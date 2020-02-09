FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

- Complexity gana la FIFA eClub World Cup 2020 en Milán
- 'Joksan' y 'MaXe' derrotaron a 'Resende' y 'EthxnH', de Ellevens
- El premio: 40.000 dólares y el título de mejor club del planeta
Complexity Gaming se impuso en la trepidante final de la FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™ celebrada en Milán, y ya es el mejor club del mundo del FIFA de EA SPORTS.
El equipo norteamericano, compuesto por 'Joksan' y 'MaXe', venció a Ellevens en los penales del tercer y decisivo encuentro de la final.
Complexity se convierte así en apenas el tercer club en ganar la eClub World Cup, después de Brondby, bicampeón, y KING eSports.
El tercer día de competición no defraudó y deparó emoción, tensión y dramatismo. Repasamos toda la acción de la jornada dominical.
FIFA eClub World Cup: día 3 en fotos
-
Haroun Yassin and Ramy Abdelaal of Nasr eSports team celebrate during Finals day of the the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
Haroun Yassin and Ramy Abdelaal of Nasr eSports team celebrate during Finals day of the the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
-
Ethan James Higgins and Pedro Henrique of Ellevens team compete during Finals day of the the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
Ethan James Higgins and Pedro Henrique of Ellevens team compete during Finals day of the the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
-
Joksan Redona Tello and Max Emilov Popov of Complexity Gaming team celebrate during Finals day of the the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
Joksan Redona Tello and Max Emilov Popov of Complexity Gaming team celebrate during Finals day of the the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
-
Yannick Reiners and Richard Matthias Hormes of Borussia-E-Sports team compete during Finals day of the the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
Yannick Reiners and Richard Matthias Hormes of Borussia-E-Sports team compete during Finals day of the the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
-
Damian Augustyniak of AS Roma team competes during Finals day of the the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
Damian Augustyniak of AS Roma team competes during Finals day of the the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
-
Thomas Daniel Stokes and Spencer Colby Ealing of NEO team compete during Finals day of the the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
Thomas Daniel Stokes and Spencer Colby Ealing of NEO team compete during Finals day of the the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
-
Bruno Rato and Diogo Mendes of Sporting CP Esports celebrate during Finals day of the the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
Bruno Rato and Diogo Mendes of Sporting CP Esports celebrate during Finals day of the the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
-
Thomas Leese and Donovan Hunt of Fnatic team celebrate during Finals day of the the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
Thomas Leese and Donovan Hunt of Fnatic team celebrate during Finals day of the the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
-
Thomas Leese and Donovan Hunt of Fnatic team celebrate in their semi-final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
Thomas Leese and Donovan Hunt of Fnatic team celebrate in their semi-final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
-
Ethan James Higgins and Pedro Henrique of Ellevens team celebrate in their semi-final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
Ethan James Higgins and Pedro Henrique of Ellevens team celebrate in their semi-final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
-
Thomas Leese of Fnatic team and Ethan James Higgins of Ellevens team shake hands in their semi-final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
Thomas Leese of Fnatic team and Ethan James Higgins of Ellevens team shake hands in their semi-final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
-
A general view during the final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
A general view during the final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
-
Joksan Redona Tello and Max Emilov Popov of Complexity Gaming team celebrate in the final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
Joksan Redona Tello and Max Emilov Popov of Complexity Gaming team celebrate in the final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
-
Ethan James Higgins and Pedro Henrique of Ellevens team celebrate in the final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
Ethan James Higgins and Pedro Henrique of Ellevens team celebrate in the final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
-
Joksan Redona Tello of Complexity Gaming team celebrates in his semi-final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
Joksan Redona Tello of Complexity Gaming team celebrates in his semi-final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
-
Ethan James Higgins and Pedro Henrique of Ellevens team celebrate in the final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
Ethan James Higgins and Pedro Henrique of Ellevens team celebrate in the final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
-
Joksan Redona Tello and Max Emilov Popov of Complexity Gaming team react in the final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
Joksan Redona Tello and Max Emilov Popov of Complexity Gaming team react in the final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
-
Ethan James Higgins and Pedro Henrique of Ellevens team celebrate in their semi-final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
Ethan James Higgins and Pedro Henrique of Ellevens team celebrate in their semi-final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
-
Max Emilov Popov and Joksan Redona Tello of Complexity Gaming team compete in the final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
Max Emilov Popov and Joksan Redona Tello of Complexity Gaming team compete in the final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
-
Ethan James Higgins and Pedro Henrique of Ellevens team compete in the final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
Ethan James Higgins and Pedro Henrique of Ellevens team compete in the final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
-
Max Emilov Popov and Joksan Redona Tello of Complexity Gaming team celebrate after winning the final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
Max Emilov Popov and Joksan Redona Tello of Complexity Gaming team celebrate after winning the final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
-
Max Emilov Popov and (2nd-R) Joksan Redona Tello of Complexity Gaming team celebrate with (L) Spencer Owen and Julia Hardy (R) after winning the final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
Max Emilov Popov and Joksan Redona Tello of Complexity Gaming team celebrate with Spencer Owen and Julia Hardy after winning the final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
-
Joksan Redona Tello and Max Emilov Popov of Complexity Gaming team pose after winning the final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
09 feb. 2020
09 feb. 2020
Joksan Redona Tello and Max Emilov Popov of Complexity Gaming team pose after winning the final match during Finals day of the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020
El domingo arrancó con los cuartos de final
El día empezó con unos vibrantes emparejamientos de cuartos de final, donde la competencia por conquistar el trono en Milán se puso al rojo vivo. Ellevens, el equipo que presentó esta semana a Gareth Bale como su copropietario, fue el primero en asegurar su presencia en semifinales tras vencer a NASR eSports en el duelo individual y en el posterior partido de dobles.
