Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA 2020

Mundial de Clubes
Tigres UANL lo da vuelta y es semifinalista (2-1)
04 feb. 2021
- Derrotó al Ulsan Hyundai por 2-1 con goles de Ginac
- El domingo va con Palmeiras por un lugar e la final
- Detalles del partido, formación y minuto a minuto
Tigres UANL encontró respuestas cuando hizo falta, le ganó ajustadamente al Ulsan Hyundai por 2-1 y se clasificó a las semifinales de la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020.
El duelo, que empezó perdiendo por el tanto de cabeza de Kim Keehee, se jugó este jueves 4 de febrero en el estadio Áhmad bin Ali de la ciudad de Al Rayyan.
El equipo mexicano jamás perdió el orden, aunque ayudó el pronto empate que André-Pierre Gignac anotó tras asistencia de Diego Reyes. Ese fue, vale agregar, el gol 400 en la historia de la competencia.
Tigres dio vuelta el tanteador en la última jugada del primer tiempo, cuando el propio Gignac marcó de penal el segundo gol de los suyos.
El conjunto de Ricardo Ferretti supo mantener a raya a su adversario en el complemento, más allá de aquel gol del Ulsan anulado por posición fuera de juego de Yoon Bit-Garam.
El próximo domingo 7, desde las 21:00 hora local, Tigres buscará un lugar en la final cuando enfrente al Palmeiras en Estadio de la Ciudad de la Educación de Al Rayyan.
- Jugador Alibaba Cloud del Partido: André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres)
📸 EL PARTIDO EN FOTOS
Mundial de Clubes: Tigres UANL-Ulsan Hyundai FC
-
Match referee Esteban Ostojich collects the match ball from the plinth as he leads the teams and officials out prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Match referee Esteban Ostojich collects the match ball from the plinth as he leads the teams and officials out prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Youngwoo Seol of Ulsan Hyundai looks to break past Luis Quinones of Tigres UANL
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Young-woo Seol of Ulsan Hyundai looks to break past Luis Quinones of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Supporters of Tigres UANL look on from the stands during the FIFA Club World Cup
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Supporters of Tigres UANL look on from the stands during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Keehee Kim of Ulsan Hyundai scores
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Keehee Kim of Ulsan Hyundai scores their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Keehee Kim of Ulsan Hyundai celebrates after scoring
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Keehee Kim of Ulsan Hyundai celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Keehee Kim of Ulsan Hyundai celebrates with teammate Bitgaram Yoon
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Keehee Kim of Ulsan Hyundai celebrates with teammate Bitgaram Yoon after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Tigres UANL v Ulsan Hyundai FC - FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Dong-Jun Lee of Ulsan Hyundai looks to break past Luis Rodriguez of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring their sides first goal
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Bit-garam Yoon of Ulsan Hyundai reacts to a decision during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Bit-garam Yoon of Ulsan Hyundai reacts to a decision during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Kim Ji-hyeon of Ulsan Hyundai is tackled by Carlos Salcedo of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Kim Ji-hyeon of Ulsan Hyundai is tackled by Carlos Salcedo of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Simon Holmes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Shin Hyung-min of Ulsan Hyundai challenges for the high ball with Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Shin Hyung-min of Ulsan Hyundai challenges for the high ball with Jesus Duenas of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL (C) celebrates after scoring
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL (C) celebrates after scoring their sides first goal with team mates (L-R) Luis Quinones and Diego Reyes during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL (R) celebrates after scoring their sides second goal from the penalty spot with team mate Carlos Salcedo during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL celebrates after scoring their sides second goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Lee Dongjun of Ulsan Hyundai reacts
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Lee Dongjun of Ulsan Hyundai reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Kim Taehwan of Ulsan Hyundai is challenged by Luis Rodriguez of Tigres UANL
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Kim Taehwan of Ulsan Hyundai is challenged by Luis Rodriguez of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Yoon Bitgaram of Ulsan Hyundai shoots
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Yoon Bitgaram of Ulsan Hyundai shoots during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Carlos Salcedo of Tigres speaks with coach Ricardo Ferretti
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Carlos Salcedo of Tigres UANL speaks with Ricardo Ferretti, Manager of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Luis Quinones of Tigres UANL reacts
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Luis Quinones of Tigres UANL reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Lee Dongjun of Ulsan battles for possession with Luis Rodriguez of Tigres
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Lee Dong-jun of Ulsan Hyundai battles for possession with Luis Rodriguez of Tigres UANL during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ricardo Ferretti gives instructions to his Tigres players
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Ricardo Ferretti, Manager of Tigres UANL gives their team instructions during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jordan Sierra, Andre-Pierre Gignac and Guido Pizarro of Tigres show appreciation to the fans at full-time
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Jordan Sierra, Andre-Pierre Gignac and Guido Pizarro of Tigres UANL show appreciation to the fans at full-time after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Fadi El Assaad - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres receives the Alibaba Cloud Player of the Match award
04 feb. 2021
DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL poses after being named Player of the Match during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images