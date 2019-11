View this post on Instagram

Evolution of an obsession, from contents in my parents’ attic (ca. 1998-2006). There was not much access to the ⚽️ world in rural PA, so I sought out any tangible connection I could find. 1. Adidas 1998 World Cup ad I tore out of Sports Illustrated and taped on my wall 2. Zizou, our family golden retriever acquired in October 1998. 3. Tag from the 1998 Michael Owen Liverpool jersey my dad got me for my 13th birthday; picture of Lilian Thuram that I printed and glued to a playing card; 1998 Bundesliga Panini stickers 4. Handwritten quotes (I was briefly an LFC fan, because of Michael Owen) 5. 1999 Women’s World Cup tickets, 2000 Olympics USWNT Brandi Chastain jersey 6. High school binder front and back; photo I developed and printed after taking a picture of Michael Owen on TV 7. 2002 World Cup headlines, I definitely stole the English papers from a library 8. Manchester United track pants I got for Christmas; 2002 Turkey jersey (they finished 3rd in that World Cup!); Celtic jersey I bought on sale in London in 2005 9. France 2006 World Cup shorts; Germany 2006 World Cup women’s sexy shirt; Germany 2006 World Cup shorts