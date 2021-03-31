Torneo Olímpico de Fútbol Masculino Tokio 2020

22 julio - 7 agosto 2021

Torneo Olímpico de Fútbol Masculino

La historia se repite y Honduras y México estarán en Tokio

(FIFA.com)

31 mar. 2021

Players of Mexico celebrate after winning the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament
© Getty Images
  • México gana el clasificatorio olímpico de la Concacaf por tercera vez consecutiva
  • ElTri aspira a reeditar en la edición de Tokio el título logrado en Londres 2012
  • El Torneo Olímpico de Fútbol Masculino se juega del 22 de julio al 7 de agosto

Por tercera vez consecutiva, Honduras y México representarán a la zona norteamericana, centroamericana y caribeña en el Torneo Olímpico de Fútbol Masculino. Y al igual que en Londres 2012 y Río 2016, México acudirá a esta cita como rey indiscutible de la Concacaf.

México aspira a repetir su triunfo de 2012, cuando jugadores como Oribe Peralta, Marco Fabián, Raúl Jiménez, Héctor Herrera y Javier Aquino condujeron al Tri a la conquista de la medalla de oro en Wembley y la región terminó por primera vez en lo más alto del podio.

Honduras obtuvo el pase tras derrotar a Estados Unidos por 2-1 en semifinales. El conjunto de las Barras y Estrellas lamenta su tercer fracaso consecutivo en la fase previa de las Olimpiadas, mientras que los catrachos se afianzan como un cuadro sumamente competitivo en este nivel. México venció a Canadá por 2-0 en la otra semifinal.

Final

México 1-1 (5-4 PEN) Honduras

Pre olímpico de la Concacaf: semifinales

  • Uriel Antuna #15 of MÃ©xico celebrates with his teammates

    Uriel Antuna #15 of MÃ©xico celebrates with his teammates

    29 mar. 2021

    GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - MARCH 28: Uriel Antuna #15 of MÃ©xico celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during the semifinals match between Mexico and Canada as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Carlos Obregon of Honduras celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal 

    Carlos Obregon of Honduras celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal 

    28 mar. 2021

    GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - MARCH 28: Carlos ObregÃ³n #09 of Honduras celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during the semifinals match between Honduras and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • General view of the empty stands of Jalisco stadium before the game between during the match between Canada and El Salvador as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium

    General view of the empty stands of Jalisco stadium before the game between during the match between Canada and El Salvador as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium

    30 mar. 2021

    GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - MARCH 19: General view of the empty stands of Jalisco stadium before the game between during the match between Canada and El Salvador as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 19, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Tajon Buchanan #07 of Canada reacts during his side's Tokyo 2020 qualifier against Haiti

    Tajon Buchanan #07 of Canada reacts during his side's Tokyo 2020 qualifier against Haiti

    23 mar. 2021

    ZAPOPAN, MEXICO - MARCH 22: Tajon Buchanan #07 of Canada reacts during the match between Haiti and Canada as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Akron Stadium on March 22, 2021 in Zapopan, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Bicou Bissainthe of Haiti fights for the ball with Tajon Buchanan of Canada during the match between Haiti and Canada as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Akron Stadium 

    Bicou Bissainthe of Haiti fights for the ball with Tajon Buchanan of Canada during the match between Haiti and Canada as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Akron Stadium 

    30 mar. 2021

    ZAPOPAN, MEXICO - MARCH 22: Bicou Bissainthe #05 of HaitÃ­ fights for the ball with Tajon Buchanan #07 of Canada during the match between Haiti and Canada as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Akron Stadium on March 22, 2021 in Zapopan, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Jesus Ferreira #09 of USA celebrates after scoring against Costa Rica in a Tokyo 2020 qualifier

    Jesus Ferreira #09 of USA celebrates after scoring against Costa Rica in a Tokyo 2020 qualifier

