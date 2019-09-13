FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
FIFA eWorld Cup 2019™

FIFA eWorld Cup 2019™

FIFA eWorld Cup

El campeón de la FIFA eWorld Cup, invitado a los #TheBest

(FIFA.com)

13 sep. 2019

Mo Harkous (MoAuba) of Germany smiles during the FIFA eWorld Cup Final
© Getty Images
  • Además de los 250.000 dólares del premio, 'MoAuba' se ganó el derecho a asistir a la ceremonia de los The Best en Milán
  • Una oportunidad única de conocer a los mejores futbolistas del mundo
  • Te contamos todo lo relevante al respecto

Ya desde la primera edición de la FIFA eWorld Cup™, que por entonces se denominaba todavía FIFA Interactive World Cup, el ganador de la competición, además del premio en metálico, recibe una invitación exclusiva para acudir a la ceremonia de los The Best FIFA Football Awards, que distingue cada año a los mejores futbolistas del mundo en las modalidades masculina y femenina de este deporte.

Junto con un acompañante de su elección, Mohammed Harkous asistirá el 23 de septiembre a la ceremonia que se celebrará en Milán y tendrá por tanto ocasión de conocer a los mejores jugadores del mundo. Durante la gala que albergará el Teatro alla Scala de la ciudad italiana se entregarán los siguientes galardones:

  • Premio The Best al Jugador de la FIFA 2019
  • Premio The Best a la Jugadora de la FIFA 2019
  • Premio The Best al Entrenador de Fútbol Masculino de la FIFA 2019
  • Premio The Best al Entrenador de Fútbol Femenino de la FIFA 2019
  • Premio The Best al Guardameta de la FIFA 2019
  • Premio The Best a la Guardameta de la FIFA 2019
  • Premio Puskás de la FIFA 2019
  • Premio Fairplay de la FIFA
  • Premio a la Afición de la FIFA
  • FIFA FIFPro World11 Masculino
  • FIFA FIFPro World11 Femenino

Así, el actual campeón de la FIFA eWorld Cup y su acompañante formarán parte de la exclusiva lista de invitados junto a los jugadores nominados y algunas de las leyendas más rutilantes del fútbol mundial.

Momentos inolvidables para anteriores campeones del mundo

En su día, Alfonso Ramos se vio las caras a los mandos de la consola con figuras de la talla de Kaká después de recibir su diploma de campeón de manos de Fernando Torres. Por su parte, Franzisco Cruz, que tenía por entonces 17 años, conoció a estrellas de la categoría de Wayne Rooney, Sir Alex Ferguson y Gerard Piqué.

En 2013, Juergen Klopp, que aspira este año al Premio The Best al Entrenador de Fútbol Masculino, hizo entrega del diploma de ganador a Bruce Grannec, que conoció además a Zidane, Pelé y Cristiano Ronaldo, entre otros asistentes a la gala.

FIFA eWorld Cup champions' encounters with the world's best footballers

  • Alfonso Ramos plays EA SPORTS™ FIFA 13 against Barcelona's Gerard Pique. Ramos won 3-1.Alfonso Ramos plays EA SPORTS FIFA 13 against Barcelona's Gerard Pique

    Alfonso Ramos plays EA SPORTS™ FIFA 13 against Barcelona's Gerard Pique. Ramos won 3-1.Alfonso Ramos plays EA SPORTS FIFA 13 against Barcelona's Gerard Pique

    07 ene. 2013

    Alfonso Ramos plays EA SPORTS™ FIFA 13 against Barcelona's Gerard Pique. Ramos won 3-1.

    © FIFA.com

  • Alfonso Ramos and Barcelona's Gerard Pique in Zurich for the 2012 FIFA/FIFPro World XI.

    Alfonso Ramos and Barcelona's Gerard Pique in Zurich for the 2012 FIFA/FIFPro World XI.

    07 ene. 2013

    Alfonso Ramos and Barcelona's Gerard Pique in Zurich for the 2012 FIFA/FIFPro World XI.

    © FIFA.com

  • FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.

    FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.

    10 ene. 2013

    FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.

