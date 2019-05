FIFA eWorld Cup 2019™

📝 @AjaxBob95 signs for Ajax eSports!

He will play on loan for @saganofficial17 in the Japanese #eJLeague for the rest of the #FIFA18 season. 🏆🇯🇵



More info:

🇳🇱 https://t.co/0Y5dUQfada

🇬🇧 https://t.co/l1R3iT6GnX pic.twitter.com/bBGn6qwiyp