FIFA eWorld Cup 2019™

- Además de los 250.000 dólares del premio, 'MoAuba' se ganó el derecho a asistir a la ceremonia de los The Best en Milán
- Una oportunidad única de conocer a los mejores futbolistas del mundo
- Te contamos todo lo relevante al respecto
Ya desde la primera edición de la FIFA eWorld Cup™, que por entonces se denominaba todavía FIFA Interactive World Cup, el ganador de la competición, además del premio en metálico, recibe una invitación exclusiva para acudir a la ceremonia de los The Best FIFA Football Awards, que distingue cada año a los mejores futbolistas del mundo en las modalidades masculina y femenina de este deporte.
Junto con un acompañante de su elección, Mohammed Harkous asistirá el 23 de septiembre a la ceremonia que se celebrará en Milán y tendrá por tanto ocasión de conocer a los mejores jugadores del mundo. Durante la gala que albergará el Teatro alla Scala de la ciudad italiana se entregarán los siguientes galardones:
- Premio The Best al Jugador de la FIFA 2019
- Premio The Best a la Jugadora de la FIFA 2019
- Premio The Best al Entrenador de Fútbol Masculino de la FIFA 2019
- Premio The Best al Entrenador de Fútbol Femenino de la FIFA 2019
- Premio The Best al Guardameta de la FIFA 2019
- Premio The Best a la Guardameta de la FIFA 2019
- Premio Puskás de la FIFA 2019
- Premio Fairplay de la FIFA
- Premio a la Afición de la FIFA
- FIFA FIFPro World11 Masculino
- FIFA FIFPro World11 Femenino
Así, el actual campeón de la FIFA eWorld Cup y su acompañante formarán parte de la exclusiva lista de invitados junto a los jugadores nominados y algunas de las leyendas más rutilantes del fútbol mundial.
Momentos inolvidables para anteriores campeones del mundo
En su día, Alfonso Ramos se vio las caras a los mandos de la consola con figuras de la talla de Kaká después de recibir su diploma de campeón de manos de Fernando Torres. Por su parte, Franzisco Cruz, que tenía por entonces 17 años, conoció a estrellas de la categoría de Wayne Rooney, Sir Alex Ferguson y Gerard Piqué.
En 2013, Juergen Klopp, que aspira este año al Premio The Best al Entrenador de Fútbol Masculino, hizo entrega del diploma de ganador a Bruce Grannec, que conoció además a Zidane, Pelé y Cristiano Ronaldo, entre otros asistentes a la gala.
FIFA eWorld Cup champions' encounters with the world's best footballers
Alfonso Ramos plays EA SPORTS™ FIFA 13 against Barcelona's Gerard Pique. Ramos won 3-1.
07 ene. 2013
Alfonso Ramos plays EA SPORTS™ FIFA 13 against Barcelona's Gerard Pique. Ramos won 3-1.
© FIFA.com
Alfonso Ramos and Barcelona's Gerard Pique in Zurich for the 2012 FIFA/FIFPro World XI.
07 ene. 2013
Alfonso Ramos and Barcelona's Gerard Pique in Zurich for the 2012 FIFA/FIFPro World XI.
© FIFA.com
FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.
10 ene. 2013
FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.
© FIFA.com
FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.
10 ene. 2013
FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.
© FIFA.com
FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.
10 ene. 2013
FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.
© FIFA.com
FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.
10 ene. 2013
FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.
© FIFA.com
FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.
10 ene. 2013
FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.
© FIFA.com
FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.
10 ene. 2013
FIWC12 champion Alfonso Ramos at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2012 in Zurich.
© FIFA.com
The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos and Fernando Torres at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008
13 ene. 2009
The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos and Fernando Torres at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008
© Foto-net
The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008
13 ene. 2009
The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008
© Foto-net
The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos and Kaka at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008
13 ene. 2009
The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos and Kaka at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008
© Foto-net
The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos, Fernando Torres and Cristiano Ronaldo at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008
13 ene. 2009
The 2008 FIFA Interactive World Champion Alfonso Ramos, Fernando Torres and Cristiano Ronaldo at the FIFA World Player Gala 2008
© Foto-net
Gerard Pique presents the FIFA Interactive World Cup 2012 award to Alfonso Ramos of Spain
07 ene. 2013
Gerard Pique presents the FIFA Interactive World Cup 2012 award to Alfonso Ramos of Spain
© Getty Images
Gorilla at the Best
23 oct. 2017
Gorilla at the Best
© Others
Gorilla at the Best
23 oct. 2017
Gorilla at the Best
© Others
Gorilla at the Best
23 oct. 2017
Gorilla at the Best
© Others
Spencer 'Gorilla' Ealing and Cristiano Ronaldo
12 sep. 2018
The FIFA Interactive World Champion Spencer Ealing and Cristiano Ronaldo at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2017.
