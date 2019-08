View this post on Instagram

What history looks like. Stephanie Frappart: the first female referee to officiate a major UEFA men’s game in history, alongside her assistants Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O'Neill, in charge of the Super Cup Final. Our #FIFAWWC final referee of course, in Lyon. #History #Equality #DareToShine #RoleModel #IfYouCanSeeItYouCanBeIt #Liverpool #Chelsea