    © FIFA.com

  • FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.

    FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.

    10 ene. 2013

    FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.

    © FIFA.com

  • FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.

    FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.

    10 ene. 2013

    FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.

    © FIFA.com

  • FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.

    FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.

    10 ene. 2013

    FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.

    © FIFA.com

  • FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.

    FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.

    10 ene. 2013

    FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.

    © FIFA.com

  • FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.

    FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.

    10 ene. 2013

    FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.

    © FIFA.com

  • The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos and Fernando Torres at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008

    The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos and Fernando Torres at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008

    13 ene. 2009

    The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos and Fernando Torres at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008

    © Foto-net

  • The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008

    The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008

    13 ene. 2009

    The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008

    © Foto-net

  • The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos and Kaka at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008

    The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos and Kaka at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008

    13 ene. 2009

    The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos and Kaka at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008

    © Foto-net

  • The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos, Fernando Torres and Cristiano Ronaldo at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008

    The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos, Fernando Torres and Cristiano Ronaldo at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008

    13 ene. 2009

    The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos, Fernando Torres and Cristiano Ronaldo at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008

    © Foto-net

  • Gerard Pique presents the FIFA Interactive World Cup 2012 award to Alfonso Ramos of Spain

    Gerard Pique presents the FIFA Interactive World Cup 2012 award to Alfonso Ramos of Spain

    07 ene. 2013

    ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 07: Gerard Pique presents the FIFA Interactive World Cup 2012 award to Alfonso Ramos of Spain prior to the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 at the Kongresshaus on January 7, 2013 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Gorilla at the Best

    Gorilla at the Best

    23 oct. 2017

    Gorilla at the Best

    © Others

  • Gorilla at the Best

    Gorilla at the Best

    23 oct. 2017

    Gorilla at the Best

    © Others

  • Gorilla at the Best

    Gorilla at the Best

    23 oct. 2017

    Gorilla at the Best

    © Others

  • Spencer 'Gorilla' Ealing and Cristiano Ronaldo

    Spencer 'Gorilla' Ealing and Cristiano Ronaldo

    12 sep. 2018

    The FIFA Interactive World Champion Spencer Ealing and Cristiano Ronaldo at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2017.

  • Gorilla at the Best

    Gorilla at the Best

    23 oct. 2017

    Gorilla at the Best

    © Others

  • FIWC11 champion Francisco Cruz in Zurich, Switzerland for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2

    FIWC11 champion Francisco Cruz in Zurich, Switzerland for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2

    06 feb. 2012

    FIWC11 champion Francisco Cruz in Zurich, Switzerland for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2012 Gala.

    © Others

  • FIWC11 champion Francisco Cruz in Zurich, Switzerland for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2

    FIWC11 champion Francisco Cruz in Zurich, Switzerland for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2

    06 feb. 2012

    FIWC11 champion Francisco Cruz in Zurich, Switzerland for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2012 Gala.

    © Others

  • Abdulaziz Alshehri

    Abdulaziz Alshehri

    11 ene. 2016

    FIWC 2015 champion Abdulaziz Alshehri at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015

    © Others

  • FIWC 2015 champion Abdulaziz Alshehri and FIFA Women's World Cup 2015 winner Hope Solo

    FIWC 2015 champion Abdulaziz Alshehri and FIFA Women's World Cup 2015 winner Hope Solo

    11 ene. 2016

    FIWC 2015 champion Abdulaziz Alshehri and FIFA Women's World Cup 2015 winner Hope Solo

    © Others

  • Abdulaziz Alshehri

    Abdulaziz Alshehri

    11 ene. 2016

    FIWC 2015 champion Abdulaziz Alshehri at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015

    © Others

  • Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013

    Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013

    07 feb. 2014

    Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013

    © Getty Images

  • Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013

    Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013

    07 feb. 2014

    Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013

    © Getty Images

  • Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013

    Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013

    07 feb. 2014

    Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013

    © Getty Images

  • FIWC champion Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or

    FIWC champion Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or

    13 ene. 2014

    FIWC champion Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or

    © FIFA.com

  • Reigning FIFA Interactive World Cup Champion Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'