    19 mar. 2021

    GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - MARCH 18: Jesus Ferreira #09 of United States celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the match between USA and Costa Rica as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 18, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Jesus Ferreira of United States battles for the ball against Jose de la Cruz of Dominican Republic during the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Akron Stadium

    Jesus Ferreira of United States battles for the ball against Jose de la Cruz of Dominican Republic during the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Akron Stadium

    30 mar. 2021

    ZAPOPAN, MEXICO - MARCH 21: JesÃºs Ferreira #09 of United States battles for the ball against JosÃ© de la Cruz #15 of Dominican Republic during the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Akron Stadium on March 21, 2021 in Zapopan, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Francisco Figueroa of Canada fights for the ball with Enrico Duenas of Salvador during the match between Canada and El Salvador as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium 

    Francisco Figueroa of Canada fights for the ball with Enrico Duenas of Salvador during the match between Canada and El Salvador as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium 

    30 mar. 2021

    GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - MARCH 19: Francisco Figueroa #08 of Canada fights for the ball with Enrico DueÃ±as #15 of Salvador during the match between Canada and El Salvador as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 19, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Sebastian Cordova of Mexico fights for the ball with Randall Leal of Costa Rica during the match between Costa Rica and Mexico as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Akron Stadium

    Sebastian Cordova of Mexico fights for the ball with Randall Leal of Costa Rica during the match between Costa Rica and Mexico as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Akron Stadium

    30 mar. 2021

    ZAPOPAN, MEXICO - MARCH 21: SebastiÃ¡n CÃ³rdova #17 of MÃ©xico fights for the ball with Randall Leal #10 of Costa Rica during the match between Costa Rica and Mexicio as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Akron Stadium on March 21, 2021 in Zapopan, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Sebastian Cordova #17 of Mexico celebrates after scoring against Dominican Republic in a Tokyo 2020 qualifier

    Sebastian Cordova #17 of Mexico celebrates after scoring against Dominican Republic in a Tokyo 2020 qualifier

    19 mar. 2021

    GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - MARCH 18: Sebastian Cordova #17 of Mexico celebrates after scoring the third goal of his team during the match between Mexico and Dominican Republic as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 18, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Cristopher Melandez of Honduras fights for the ball with Jonathan Lewis of United States during the semifinals match between Honduras and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium

    Cristopher Melandez of Honduras fights for the ball with Jonathan Lewis of United States during the semifinals match between Honduras and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium

    28 mar. 2021

    GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - MARCH 28: Cristopher MelÃ©ndez #05 of Honduras fights for the ball with Jonathan Lewis #07 of United States during the semifinals match between Honduras and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Kervin Arriaga #15 of Honduras (R) and Ballou Tabla #11 of Canada during their Tokyo 2020 qualifier

    Kervin Arriaga #15 of Honduras (R) and Ballou Tabla #11 of Canada during their Tokyo 2020 qualifier

    26 mar. 2021

    GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - MARCH 25: Kervin Arriaga #15 of Honduras fights for the ball with Ballou Tabla #11 of Canada during the match between Honduras v Canada as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 25, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Jose Reyes of Honduras fights for the ball with Justen Glad of United States during the semifinals match between Honduras and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium 

    Jose Reyes of Honduras fights for the ball with Justen Glad of United States during the semifinals match between Honduras and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium 

    28 mar. 2021

    GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - MARCH 28: JosÃ© Reyes #07 of Honduras fights for the ball with Justen Glad #04 of United States during the semifinals match between Honduras and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Uriel Antuna #15 of Mexico celebrates with his teammates 

    Uriel Antuna #15 of Mexico celebrates with his teammates 

    29 mar. 2021

    GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - MARCH 28: Uriel Antuna #15 of Mexico celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during the semifinals match between Mexico and Canada as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Honduras players react after their Tokyo 2020 qualifier against Canada

    Honduras players react after their Tokyo 2020 qualifier against Canada

    26 mar. 2021

    GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - MARCH 25: Players of Honduras react after the match between Honduras v Canada as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 25, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Jose Reyes of Honduras fights for the ball with Jesus Ferreira of United States during the semifinals match between Honduras and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium

