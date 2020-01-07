FIFA.com utiliza cookies para recopilar información. Averigua más aquí.
Premios de la CAF

Mane y Oshoala, galardonados en África

(FIFA.com)

07 ene. 2020

  • La entrega de Premios de la CAF tuvo lugar en Hurgada, Egipto
  • Puedes conocer aquí el nombre de los todos los ganadores
  • REVIVE la alfombra roja y la ceremonia en FIFA.com y en YouTube

África estuvo otra vez en el centro de la escena del fútbol mundial el martes 7 de enero, tras llevarse a cabo en Hurgada, Egipto, la entrega de Premios de la CAF, que pudiste seguir en vivo y en directo a través de FIFA.com y del canal de FIFA TV en YouTube.

Lo grandes triunfadores de la velada fueron el senegalés Saido Mane y la nigeriana Asisat Oshoala, elegidos el mejor jugador y la mejor jugadora del continente.

La retransmisión comenzó con la alfombra roja y continuó con la ceremonia de premiación, que puedes aquí mismo.

Todos los ganadores:

  • Jugador Africano del Año: Sadio Mane (Senegal y Liverpool)
  • Jugadora Africana del Año: Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria y Barcelona)
  • Entrenador Africano del Año: Djamel Belmadi (Argelia)
  • Entrenadora Africana del Año: Desiree Ellis (Sudáfrica)
  • Jugador Joven Africano del Año: Achraf Hakimi (Marruecos y Borussia Dortmund)
  • Equipo Masculino Africano del Año: Argelia
  • Equipo Femenino Africano del Año: Camerún
  • Asociación Miembro Africana del Año:
  • Gol Africano del Año: Riyad Mahrez (Argelia)
  • XI Africano del Año: Andre Onana; Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly, Achraf Hakimi; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech; Mohamed Salah, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane
  • Federación Africana del Año: Asociación Egipcia de Fútbol
  • El Jugador Interclubes Africano del Año: Youcef Belaïli (Argelia y Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)
  • Premio especial: Kodjovi Obilale (Togo)
  • Presidente de Club Africano del Año: Moise Katumbi (TP Mazembe)

Otros eventos

La entrega de los premios resultó el punto culminante tras varios eventos que contaron con la participación de numerosas FIFA Legends el lunes 6 de enero.

El primero de ellos consistió en un coloquio, del que formaron parte los iconos africanos Youri Djorkaeff, Mido, Clementine Toure y Laura Georges, y que se llevó a cabo de la Universidad de el Cairo.

Un rato más tarde, con las imponentes Pirámides de Giza como telón de fondo, tuvo lugar un encuentro amistoso entre las FIFA Legends y las Leyendas de África.

Allí se pudo ver, entre otros, al brasileño Cafú, a la española Verónica Boquete y al argentino Juan Sebastián Verón.

Los Premios de la CAF 2019, en imágenes

  • CAF Awards 2019

    CAF Awards 2019

    07 ene. 2020

    © CAF

  • Sadio Mane dances at the CAF Awards 2019

    Sadio Mane dances at the CAF Awards 2019

    07 ene. 2020

    Sadio Mane dances at the CAF Awards 2019

    © CAF

  • CAF Awards 2019' Red Carpet at Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt.

    CAF Awards 2019' Red Carpet at Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt.

    07 ene. 2020

    CAF Awards 2019' Red Carpet at Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt.

    © CAF

  • Sadio Mane arrives at the CAF Awards 2019

    Sadio Mane arrives at the CAF Awards 2019

    07 ene. 2020

    Sadio Mane arrives at the CAF Awards 2019

    © CAF

  • Ceremony of the CAF Awards 2019

    Ceremony of the CAF Awards 2019

    07 ene. 2020

    Ceremony of the CAF Awards 2019

    © CAF

  • CAF Awards 2019' Red Carpet at Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt.

    CAF Awards 2019' Red Carpet at Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt.

    07 ene. 2020

    CAF Awards 2019' Red Carpet at Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt.

    © CAF

  • Djamel Belmadi, manager of Algerian national team, arrives to  Hurghada, Egypt, to attend to CAF Awards 2019.

    Djamel Belmadi, manager of Algerian national team, arrives to  Hurghada, Egypt, to attend to CAF Awards 2019.

    07 ene. 2020

    Djamel Belmadi, manager of Algerian national team, arrives to Hurghada, Egypt, to attend to CAF Awards 2019.

    © CAF

  • Presenters Mariam Amin and Samuel Eto'o at the CAF Awards 2019

    Presenters Mariam Amin and Samuel Eto'o at the CAF Awards 2019

    07 ene. 2020

    Presenters Mariam Amin and Samuel Eto'o at the CAF Awards 2019

    © CAF

  • Samuel Eto'o hosts the CAF Awards 2019 with Mariam Amin

    Samuel Eto'o hosts the CAF Awards 2019 with Mariam Amin

    07 ene. 2020

    © CAF

  • CAF President Ahmad Ahmad speaks at the CAF Awards 2019

    CAF President Ahmad Ahmad speaks at the CAF Awards 2019

    07 ene. 2020

    CAF President Ahmad Ahmad speaks at the CAF Awards 2019

    © CAF

  • FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura presents the African Women's National Team of the Year at the CAF Awards 2019

    FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura presents the African Women's National Team of the Year at the CAF Awards 2019

    07 ene. 2020

    FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura presents the African Women's National Team of the Year at the CAF Awards 2019

    © CAF

  • Moroccan Achraf Hakimi awarded as African Youth Player of the Year 2019. January 7th 2020. (Photo by CAF)

    Moroccan Achraf Hakimi awarded as African Youth Player of the Year 2019. January 7th 2020. (Photo by CAF)

    07 ene. 2020

    Moroccan Achraf Hakimi awarded as African Youth Player of the Year 2019. January 7th 2020. (Photo by CAF)

    © CAF

  • Arsene Wenger presents the goal of the year at the CAF Awards 2019

    Arsene Wenger presents the goal of the year at the CAF Awards 2019

    07 ene. 2020

    Arsene Wenger presents the goal of the year at the CAF Awards 2019

    © CAF

  • CAF Awards 2019

    CAF Awards 2019

    07 ene. 2020

    CAF Awards 2019

    © CAF

  • Desiree Ellis wins African Women’s Coach of the Year

    Desiree Ellis wins African Women’s Coach of the Year

    07 ene. 2020

    Desiree Ellis wins African Women’s Coach of the Year at the CAF Awards 2019

    © CAF

  • CAF Awards 2019

    CAF Awards 2019

    07 ene. 2020

    CAF Awards 2019

    © CAF

  • FIFA President Gianni Infantino during CAF Awards 2019

    FIFA President Gianni Infantino during CAF Awards 2019

    07 ene. 2020

    FIFA President Gianni Infantino during CAF Awards 2019.

    © CAF

  • Sadio Mane arrives to CAF Awards 2019 Ceremony

    Sadio Mane arrives to CAF Awards 2019 Ceremony

    07 ene. 2020

    Sadio Mane arrives to CAF Awards 2019 Ceremony.

    © CAF

