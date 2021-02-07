Mundial de Clubes
Tigres UANL hace historia y va por el título (0-1)
07 feb. 2021
- Por primera vez, un club mexicano es finalista del torneo
- Gignac, de penal, anotó el único tanto ante el Palmeiras
- Datos del partido, formaciones y minuto a minuto
Tigres UANL dio un golpe de autoridad al derrotar al SE Palmeiras por 1-0 y clasificarse a la final de la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020™.
Es la primera vez que un equipo mexicano, y un representante de la CONCACAF, alcanza el duelo decisivo del torneo. El encuentro se jugó el domingo 7 de febrero en Estadio Education City Al Rayyan.
Tigres fue el más ambicioso desde el pitazo inicial, a punto tal de convertir a Weverton en la gran figura del primer tiempo.
El arquero brasileño le ahogó gritos de gol a Carlos González y dos veces a Andre Pierre Gignac, siendo así le principal responsable del 0-0 con el que se llegó al entretiempo.
La tónica del juego cambió poco en el complemento, y Tigres tuvo su premio, cuando el propio Gignac cambió por gol el penal que Luan le cometió a González.
La ventaja no obnubiló a los mexicanos, que siempre intentaron jugar en campo rival y supieron cerrar filas ante los esporádicos intentos brasileños, que carecieron de profundidad y lucidez.
De esta forma, Tigres irá por el título el próximo jueves 11, cuando enfrente en este mismo estadio, desde las 21:00 hora local, al ganador del duelo entre Bayern Múnich y Al Ahly.
- Jugador Alibaba Cloud del Partido: Luis Quiñones (Tigres UANL)
📸 EL PARTIDO EN FOTOS
Cacar 2020 : Palmeiras - Tigres
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL shoots
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL shoots under pressure from Luan Garcia of SE Palmeiras during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Matias Vina of SE Palmeiras passes the ball under pressure from Javier Aquino of Tigres UANL
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Matias Vina of SE Palmeiras passes the ball under pressure from Javier Aquino of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The shirts of Danilo, Vinicius, Jailson and Weverton of SE Palmeiras
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: The shirts of Danilo, Vinicius, Jailson and Weverton of SE Palmeiras are displayed inside the dressing room prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
A detailed view of the Tigres UANL badge
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: A detailed view of the Tigres UANL badge seen on a pair of shorts displayed inside the dressing room prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The shirts of Andre-Pierre Gignac and Diego Reyes of Tigres UANL
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: The shirts of Andre-Pierre Gignac and Diego Reyes of Tigres UANL are displayed inside the dressing room prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL shoots under pressure from Luan Garcia of SE Palmeiras
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL shoots under pressure from Luan Garcia of SE Palmeiras during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Silvia Grecco and their son Nickollas look on from the stands during the FIFA Club World Cup
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Silvia Grecco and their son Nickollas look on from the stands during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Ricardo Ferretti, Manager of Tigres UANL gives their team instructions
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Ricardo Ferretti, Manager of Tigres UANL gives their team instructions during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Rafael Carioca of Tigres UANL is tackled by Ze Rafael of SE Palmeiras
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Rafael Carioca of Tigres UANL is tackled by Ze Rafael of SE Palmeiras during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Carlos Gonzalez of Tigres UANL is tackled by Gustavo Gomez and Ze Rafael of SE Palmeiras
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Carlos Gonzalez of Tigres UANL is tackled by Gustavo Gomez and Ze Rafael of SE Palmeiras during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Luiz Adriano of SE Palmeiras walks out prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Luiz Adriano of SE Palmeiras walks out prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
A Tigres UANL fan shows their support wearing a face mask and visor inside the stadium
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: A Tigres UANL fan shows their support wearing a face mask and visor inside the stadium prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
A detailed view of an SE Palmeiras badge seen on a shirt inside the dressing room
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: A detailed view of an SE Palmeiras badge seen on a shirt inside the dressing room prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL runs with the ball
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL runs with the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Luis Quinones of Tigres UANL runs with the ball under pressure from Danilo of SE Palmeiras
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Luis Quinones of Tigres UANL runs with the ball under pressure from Danilo of SE Palmeiras during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Rafael Carioca of Tigres UANL controls the ball under pressure from Gabriel Menino of SE Palmeiras
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Rafael Carioca of Tigres UANL controls the ball under pressure from Gabriel Menino of SE Palmeiras during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates with teammate Carlos Salcedo
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates with teammate Carlos Salcedo after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Patrick de Paula of SE Palmeiras battles for possession with Jordan Sierra of Tigres UANL
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Patrick de Paula of SE Palmeiras battles for possession with Jordan Sierra of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Ricardo Ferretti, Manager of Tigres UANL and Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Ricardo Ferretti, Manager of Tigres UANL and Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL interact following the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Luis Quinones of Tigres UANL poses after being named Player of the Match
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 07: Luis Quinones of Tigres UANL poses after being named Player of the Match during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final match between Palmeiras and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
