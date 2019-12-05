Por favor, inicia sesión con tu cuenta de usuario de FIFA.com. Así podrás sacar el máximo provecho de tu cuenta: personalizarla, acceder a partidos en exclusiva, dejar tus comentarios, tener la opción de ganar premios de fútbol y mucho más.
articleBodyFRWPSeoTitle: fifa-confederations-cup-2017-marketing-highlightsGetFRWPSlug error: Object reference not set to an instance of an object.- at FifaCommonUtils.CommonUtils.GetFRWPSlugBySEOKeyword(String seoKeyword, String& error)GetFRWPUrl _slug: fifa-confederations-cup-2017-marketing-highlightsendpoint: http://embedes.fifa.com/news/fifa-confederations-cup-2017-marketing-highlights?appview=true
Vídeo
FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 - Marketing Highlights
FIFA's Partners and Commercial Affiliates played a huge role in the success of the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017. Enjoy this recap video!