    Reigning FIFA Interactive World Cup Champion Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'

    14 ene. 2014

    Reigning FIFA Interactive World Cup Champion Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013

    © Others

  • Reigning FIFA Interactive World Cup Champion Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'

    Reigning FIFA Interactive World Cup Champion Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'

    14 ene. 2014

    Reigning FIFA Interactive World Cup Champion Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013

    © Others

  • FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014

    FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014

    14 ene. 2015

    FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014

    © Others

  • FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014

    FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014

    14 ene. 2015

    FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014

    © Others

  • FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014

    FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014

    14 ene. 2015

    FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014

    © Others

  • FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014

    FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014

    14 ene. 2015

    FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014

    © Others

  • FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014

    FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014

    14 ene. 2015

    FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014

    © Others

  • FIFA Interactive World Player 2016 Mohamad Al-Bacha poses

    FIFA Interactive World Player 2016 Mohamad Al-Bacha poses

    10 ene. 2017

    ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 09: FIFA Interactive World Player 2016 Mohamad Al-Bacha poses prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards at Kameha Zurich Hotel on January 9, 2017 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Interactive World Player 2016 Mohamad Al-Bacha poses

    FIFA Interactive World Player 2016 Mohamad Al-Bacha poses

    10 ene. 2017

    ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 09: FIFA Interactive World Player 2016 Mohamad Al-Bacha poses with The Best FIFA Men's Player nominee Antoine Griezmann prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards at Kameha Zurich Hotel on January 9, 2017 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • FIFA Interactive World Player 2016 Mohamad Al-Bacha poses with Manuel Neuer

    FIFA Interactive World Player 2016 Mohamad Al-Bacha poses with Manuel Neuer

    09 ene. 2017

    ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 09: FIFA Interactive World Player 2016 Mohamad Al-Bacha poses Manuel Neuer of Germany and Bayern Munich prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards at Kameha Zurich Hotel on January 9, 2017 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Thibaut Courtois and Mosaad Aldossary

    Thibaut Courtois and Mosaad Aldossary

    26 sep. 2018

    The FIFA eWorld Cup Champion 2018 Mosaad Aldossary meets the Best FIFA Goakeeper Thibaut Courtois at the FIFA Football Awards 2018 in London.

    © Getty Images

  • Kasper Schmeichel and Mosaad Aldossary

    Kasper Schmeichel and Mosaad Aldossary

    27 sep. 2018

    FIFA eWorld Cup Champion 2018 Mosaad Aldossary meets Kasper Schmeichel, finalist of The Best FIFA Goalkeeper.

    © Getty Images

  • Raphael Varane and Mosaad Aldossary

    Raphael Varane and Mosaad Aldossary

    26 sep. 2018

    The FIFA eWorld Cup Champion 2018 Mossad Aldossary meets Raphael Varane at the FIFA Football Awards 2018 in London.

    © Getty Images

  • Marcelo Vieira da Silva Júnior and Mosaad Aldossary

    Marcelo Vieira da Silva Júnior and Mosaad Aldossary

    26 sep. 2018

    The FIFA eWorld Cup Champion 2018 Mosaad 'Msdossary' Aldossary shakes hands with Marcelo Vieira da Silva Júnior.

    © Getty Images

  • Sergio Ramos and Mosaad Aldossary

    Sergio Ramos and Mosaad Aldossary

    26 sep. 2018

    Mossad 'Msdossary' Aldossary meets Real Madrid defender and Spanish international Sergio Ramos at the FIFA Football Awards in London.

    © Getty Images

  • Thibaut Courtois signs the shirt of the FIFA eWorld Cup Champion

    Thibaut Courtois signs the shirt of the FIFA eWorld Cup Champion

    26 sep. 2018

    The FIFA eWorld Cup Champion 2018 Mosaad Aldossary gets his competition shirt signed by the Best FIFA Goakeeper Thibaut Courtois at the FIFA Football Awards 2018 in London.

