View this post on Instagram

What an amazing evening yesterday! Scoring for the first time 5 goals for my country and ending 2019 with a great win ! Couldn’t imagen a better way to start our road to EURO2021 with 12/12 🔥 proud to be part of this amazing team 🤩 also congrats to @janicecayman with her 100 caps ! Example for everyone 😘 A big thank you to all our fans for the support, you were great and I hope to see you all next year 👹🔥❤️