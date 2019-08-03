FIFA eWorld Cup 2019™

- El argentino 'Nicolas99f' está entre los mejores cuatro
- 'MsDossary', vigente campeón, sigue adelante
- ¿Estás en Londres este 4 de agosto? Compra tus entradas para la final
La fase de grupos, los octavos y los cuartos de final se decidieron en la segunda jornada de la FIFA eWorld Cup™, y la cita londinense no defraudó.
Hubo emoción, drama, éxtasis y dolor en un sábado repleto de acción y en el que 28 jugadores se despidieron del torneo. El sueño de proclamarse campeón del mundo del FIFA 19 de EA SPORTS, eso sí, sigue vivo para los cuatro semifinalistas: 'MsDossary', 'Rafsou', el argentino 'Nicolas99fc' y 'MoAuba'.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka sorprendió a los participantes con su presencia en la velada de bienvenida del jueves. Este sábado, fue otra persona —también vinculada al Manchester United— quien siguió en directo todo lo que ocurrió en el The O2 de Londres.
Dimitar Berbatov, bicampeón de la Premier League y ganador de la Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA con los Diablos Rojos, disfrutó en persona de la emoción de las eliminatorias.
"Es mi primera vez aquí. Siempre había querido venir", declaró Berbatov a FIFA.com. "Ahora juego mucho más al FIFA en casa. Por las noches, juego y me relajo. Pero, a veces, cuando me ganan, ¡no me relaja tanto!", añade con una sonrisa.
"Antes jugaba al FIFA con mis compañeros de equipo y de selección. Era algo que te unía más a ellos. Ojalá puedan darme algún consejo para mejorar, porque no soy tan bueno como estos chicos, pero me gustaría serlo".
"Este pabellón es perfecto", continuó. "Cuando ves una cancha de fútbol, te entran ganas de jugar. Aquí pasa algo parecido. Me dan ganas de jugar al FIFA, porque esto es fantástico. ¡A ver si luego puedo jugar un partido!".
FIFA eWorld Cup: Day Two in pictures
Former professional footballer, Dimitar Berbatov speaks with Nawid Noorzai (GoalMachine) of Canada during Day 2
FIFA eWorld Cup - Day 2
Nawid Noorzai (GoalMachine) of Canada, Niklas Raseck (NRaseck) of Germany and Mosaad Aldossary (Msdossary) of Saudi Arabia are interviewed
FIFA eWorld Cup - Day 2
Mo Harkous (MoAuba) of Germany celebrates in his quarter-final match
Corentin Thuillier (Maestro) of France poses for a photo in front of the artwork with the artist
Detail of the FIFA eWorld Cup trophy during Day 2
General view inside the arena during Day 2 of the FIFA eWorld Cup at the O2 Arena on August 03, 2019 in London, England.
Chris Holly (Didychrislito) of the United States in action
Detail of an iPad used for analysis during Day 2
FIFA eWorld Cup - Day 2 - 'Nicolas99fc'
Dani Hagebeuk (Dani) of the Netherlands reacts
Detail of Chris Holly (Didychrislito) of the United States holding the PS4 controller
Mosaad Aldossary (Msdossary) of Saudi Arabia in action
Marcus Gomes (MarcusGomes) of Australia in action
General view inside the arena during Day 2
FIFA eWorld Cup - Day 2
Donovan Hunt (Tekkz) of England in action in his Group A match during Day 2 of the FIFA eWorld Cup at the O2 Arena on August 03, 2019 in London, England.
FIFA eWorld Cup - Day 2
General view inside the arena during Day 1 of the FIFA eWorld Cup at the O2 Arena on August 02, 2019 in London, England.
FIFA eWorld Cup - 'Rafsou'
Mosaad Aldossary (Msdossary) of Saudi Arabia embraces Michael Bittner (MegaBit) of Germany following victory in his Round of 16 match during Day 2
Fouad Fares (Rafsou) of France celebrates victory in his quarter-final match with his coach against Niklas Raseck (NRaseck) of Germany during Day 2
Henrique Lempke (Zezinho) of Brazil celebrates
Mosaad Aldossary (Msdossary) of Saudi Arabia is interviewed
Fatih Üstün (Üstün) of Denmark (L) embraces Diogo Pombo (tuga810) of Portugal follwoing their Group matches
Nico Villalba (nicolas99fc) of Argentina is interviewed
FIFA eWorld Cup - Day 2
‘Tekkz’, eliminado contra todo pronóstico
Una de las grandes sorpresas del torneo llegó a las primeras de cambio. ‘Tekkz’, cabeza de serie del torneo y el jugador que más puntos había sumado en las Series Globales, lideraba la clasificación del igualadísimo Grupo A antes del último encuentro.