    © Getty Images

1 / 43
  • Alfonso Ramos plays EA SPORTS™ FIFA 13 against Barcelona's Gerard Pique. Ramos won 3-1.Alfonso Ramos plays EA SPORTS FIFA 13 against Barcelona's Gerard Pique
  • Alfonso Ramos and Barcelona's Gerard Pique in Zurich for the 2012 FIFA/FIFPro World XI.
  • FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.
  • FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.
  • FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.
  • FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.
  • FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.
  • FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.
  • The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos and Fernando Torres at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008
  • The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008
  • The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos and Kaka at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008
  • The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos, Fernando Torres and Cristiano Ronaldo at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008
  • Gerard Pique presents the FIFA Interactive World Cup 2012 award to Alfonso Ramos of Spain
  • Gorilla at the Best
  • Gorilla at the Best
  • Gorilla at the Best
  • Spencer 'Gorilla' Ealing and Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Gorilla at the Best
  • FIWC11 champion Francisco Cruz in Zurich, Switzerland for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2
  • FIWC11 champion Francisco Cruz in Zurich, Switzerland for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2
  • Abdulaziz Alshehri
  • FIWC 2015 champion Abdulaziz Alshehri and FIFA Women's World Cup 2015 winner Hope Solo
  • Abdulaziz Alshehri
  • Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013
  • Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013
  • Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013
  • FIWC champion Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or
  • Reigning FIFA Interactive World Cup Champion Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'
  • Reigning FIFA Interactive World Cup Champion Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'
  • FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014
  • FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014
  • FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014
  • FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014
  • FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014
  • FIFA Interactive World Player 2016 Mohamad Al-Bacha poses
  • FIFA Interactive World Player 2016 Mohamad Al-Bacha poses
  • FIFA Interactive World Player 2016 Mohamad Al-Bacha poses with Manuel Neuer
  • Thibaut Courtois and Mosaad Aldossary
  • Kasper Schmeichel and Mosaad Aldossary
  • Raphael Varane and Mosaad Aldossary
  • Marcelo Vieira da Silva Júnior and Mosaad Aldossary
  • Sergio Ramos and Mosaad Aldossary
  • Thibaut Courtois signs the shirt of the FIFA eWorld Cup Champion

Por su parte, Abdulaziz Alshehri disfrutó en 2015 del honor de pasar a buscar en limusina a figuras de la categoría de Carli Lloyd, Célia Šašić y Kaká, con los que jugó a la consola en la propia limusina.

También los dos anteriores campeones del mundo más recientes, Spencer Ealing y Mosaad Aldossary, conocieron a algunos de los mejores futbolistas del planeta y se llevaron numerosos autógrafos como recuerdo de una tarde muy especial.

Sigue en Twitter y Facebook la FIFA eWorld Cup y las experiencias que el actual campeón del mundo ‘MoAuba’ vivirá en Milán el 23 de septiembre.

Notas recomendadas

Mo Harkous (MoAuba) of Germany celebrates scoring a goal in his semi-final match

FIFA eWorld Cup

Así está el mercado de fichajes para la próxima temporada 

04 sep. 2019

FIFA eWorld Cup - 'Tuga810'

FIFA eWorld Cup

El cadete de las fuerzas aéreas que vuela alto en el FIFA

29 ago. 2019

'Janoz' - FIFA eWorld Cup

FIFA eWorld Cup

'Janoz': “Me siento muy orgulloso de mi trayectoria”

26 ago. 2019

FIFA eWorld Cup - 'DullenMike'

FIFA eWorld Cup

Una temporada inolvidable para el adolescente ‘DullenMike’

24 ago. 2019

Wendell Lira, winner of the Puskas Award, poses for photo during the Brazil Game Show 2016

FIFA eWorld Cup

Wendell Lira, y su paso del futbol real al virtual

16 ago. 2019

FIFA eWorld Cup - Finals

FIFA eWorld Cup

La FIFA eWorld Cup en cifras

07 ago. 2019

FIFA eWorld Cup - Finals

FIFA eWorld Cup

'MoAuba': "Lo más difícil es mantener la calma"

04 ago. 2019

FIFA eWorld Cup 2019: Day 3

FIFA eWorld Cup

El camino de Mo hacia el título

05 ago. 2019