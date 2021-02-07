Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020™

Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020™

1 febrero - 11 febrero 2021

Mundial de Clubes

Tigres UANL hace historia y va por el título (0-1)

07 feb. 2021

Tigres UANL dio un golpe de autoridad al derrotar al SE Palmeiras por 1-0 y clasificarse a la final de la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020™.

Es la primera vez que un equipo mexicano, y un representante de la CONCACAF, alcanza el duelo decisivo del torneo. El encuentro se jugó el domingo 7 de febrero en Estadio Education City Al Rayyan.

Tigres fue el más ambicioso desde el pitazo inicial, a punto tal de convertir a Weverton en la gran figura del primer tiempo.

El arquero brasileño le ahogó gritos de gol a Carlos González y dos veces a Andre Pierre Gignac, siendo así le principal responsable del 0-0 con el que se llegó al entretiempo.

La tónica del juego cambió poco en el complemento, y Tigres tuvo su premio, cuando el propio Gignac cambió por gol el penal que Luan le cometió a González.

La ventaja no obnubiló a los mexicanos, que siempre intentaron jugar en campo rival y supieron cerrar filas ante los esporádicos intentos brasileños, que carecieron de profundidad y lucidez.

De esta forma, Tigres irá por el título el próximo jueves 11, cuando enfrente en este mismo estadio, desde las 21:00 hora local, al ganador del duelo entre Bayern Múnich y Al Ahly.

  • Jugador Alibaba Cloud del Partido: Luis Quiñones (Tigres UANL)

📸 EL PARTIDO EN FOTOS

Cacar 2020 : Palmeiras - Tigres

  Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL shoots 

    Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL shoots 

  Matias Vina of SE Palmeiras passes the ball under pressure from Javier Aquino of Tigres UANL 

     Matias Vina of SE Palmeiras passes the ball under pressure from Javier Aquino of Tigres UANL 

  The shirts of Danilo, Vinicius, Jailson and Weverton of SE Palmeiras

    The shirts of Danilo, Vinicius, Jailson and Weverton of SE Palmeiras

  A detailed view of the Tigres UANL badge

    A detailed view of the Tigres UANL badge

  The shirts of Andre-Pierre Gignac and Diego Reyes of Tigres UANL

    The shirts of Andre-Pierre Gignac and Diego Reyes of Tigres UANL

  Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL shoots under pressure from Luan Garcia of SE Palmeiras 

    Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL shoots under pressure from Luan Garcia of SE Palmeiras 

  Silvia Grecco and their son Nickollas look on from the stands during the FIFA Club World Cup 

    Silvia Grecco and their son Nickollas look on from the stands during the FIFA Club World Cup 

  Ricardo Ferretti, Manager of Tigres UANL gives their team instructions

    Ricardo Ferretti, Manager of Tigres UANL gives their team instructions

  Rafael Carioca of Tigres UANL is tackled by Ze Rafael of SE Palmeiras

    Rafael Carioca of Tigres UANL is tackled by Ze Rafael of SE Palmeiras

  Carlos Gonzalez of Tigres UANL is tackled by Gustavo Gomez and Ze Rafael of SE Palmeiras

    Carlos Gonzalez of Tigres UANL is tackled by Gustavo Gomez and Ze Rafael of SE Palmeiras

  Luiz Adriano of SE Palmeiras walks out prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final

     Luiz Adriano of SE Palmeiras walks out prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2002 Semi-Final

  A Tigres UANL fan shows their support wearing a face mask and visor inside the stadium

    A Tigres UANL fan shows their support wearing a face mask and visor inside the stadium

  A detailed view of an SE Palmeiras badge seen on a shirt inside the dressing room 

    A detailed view of an SE Palmeiras badge seen on a shirt inside the dressing room 

  Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL runs with the ball

     Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL runs with the ball

  Luis Quinones of Tigres UANL runs with the ball under pressure from Danilo of SE Palmeiras 

    Luis Quinones of Tigres UANL runs with the ball under pressure from Danilo of SE Palmeiras 

  Rafael Carioca of Tigres UANL controls the ball under pressure from Gabriel Menino of SE Palmeiras

    Rafael Carioca of Tigres UANL controls the ball under pressure from Gabriel Menino of SE Palmeiras

  Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring

    Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring

  Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring

     Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring

  Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates with teammate Carlos Salcedo

    Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates with teammate Carlos Salcedo

  Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring

    Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring

  Patrick de Paula of SE Palmeiras battles for possession with Jordan Sierra of Tigres UANL

    Patrick de Paula of SE Palmeiras battles for possession with Jordan Sierra of Tigres UANL

  Ricardo Ferretti, Manager of Tigres UANL and Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL

    Ricardo Ferretti, Manager of Tigres UANL and Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL

  Luis Quinones of Tigres UANL poses after being named Player of the Match 

    Luis Quinones of Tigres UANL poses after being named Player of the Match 

