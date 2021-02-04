Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA 2020

Match referee Esteban Ostojich collects the match ball from the plinth as he leads the teams and officials out prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.

DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 04: Match referee Esteban Ostojich collects the match ball from the plinth as he leads the teams and officials out prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Second Round match between Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. FIFA are allowing a limited number of spectators (12,000) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images