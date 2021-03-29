- México y Honduras lograron su plaza al avanzar a la final del Pre Olímpico
- En semifinales, Honduras derrotó a EEUU por 2-1
- México le ganó 2-0 a Canadá
Honduras es el primer paìs de la Concacaf en clasificarse al Torneo Olímpico Masculino de Fútbol Tokio 2020, luego de vencer a Estados Unidos por 2-1 en las semifinales del Torneo Pre Olímpico.
Juan Carlos Obregon y Luis Palma anotaron los goles de los Catrachos, que disputarán la competencia olímpica por cuarta edición consecutiva.
Jackson Yueill anotó, sobre el final, marcó el descuento para los estadounidenses, que volvieron a quedarse a las puertos de los Juegos. Su última participación data de Pekín 2008.
México, en tanto, se convirtió en el último equipo clasificado a la justa olímpica luego de doblegar a Canadá.
El anfitrión del eliminatorio supo llevar el ritmo del encuentro y no desesperar ante un rival que estuvo bien plantado en zona defensiva.
Finalmente, en la segunda mitad llegaron los goles para el Tri. Primero Uriel Antuna sacando provecho de un error en la salida canadiense y luego Johan Vásquez con un remate que primero pegó en el poste y luego solamente la tuvo que empujar a las redes.
