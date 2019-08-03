FIFA eWorld Cup 2019™

Nawid Noorzai (GoalMachine) of Canada, Niklas Raseck (NRaseck) of Germany and Mosaad Aldossary (Msdossary) of Saudi Arabia are interviewed

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Nawid Noorzai (GoalMachine) of Canada, Niklas Raseck (NRaseck) of Germany and Mosaad Aldossary (Msdossary) of Saudi Arabia are interviewed following their Round of 16 victories during Day 2 of the FIFA eWorld Cup at the O2 Arena on August 03, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Luke Walker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

© Getty Images