- El Ulsan remontó y acabó venciendo 1-2 al Persépolis FC
- El equipo surcoreano conquistó su segunda Liga de Campeones de la AFC
- Representará a Asia en la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020™
El Ulsan Hyundai surcoreano ganó la Liga de Campeones de la AFC 2020 después de vencer 1-2 al Persépolis iraní. El brasileño Júnior Negrão firmó los dos goles de su equipo —uno de ellos desde los once metros— y guio al Ulsan hasta la segunda corona continental de su historia, después de la conseguida en 2012.
Con este triunfo, el Ulsan compensó las decepciones cosechadas en casa, donde este año y el anterior se quedó a las puertas del título de liga, mientras que esta temporada perdió la final de copa. La victoria de hoy en la competición continental es su mejor recompensa.
De este modo, el Ulsan representará a Asia en la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA Catar 2020™, que se disputará del 1 al 11 de febrero de 2021. En esta cita, el conjunto coreano coincidirá con gigantes de la talla del Bayern de Múnich alemán y del Al Ahly egipcio.
Final de la Liga de Campeones de la AFC
Persépolis FC 1-2 Ulsan Hyundai, estadio Al Janoub (Catar)
Goles:
Mehdi Abdi (45’), Persépolis
Júnior Negrão (45+4’ y 55’[pen]), Ulsan
El partido
El cuadro iraní arrancó el partido con buenas acciones ofensivas y estuvo a punto de inaugurar el marcador, pero Mehdi Abdi no pudo llegar al centro de Milad Sarlak y el Persépolis perdió una valiosa oportunidad. El Ulsan reaccionó bien y, tras una excelente jugada en ataque, el potente disparo de Yoon Bit-garam se estrelló en el poste izquierdo.
Finalmente, fue el Persépolis el que abrió el marcador, después de que Mehdi Abdi liderara un contragolpe y superara al arquero con un disparo ajustado a su derecha (45’). Antes del descanso, el árbitro señaló penal a favor del Ulsan. Negrão erró su lanzamiento, pero él mismo envió el balón al fondo de la red tras aprovechar el rechace del arquero.
El equipo coreano empezó la segunda mitad igual que había acabado la primera: con otro penal, esta vez por manos dentro del área. En esta ocasión, Negrão lo convirtió a la primera (55’). Los iraníes intentaron la remontada y desaprovecharon numerosas ocasiones, pero la defensa surcoreana se mostró muy sólida.
En el foco
El brasileño Júnior Negrão fue, sin duda, el hombre del encuentro. Sus dos goles dieron la victoria a su equipo, y fue una pesadilla para la defensa iraní durante todo el partido. Su habilidad, sus regates y su velocidad llevaron al representante coreano a conquistar el título asiático. Además, con siete goles, Negrão se erigió en el máximo artillero de la competición junto con Abderrazak Hamdallah, del Al Nassr saudí.
Distinciones
Máximo goleador de la competición: Abderrazak Hamdallah, del Al Nassr saudí, con siete goles (jugó menos minutos que Negrão)
Premio Fair Play: Ulsan Hyundai (República de Corea)
Mejor jugador de la competición: Yoon Bit-garam (Ulsan)
El dato
7: con su doblete en la final, el brasileño Júnior Negrão acabó como máximo goleador de la competición, empatado con Abderrazak Hamdallah. No obstante, el delantero marroquí encabeza la tabla porque disputó menos minutos que Negrão.
¿Sabías que...?
Es la segunda vez que el Ulsan se proclama campeón continental. La primera fue en 2012, cuando ganó 3-0 al Al Ahli saudí en la final.
AFC CL final: Persepolis 1-2 Ulsan
-
Ulsan pose for a photo before the AFC Champions League final
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan Hyundai's players pose for photo before the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Persepolis huddle ahead of the AFC Champions League final
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Persepolis players huddle ahead of the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A Persepolis fan holds up a flag before kick-off of the AFC Champions League final
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Persepolis's fan during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Sin Jinho of Ulsan during the AFC Champions League final
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Sin Jin Ho of Ulsan Hyundai during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Mehdi Abdi of Persepolis celebrates with his team-mates
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Mehdi Abdi of Persepolis celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Persepolis' forward Mehdi Abdi Qara (C) celebrates with his team after scoring during the AFC Champions League final
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Persepolis' forward Mehdi Abdi Qara (C) celebrates with his team after scoring during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Mehdi Abdi of Persepolis celebrates with his team-mates after scoring during the AFC Champions League final
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Mehdi Abdi of Persepolis celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Mehdi Shiri of Persepolis and Kim Insung of Ulsan Hyundai chase the ball during the AFC Champions League final
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Mehdi Shiri of Persepolis and Kim In-sung of Ulsan Hyundai chase the ball aduring the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Yoon Bitgaram of Ulsan shoots at goal during the AFC Champions League final
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Yoon Bit-garam of Ulsan Hyundai shoots at goal during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Siamak Nemati of Persepolis controls the ball during the AFC Champions League final
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Siamak Nemati of Persepolis controls the ball during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Junior Negrao of Ulsan misses a penalty but scores the rebound
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Junior Negrao of Ulsan Hyundai misses a penalty but scores the rebound during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ulsan's forward Junior Negrao shoots to score during the AFC Champions League final
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan's forward Junior Negrao shoots to score during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Junior Negrao and Kim Insung of Ulsan celebrate
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Junior Negrao and Kim In-sung in Ulsan Hyundai celebrate after Negrao scored during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ulsan's forward Junior Negrao celebrates his goal
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan's forward Junior Negrao celebrates his goal during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ulsan's forward Junior Negrao shoots to score during the AFC Champions League final
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan's forward Junior Negrao shoots to score during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ulsan's forward Junior Negrao celebrates his goal during the AFC Champions League final
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan's forward Junior Negrao celebrates his goal during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Junior Negrao of Ulsan celebrates after his first goal during the AFC Champions League final
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Junior Negrao of Ulsan Hyundai celebrates after his first goal during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ulsan's forward Junior Negrao celebrates his goal during the AFC Champions League final
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan's forward Junior Negrao celebrates his goal during the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ulsan captain Shin Hojin lifts the AFC Champions League trophy
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan Hyundai captain, Ho-Jin Shin, lifts the AFC Champions League after the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ulsan's players celebrate winning the AFC Champions League final
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan's players celebrate winning the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ulsan's players celebrate winning the AFC Champions League final
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan's players celebrate winning the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ulsan Hyundai celebrate after the AFC Champions League final
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan Hyundai celebrate after the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ulsan captain Shin Hojin lifts the AFC Champions League
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan Hyundai captain, Ho-Jin Shin, lifts the AFC Champions League after the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Ulsan celebrate winning the AFC Champions League
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Ulsan's players celebrate winning the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Yoon Bitgaram wins the player of the tournament award for the AFC Champions League 2020
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Yoon Bit-garam of Ulsan Hyundai collects the best player of the tournament award from Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, head of the QFA, after the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Fireworks after the AFC Champions League final at Al Janoub Stadium
19 dic. 2020
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: General view of Al Janoub Stadium after the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)
© Getty Images