Gorilla at the Best
23 oct. 2017
Gorilla at the Best
© Others
FIWC11 champion Francisco Cruz in Zurich, Switzerland for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2012 Gala.
06 feb. 2012
FIWC11 champion Francisco Cruz in Zurich, Switzerland for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2012 Gala.
© Others
FIWC11 champion Francisco Cruz in Zurich, Switzerland for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2012 Gala.
06 feb. 2012
FIWC11 champion Francisco Cruz in Zurich, Switzerland for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2012 Gala.
© Others
Abdulaziz Alshehri
11 ene. 2016
FIWC 2015 champion Abdulaziz Alshehri at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015
© Others
FIWC 2015 champion Abdulaziz Alshehri and FIFA Women's World Cup 2015 winner Hope Solo
11 ene. 2016
FIWC 2015 champion Abdulaziz Alshehri and FIFA Women's World Cup 2015 winner Hope Solo
© Others
Abdulaziz Alshehri
11 ene. 2016
FIWC 2015 champion Abdulaziz Alshehri at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015
© Others
Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013
07 feb. 2014
Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013
© Getty Images
Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013
07 feb. 2014
Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013
© Getty Images
Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013
07 feb. 2014
Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013
© Getty Images
FIWC champion Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or
13 ene. 2014
FIWC champion Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or
© FIFA.com
Reigning FIFA Interactive World Cup Champion Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013
14 ene. 2014
Reigning FIFA Interactive World Cup Champion Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013
© Others
Reigning FIFA Interactive World Cup Champion Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013
14 ene. 2014
Reigning FIFA Interactive World Cup Champion Bruce Grannec at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013
© Others
FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014
14 ene. 2015
FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014
© Others
FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014
14 ene. 2015
FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014
© Others
FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014
14 ene. 2015
FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014
© Others
FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014
14 ene. 2015
FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014
© Others
FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014
14 ene. 2015
FIWC 2014 Champion August Rosenmeier at the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014
© Others
FIFA Interactive World Player 2016 Mohamad Al-Bacha
10 ene. 2017
FIFA Interactive World Player 2016 Mohamad Al-Bacha
© Getty Images
FIFA Interactive World Player 2016 Mohamad Al-Bacha with Antoine Griezmann
10 ene. 2017
FIFA Interactive World Player 2016 Mohamad Al-Bacha with Antoine Griezmann
© Getty Images
FIFA Interactive World Player 2016 Mohamad Al-Bacha with Manuel Neuer
09 ene. 2017
FIFA Interactive World Player 2016 Mohamad Al-Bacha with Manuel Neuer
© Getty Images
Thibaut Courtois and Mosaad Aldossary
26 sep. 2018
The FIFA eWorld Cup Champion 2018 Mosaad Aldossary meets the Best FIFA Goakeeper Thibaut Courtois at the FIFA Football Awards 2018 in London.
© Getty Images
Kasper Schmeichel and Mosaad Aldossary
27 sep. 2018
FIFA eWorld Cup Champion 2018 Mosaad Aldossary meets Kasper Schmeichel, finalist of The Best FIFA Goalkeeper.
© Getty Images
Raphael Varane and Mosaad Aldossary
26 sep. 2018
The FIFA eWorld Cup Champion 2018 Mossad Aldossary meets Raphael Varane at the FIFA Football Awards 2018 in London.
© Getty Images
Marcelo Vieira da Silva Júnior and Mosaad Aldossary
26 sep. 2018
The FIFA eWorld Cup Champion 2018 Mosaad 'Msdossary' Aldossary shakes hands with Marcelo Vieira da Silva Júnior.
© Getty Images
Sergio Ramos and Mosaad Aldossary
26 sep. 2018
Mossad 'Msdossary' Aldossary meets Real Madrid defender and Spanish international Sergio Ramos at the FIFA Football Awards in London.
© Getty Images
Thibaut Courtois signs the shirt of the FIFA eWorld Cup Champion
26 sep. 2018
The FIFA eWorld Cup Champion 2018 Mosaad Aldossary gets his competition shirt signed by the Best FIFA Goakeeper Thibaut Courtois at the FIFA Football Awards 2018 in London.
© Getty Images
Por su parte, Abdulaziz Alshehri disfrutó en 2015 del honor de pasar a buscar en limusina a figuras de la categoría de Carli Lloyd, Célia Šašić y Kaká, con los que jugó a la consola en la propia limusina.
También los dos anteriores campeones del mundo más recientes, Spencer Ealing y Mosaad Aldossary, conocieron a algunos de los mejores futbolistas del planeta y se llevaron numerosos autógrafos como recuerdo de una tarde muy especial.
Sigue en Twitter y Facebook la FIFA eWorld Cup y las experiencias que el actual campeón del mundo ‘MoAuba’ vivirá en Milán el 23 de septiembre.