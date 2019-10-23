- Boca lo venció por la mínima, pero no le alcanzó
- Los de Gallardo habían ganado por 2-0 a la ida
- El Millonario irá por su 5º título en su 7ª final
Pese a perder 1-0 contra su clásico rival Boca Juniors la semifinal de vuelta en la Bombonera, el campeón defensor River Plate hizo valer el 2-0 que había conseguido a la ida y se clasificó a la final de la Copa Libertadores de América, instancia que disputará por tercera vez en las últimas cinco ediciones.
El equipo de Marcelo Gallardo, que también ganó el título en 2015, enfrentará en el duelo decisivo del próximo 23 de noviembre en Santiago de Chile al ganador del choque entre los brasileños Flamengo y Gremio, que jugarán este miércoles la revancha de su serie en el Maracaná de Río de Janeiro (la ida terminó 1-1).
Vale recordar que River Plate obtuvo la corona en 2018 tras vencer en la instancia definitoria al propio Boca Juniors.
El partido resultó parejo y con pocas situaciones de peligro. Es más, hubo que esperar hasta bien entrado el segundo tiempo para que el dueño de casa abriera el marcador a través del venezolano Jan Carlos Hurtado luego de una pelota parada (79'), el arma casi exclusiva a la que apostó Boca.
River apenas si pasó alguna zozobra de allí hasta el final, celebrando largamente la clasificación en una Bombonera sin sus hinchas.
Poco le importó al Millonario ver llegar a su fin la racha de 12 partidos sin perder como visitante por Copa Libertadores, la mejor marca en la historia de la competencia.
Números que hablan
62- River ha jugado 62 eliminatorias 'mata mata' con Marcelo Gallardo como entrenador, de las cuales ganó 51 y perdió 11. El rival al que enfrentó más veces es Boca Juniors, al que venció en las cinco series en las que se vieron las caras.
Copa Libertadores: Boca Juniors 1-0 River Plate
-
Lisandro Ezequiel Lopez of Boca Juniors fights for the ball with Lucas Pratto of River Plate
23 oct. 2019
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 22: Lisandro Ezequiel Lopez of Boca Juniors fights for the ball with Lucas Pratto of River Plate during the Semifinal second leg match between Boca Juniors and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on October 22, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Javier Pinola of River Plate fights for the ball with Sebastian Villa of Boca Juniors
23 oct. 2019
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 22: Javier Pinola of River Plate fights for the ball with Sebastian Villa of Boca Juniors during the Semifinal second leg match between Boca Juniors and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on October 22, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Mauro Zarate of Boca Juniors fights for the ball with Lucas Martinez Quarta of River Plate
23 oct. 2019
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 22: Mauro Zarate of Boca Juniors fights for the ball with Lucas Martinez Quarta of River Plate during the Semifinal second leg match between Boca Juniors and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on October 22, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Eduardo Salvio of Boca Juniors fights for the ball with Enzo Perez of River Plate
23 oct. 2019
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 22: Eduardo Salvio of Boca Juniors fights for the ball with Enzo Perez of River Plate during the Semifinal second leg match between Boca Juniors and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on October 22, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Boca Juniors v River Plate - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019
23 oct. 2019
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 22: Ramon Abila of Boca Juniors fights for the ball with Enzo Perez of River Plate during the Semifinal second leg match between Boca Juniors and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on October 22, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Franco Armani of River Plate fights for the ball with Ramon Abila of Boca Juniors
23 oct. 2019
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 22: Franco Armani of River Plate fights for the ball with Ramon Abila of Boca Juniors during the Semifinal second leg match between Boca Juniors and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on October 22, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Marcelo Gallardo head coach of River Plate celebrates qualifying to the final
23 oct. 2019
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 22: Marcelo Gallardo head coach of River Plate celebrates qualifying to the final after the Semifinal second leg match between Boca Juniors and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019 at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on October 22, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)
© Getty Images