    Jose Reyes of Honduras fights for the ball with Jesus Ferreira of United States during the semifinals match between Honduras and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium

    28 mar. 2021

    GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - MARCH 28: JosÃ© Reyes #07 of Honduras fights for the ball with JesÃºs Ferreira #09 of United States during the semifinals match between Honduras and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Honduras v USA - 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying Semifinals

    Honduras v USA - 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying Semifinals

    28 mar. 2021

    GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - MARCH 28: Edwin RodrÃ­guez#08 of Honduras fights for the ball with JesÃºs Ferreira #09 of United States during the semifinals match between Honduras and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Mexico v Canada - 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying Semifinals

    Mexico v Canada - 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying Semifinals

    29 mar. 2021

    GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - MARCH 28: Uriel Antuna #15 of MÃ©xico celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during the semifinals match between Mexico and Canada as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 28, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Jesus Ferreira #09 of USA and Kevin Chamorro goalkeeper #13 of Costa Rica during the Tokyo 2020 country

    Jesus Ferreira #09 of USA and Kevin Chamorro goalkeeper #13 of Costa Rica during the Tokyo 2020 country

    19 mar. 2021

    GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - MARCH 18: JesÃºs Ferreira #09 of United States fights for the ball with Kevin Chamorro goalkeeper #13 of Costa Rica during the match between USA and Costa Rica as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 18, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

  • Uriel Antuna #15 of Mexico celebrates with his team-mates after scoring against USA in a Tokyo 2020 qualifier 

    Uriel Antuna #15 of Mexico celebrates with his team-mates after scoring against USA in a Tokyo 2020 qualifier 

    25 mar. 2021

    GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - MARCH 24: Uriel Antuna #15 of Mexico celebrates with his team-mates after scoring the first goal of his team during the match between Mexico and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium on March 24, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

    © Getty Images

Cómo sellaron sus﻿ pasaportes

México, imparable

ElTri no tardó en marcar la pauta desde el principio de la prueba. Sebastián Córdova firmó una tripleta en el primer compromiso de los norteamericanos, saldado con un 4-1 a favor contra un debutante en el torneo, la República Dominicana.

El equipo de Jaime Lozano dio continuidad a ese resultado manteniendo su puerta a cero y consiguiendo una victoria por 3-0 contra Costa Rica, desplegando un fútbol elegante. Su sed de triunfo se puso de manifiesto mediante un 1-0 sobre su gran rival, Estados Unidos, en el último duelo de la liguilla, con un puesto en la semifinal ya confirmado antes del pitido inicial. Por último, cuando la presión era máxima y más había en juego, contra una potente selección canadiense, respondió marcando dos goles en la segunda parte y llevándose también el triunfo.

El dato: México es el país que más veces ha ganado los clasificatorios olímpicos masculinos de la Concacaf, con ocho campeonatos en su palmarés.

Carlos Obregon of Honduras celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal 
© Getty Images

Honduras encadena cuatro clasificaciones

Pero ni siquiera México puede decir que ha estado en cuatro Torneos Olímpicos de Fútbol Masculino consecutivos. Honduras sí lo hará, después de representar a la región en Pekín 2008, cuando se proclamó campeón regional camino de la RP China; en Londres 2012, donde fue cuartofinalista; y en Río 2016, cita en la que llegó hasta las semifinales. ¿Veremos a los catrachos en la final de Tokio 2020 en el Estadio Internacional de Yokohama el 7 de agosto?

El dato: tras quedarse fuera de todos los torneos hasta Sydney 2000, Honduras tan solo se ha perdido una fase final de la competición olímpica desde entonces, la de Atenas 2004.

Premios del torneo

Mejor jugador: Alexis Vega (México)

Máximo goleador: Sebastián Córdova - 4 goles (México)

Mejor guardameta: Alex Barrios (Honduras)

