07 ene. 2020
- La entrega de Premios de la CAF tuvo lugar en Hurgada, Egipto
África estuvo otra vez en el centro de la escena del fútbol mundial el martes 7 de enero, tras llevarse a cabo en Hurgada, Egipto, la entrega de Premios de la CAF, que pudiste seguir en vivo y en directo a través de FIFA.com y del canal de FIFA TV en YouTube.
Lo grandes triunfadores de la velada fueron el senegalés Saido Mane y la nigeriana Asisat Oshoala, elegidos el mejor jugador y la mejor jugadora del continente.
La retransmisión comenzó con la alfombra roja y continuó con la ceremonia de premiación, que puedes aquí mismo.
Todos los ganadores:
- Jugador Africano del Año: Sadio Mane (Senegal y Liverpool)
- Jugadora Africana del Año: Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria y Barcelona)
- Entrenador Africano del Año: Djamel Belmadi (Argelia)
- Entrenadora Africana del Año: Desiree Ellis (Sudáfrica)
- Jugador Joven Africano del Año: Achraf Hakimi (Marruecos y Borussia Dortmund)
- Equipo Masculino Africano del Año: Argelia
- Equipo Femenino Africano del Año: Camerún
- Asociación Miembro Africana del Año:
- Gol Africano del Año: Riyad Mahrez (Argelia)
- XI Africano del Año: Andre Onana; Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly, Achraf Hakimi; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech; Mohamed Salah, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane
- Federación Africana del Año: Asociación Egipcia de Fútbol
- El Jugador Interclubes Africano del Año: Youcef Belaïli (Argelia y Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)
- Premio especial: Kodjovi Obilale (Togo)
- Presidente de Club Africano del Año: Moise Katumbi (TP Mazembe)
Otros eventos
La entrega de los premios resultó el punto culminante tras varios eventos que contaron con la participación de numerosas FIFA Legends el lunes 6 de enero.
El primero de ellos consistió en un coloquio, del que formaron parte los iconos africanos Youri Djorkaeff, Mido, Clementine Toure y Laura Georges, y que se llevó a cabo de la Universidad de el Cairo.
Un rato más tarde, con las imponentes Pirámides de Giza como telón de fondo, tuvo lugar un encuentro amistoso entre las FIFA Legends y las Leyendas de África.
Allí se pudo ver, entre otros, al brasileño Cafú, a la española Verónica Boquete y al argentino Juan Sebastián Verón.
