- Felicitamos a Jupp Heynckes
- El exentrenador celebra hoy su 75º cumpleaños
- Es uno de los técnicos alemanes más laureados
Desde Helmut Schoen, Sepp Herberger y Ottmar Hitzfeld hasta llegar a Juergen Klopp, nombrado Entrenador Mundial de la FIFA hace apenas unos meses. La lista de entrenadores alemanes de clase mundial en los últimos 70 años es formidable.
Sin embargo, hay uno que suele quedar relegado a un segundo plano de manera completamente injusta: Jupp Heynckes. Hoy, 9 de mayo, el exdelantero cumple 75 años.
Basta echar un vistazo a su palmarés, así como a su rendimiento como jugador y como técnico, para comprobar que hay muy pocos a su altura. De hecho, Heynckes anotó 220 goles en 369 partidos de la Bundesliga, y fue campeón del mundo y de Europa con la selección alemana.
Heynckes jugó en el Borussia Moenchengladbach entre 1962 y 1978, a excepción de su breve etapa en el Hannover 96, donde militó entre 1967 y 1970.
No es de extrañar, por tanto, que tomara las riendas del Borussia Moenchengladbach apenas un año después de colgar las botas.
A diferencia de cuando fue jugador, Heynckes sí se atrevió a dar el salto al extranjero como preparador. Y ejerció principalmente en España, país en el que ocupó los banquillos de Athletic de Bilbao, CD Tenerife y Real Madrid, y cosechó grandes éxitos.
Pero su coronación absoluta llegó en la tercera de sus cuatro etapas al frente del FC Bayern de Múnich. En 2013, Heynckes conquistó el triplete de liga, copa y Liga de Campeones de la UEFA, y se convirtió así en el primer entrenador alemán en lograrlo.
Una de las figuras clave de este triunfo histórico fue Bastian Schweinsteiger, quien le dedicó la siguiente carta en la revista del equipo muniqués:
"Querido, Jupp: me considero muy afortunado por haberte conocido no solo como un técnico extraordinario, sino también como un ser humano maravilloso a quien considero mi amigo. He aprendido mucho de ti. Sinceridad, espíritu de equipo, honradez, moral de trabajo... Valores que tú nos has transmitido y que a veces echo de menos en el fútbol actual. Los años contigo han sido quizá los más bonitos de mi carrera. Y has conseguido algo que no consiguen muchos entrenadores: has metido a todos los jugadores y al equipo al completo en el mismo barco, también a los conductores de nuestro autobús, a los utilleros y a los empleados. No conozco a nadie que haya hablado nunca mal de ti".
Palmarés
Como jugador (extracto)
- Campeón del mundo: 1974
- Campeón de Europa: 1972
- Copa de la UEFA: 1975
- Bundesliga: 1971, 1975, 1976 y 1977
Como entrenador
- Liga de Campeones de la UEFA: 1998 y 2013
- Bundesliga: 1989, 1990, 2013 y 2018
- Copa de Alemania: 2013
- Supercopa de Alemania: 1987, 1990 y 2012
- Supercopa de España: 1997
Después de su despedida acordada del Bayern de Múnich en el verano de 2013, Heynckes fue nombrado Entrenador Mundial del Año de la FIFA. "Es una gran distinción que llega al final de mi carrera. He vivido casi 50 años como jugador y como entrenador, he tenido muchos altibajos, ha habido triunfos y fracasos. Es un gran colofón y estoy muy contento", dijo tras recibir el premio en enero de 2014.
En aquel momento, no se podía ni imaginar que, en octubre de 2017, volvería por medio año al banquillo del Bayern y que, apenas unos meses después —y como no podía ser de otra manera— conquistaría la Bundesliga con los muniqueses.
¿Sabías que...?
- Heynckes fue el noveno de los diez hijos de un herrero
- Es estucador de profesión, porque su mayor deseo era ser arquitecto. Solo jugaba al fútbol como algo "complementario"
- Es uno de los apenas cinco entrenadores junto con Ernst Happel, Ottmar Hitzfeld, José Mourinho y Carlo Ancelotti que ha ganado la Liga de Campeones de la UEFA o la antigua Copa de Europa con dos clubes distintos
- Ocupa la cuarta posición en la clasificación histórica de goleadores de la Bundesliga
