Mia Hamm – who grew up playing when professional women’s soccer didn’t even exist – achieved the record for most international goals scored in the world. She was my mentor, my friend – she was the leader of our Pack. In June 2013, I scored the goal to pass my hero’s record. For the six and a half years that I’ve held the world record for most goals scored – by man or woman – I’ve been grateful-to-the-bones for the path the Pack before me tread so that I could spend my life playing the game I love. I’ve tried to live and play in a way honoring that legacy and privilege, so that little girls coming up after us will accomplish things we’ve only dreamed of. So, as a girl who grew up dreaming of winning Olympic gold for my country before women’s soccer was even an Olympic sport, tonight I am celebrating. Tonight, I am celebrating the honor of passing that record, that legacy of our beautiful game, to the great Christine Sinclair: world-record holder for most international goals – man or woman – in history. Christine: History is made. Your victory is our victory. We celebrate with you. To every girl coming up in the Pack with a dream to do something that doesn’t yet even exist: We believe in you to accomplish what we can’t even yet imagine. Your Pack is with you. And history awaits you. @c_sinc12