dejó jugar cómodo a su rival a lo largo de toda la serie, más allá de recién encontrar eficacia en el duelo de vuelta. Allí destacaron le enganche venezolano Jefferson Soteldo y el extremo brasileño Marinho.

Números que hablan

3

Santos le marcó a Boca tres goles en 90 minutos, la misma cantidad que el equipo argentino había recibido en sus 11 partidos anteriores por la presente edición del torneo. Es la 20ª vez que gana por 3 tantos un encuentro por Copa Libertadores.

11

Es la cantidad de futbolistas que se reparten los 20 tantos de Santos en la presente Libertadores, luego de que Diego Pituca marcara contra Boca. Jefferson Soteldo y Lucas Braga, los otros goleadores de la revancha, suman ahora 2 dianas. Los máximos artilleros del equipo son Kaio Jorge (5) y Marinho (4).

Hemos oído...

Podrían ser Boca y River, pero en el Maracaná estaremos Santos y Palmeiras, representando a Brasil. Debemos ser felicitados, pero no solo nosotros: esta es una victoria para el fútbol brasileño.

Cuca, entrenador del Santos.

Soy el responsable y me hago cargo de todo. No tengo excusas. La derrota en una semifinal abierta, sabiendo las posibilidades que teníamos, duele.

Miguel Russo, entrenador de Boca.

