FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

EA is suspending all EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series events until further notice due the continued impact of COVID-19 around the world. This includes EA-operated events, as well as third-party events run under license from EA and encompasses all live and online events, including the associated qualifiers. Our decision is driven to ensure the safety of our competitors, staff and partners as well as ensuring the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series does not contribute to the spread of the pandemic.

As we continue to monitor the situation around the coronavirus and receive updated guidance from health officials around the world, we will use this time to determine next steps for moving forward with all of EA’s Competitive Gaming live events and online broadcasts. You can find more information about all of our events here.

Thank you for understanding. Please be safe and be well. We look forward to returning to our events and broadcasts when the time is right.