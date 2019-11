FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™

OFFICIAL 🚨 @HashtagHarry__ and @HashtagShawrey will be representing the Tags in the upcoming FIFA eWorldCup qualifiers 🙌



Harry on PS. Shawrey on Xbox. @HashtagTom_ will be joining forces with @Tekkz for @FNATIC (on loan)👏



It all kicks off tonight!! 🔥 #UpTheTags pic.twitter.com/JC2t0t074z