La igualdad predominó en los otros tres emparejamientos de cuartos, y los tres tuvieron que recurrir al tercer y decisivo partido individual. Esta instancia dejó grandísimos partidos, como el de ‘Joksan’, jugador de Complexity, contra ‘Stokes’, de NEO; y el de ‘Tom’, de Fnatic, contra ‘Jeffrey’, de Borussia-E-Sports.
En juego había nada menos que un billete para las semifinales. Complexity no falló, y Fnatic certificó su presencia en la siguiente ronda gracias a su triunfo en la tanda de penales.
Sporting CP Esports, que confirmó su participación en el torneo apenas este jueves, vio cómo su idílica historia llegaba a su fin en el tercer y último encuentro individual, en el que ‘SpiderKong’, de AS Roma, prolongó su magnífico estado de forma.
Pasan Complexity y Ellevens
Los colosos del FIFA de EA SPORTS se citaron en semifinales. AS Roma Esports se enfrentó a Complexity y, tras empatar sin goles en el primer partido, los estadounidenses demostraron su sinergia en el encuentro por parejas, dejaron en la cuneta al único club anfitrión que quedaba y alcanzaron la final.
En la otra semifinal, ‘Tom’ siguió mostrándose intratable en los duelos individuales y venció 3-0 a 'EthxnH'. No obstante, Ellevens llevó la eliminatoria hasta el tercer partido después de remontar a ‘Fnatic’ en el encuentro de dobles.
El equipo de Bale culminó aquí su valerosa remontada. Después de ganar el choque por parejas, ‘Resende’ demostró su dilatada experiencia en los torneos al doblegar a ‘Tekkz’ en el tercer y último encuentro, y selló así el pase de su equipo a la final.
Los norteamericanos se adjudican la final
'Joksan' adelantó a Complexity al ganar 2-0 el primer partido individual. Pero Ellevens, espoleado por su triunfo en el duelo de dobles de la semifinal, volvió a demostrar su calidad en la segunda manga y llevó la final al tercer partido.
Todas las miradas apuntaban a 'MaXe' y 'Resende', los protagonistas del encuentro. Después de un duelo de lo más igualado, la final iba a decidirse desde los once metros.
'MaXe' templó mejor los nervios en la tanda de penales y Complexity se adjudicó su primer gran torneo del FIFA.
Las declaraciones de los campeones
'MaXe'
"Joksan es una leyenda en Norteamérica. Ha ganado dos torneos, ha alcanzado una final de su consola... Para mí, es el mejor jugador norteamericano de la historia".
"No es mi primera tanda de penales en un torneo, pero sí mi primera victoria. Después del último evento en Atlanta, en el que perdí, mi madre me dijo: ‘Si no practicas los penales y vuelves a perder, se acabó’. Así que practiqué un poco. Es una pena por 'Resende', porque, por cómo fue el partido, seguramente mereció ganar, pero el FIFA es así. Mi madre y mi hermano pequeño son mis dos grandes seguidores".
"A toda esa gente que participa en los torneos y no consigue ganar o que juega en los clasificatorios y no le salen bien las cosas: este ha sido mi séptimo torneo y, antes, lo máximo que había conseguido era superar la primera fase. Todo puede cambiar en un instante".
'Joksan'
"Ellevens ha jugado un gran partido. Supongo que nadie esperaba que la final la fueran a disputar estos dos equipos. Pero ellos también se van con un montón de puntos y mucho dinero, así que no pueden sentirse decepcionados con su actuación".
"¡Hay que tener muy en cuenta a los equipos norteamericanos! Somos bastante buenos jugando al FIFA. Solo vinimos dos equipos a este torneo y hemos ganado nosotros. ¡Seguiremos dando guerra!".
El dato
40.000 dólares es la cantidad que recibió Complexity como equipo campeón de la eClub World Cup. Además del premio en metálico, 'Joksan' y 'MaXe' también recibieron 2.000 puntos de las Series Globales cada uno rumbo a la FIFA eWorld Cup 2020.