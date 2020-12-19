Yoon Bitgaram wins the player of the tournament award for the AFC Champions League 2020

AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 19: Yoon Bit-garam of Ulsan Hyundai collects the best player of the tournament award from Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, head of the QFA, after the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Holmes/Getty Images)

© Getty Images