Sin embargo, su derrota a manos del alemán ‘Megabit’ le dejó fuera del torneo en la primera criba.
Al igual que en el Grupo A, las espadas también estaban en todo lo alto en el Grupo C: ningún jugador logró sellar su pase a octavos de final antes de la última ronda de partidos.
‘Nicolas99fc’, el mejor jugador de PlayStation, perdió sus tres primeros duelos en la jornada del viernes, pero protagonizó una remontada asombrosa y acabó superando la fase de grupos por diferencia de goles.
Los Grupos B y D arrancaron más tarde, pero con la misma intensidad. Mientras que ‘MsDossary’ acabó primero del Grupo B, tal y como se esperaba, después de prolongar su formidable estado de forma del viernes y contar todos sus partidos por victorias, la competencia por el resto de posiciones que daban acceso a la siguiente fase fue muy dura.
Tanto es así, que 'DaXe' —campeón de la FIFA eNations Cup— se quedó fuera por diferencia de goles en el Grupo B.
Entretanto, los tres primeros del Grupo D —'Zezinho', 'Pinna97' y 'RastaArtur'— igualaron a puntos, lo que pone de manifiesto las escasas diferencias que existen en este torneo. 'Maestro', que sumó apenas un punto menos que los tres primeros, se adjudicó el cuarto y último billete para los cruces.
Unos cruces demoledores
Si bien 'MsDossary' siguió intratable en las eliminatorias, donde despachó a otra gran figura de Xbox como 'Megabit', varios de los resultados de octavos de final demostraron que hacer una gran fase de grupos no garantiza nada en los cruces.
De hecho, todos los primeros de grupo excepto el jugador saudí cayeron en esta instancia.
'Stokes', campeón de las eliminatorias de las Series Globales de Xbox y líder del Grupo A, mordió el polvo ante 'NRaseck'.
El argentino 'Nicolas99fc' mantuvo su nivel de esta segunda jornada y demostró por qué llegó al torneo siendo el mejor jugador de PlayStation al derrotar por 7-2 al brasileño 'Zezinho' en un vibrante clásico sudamericano.
'Maestro', por su parte, dejó en la cuneta a 'Tuga810' y lo celebró al más puro estilo de Kylian Mbappé.
'Tass', que no quedó primero del Grupo A por diferencia de goles, cayó eliminado a manos de 'GoalMachine'; 'Pinna97', subcampeón de la eWorld Cup del año pasado, no pudo superar a 'MoAuba'; y 'Rafsou' doblegó a 'Dani' en un encuentro con muchos goles.
Los cuatro mejores se citan en semifinales
Los cuartos de final arrancaron con sendas exhibiciones de poderío de 'Rafsou' y 'MsDossary', que medirán sus fuerzas en la final de Xbox.
El francés 'Rafsou', que ya participó en la eWorld Cup del año pasado en el The O2, firmó una magnífica eliminatoria contra 'NRaseck', y 'MsDossary', campeón del año pasado, ganó 8-3 en el global a 'GoalMachine', su compañero en el Rogue.
En PlayStation, ‘Nicolas99fc’ hizo gala de su sangre fría y alcanzó la final de su consola tras infligir una goleada al danés 'Ustun'. Sin duda, una verdadera gesta teniendo en cuenta que el jugador argentino empezó la fase de grupos con tres derrotas consecutivas, y sus esperanzas por alcanzar los cruces eran escasas.
'MoAuba', por su parte, demostró por qué es un jugador temible y se deshizo de 'Maestro', campeón de la eNations Cup, en un emparejamiento de lo más atractivo.
Las dos semifinales, que son a su vez las finales de cada consola, se disputarán mañana. La primera arrancará a las 15:00, hora local, ante el público que se dará cita en el The O2 de Londres.
¡No te pierdas la final!
¿Estás en Londres este domingo 4 de agosto? No olvides que todavía puedes conseguir entradas para la final y presenciar en directo quién se proclama campeón del mundo del FIFA 19 de EA SPORTS.