- México gana el clasificatorio olímpico de la Concacaf por tercera vez consecutiva
- ElTri aspira a reeditar en la edición de Tokio el título logrado en Londres 2012
- El Torneo Olímpico de Fútbol Masculino se juega del 22 de julio al 7 de agosto
Por tercera vez consecutiva, Honduras y México representarán a la zona norteamericana, centroamericana y caribeña en el Torneo Olímpico de Fútbol Masculino. Y al igual que en Londres 2012 y Río 2016, México acudirá a esta cita como rey indiscutible de la Concacaf.
México aspira a repetir su triunfo de 2012, cuando jugadores como Oribe Peralta, Marco Fabián, Raúl Jiménez, Héctor Herrera y Javier Aquino condujeron al Tri a la conquista de la medalla de oro en Wembley y la región terminó por primera vez en lo más alto del podio.
Honduras obtuvo el pase tras derrotar a Estados Unidos por 2-1 en semifinales. El conjunto de las Barras y Estrellas lamenta su tercer fracaso consecutivo en la fase previa de las Olimpiadas, mientras que los catrachos se afianzan como un cuadro sumamente competitivo en este nivel. México venció a Canadá por 2-0 en la otra semifinal.
Final
México 1-1 (5-4 PEN) Honduras
Pre olímpico de la Concacaf: semifinales
-
29 mar. 2021
-
28 mar. 2021
-
30 mar. 2021
-
23 mar. 2021
-
30 mar. 2021
-
19 mar. 2021
-
30 mar. 2021
-
30 mar. 2021
-
30 mar. 2021
-
19 mar. 2021
-
28 mar. 2021
-
26 mar. 2021
-
28 mar. 2021
-
29 mar. 2021
-
26 mar. 2021
-
28 mar. 2021
-
28 mar. 2021
-
29 mar. 2021
-
19 mar. 2021
-
25 mar. 2021
Cómo sellaron sus pasaportes
México, imparable
ElTri no tardó en marcar la pauta desde el principio de la prueba. Sebastián Córdova firmó una tripleta en el primer compromiso de los norteamericanos, saldado con un 4-1 a favor contra un debutante en el torneo, la República Dominicana.
El equipo de Jaime Lozano dio continuidad a ese resultado manteniendo su puerta a cero y consiguiendo una victoria por 3-0 contra Costa Rica, desplegando un fútbol elegante. Su sed de triunfo se puso de manifiesto mediante un 1-0 sobre su gran rival, Estados Unidos, en el último duelo de la liguilla, con un puesto en la semifinal ya confirmado antes del pitido inicial. Por último, cuando la presión era máxima y más había en juego, contra una potente selección canadiense, respondió marcando dos goles en la segunda parte y llevándose también el triunfo.
El dato: México es el país que más veces ha ganado los clasificatorios olímpicos masculinos de la Concacaf, con ocho campeonatos en su palmarés.
Honduras encadena cuatro clasificaciones
Pero ni siquiera México puede decir que ha estado en cuatro Torneos Olímpicos de Fútbol Masculino consecutivos. Honduras sí lo hará, después de representar a la región en Pekín 2008, cuando se proclamó campeón regional camino de la RP China; en Londres 2012, donde fue cuartofinalista; y en Río 2016, cita en la que llegó hasta las semifinales. ¿Veremos a los catrachos en la final de Tokio 2020 en el Estadio Internacional de Yokohama el 7 de agosto?
El dato: tras quedarse fuera de todos los torneos hasta Sydney 2000, Honduras tan solo se ha perdido una fase final de la competición olímpica desde entonces, la de Atenas 2004.
Premios del torneo
Mejor jugador: Alexis Vega (México)
Máximo goleador: Sebastián Córdova - 4 goles (México)
Mejor guardameta: Alex Barrios (Honduras)