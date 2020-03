Alcides Ghiggia

(FILES) Uruguayan former footballer Alcides Ghiggia, member of the national team that won the 1950 World Cup at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, poses May 14, 2010 at the Football Museum in Montevideo, in front of a huge print depicting the moment he scored against Brazil during the Brazil vs Uruguay final. Ghiggia, 85, was hospitalized on June 13, 2012 after crashing with his car, hospital sources said. AFP PHOTO/PANTA ASTIAZARAN

© AFP