FIFA eWorld Cup 2019™

View this post on Instagram

Delighted to be presenting at my 4th @fifaeworldcup in a row this weekend at the O2 Arena. You can still get tickets! You’ll be able to watch the semi finals & Grand Final LIVE where we will crown the world’s best #FIFA19 player. You can also get your hands on #FIFA20 with a playable demo on site. There will also be some of your favourite YouTubers there & 4 great hip-hop artists. Head to https://fifa.to/FeWCSpencer to get a 50% discount on regular tickets. Use the promo code FeWCSpencer 👍🏻