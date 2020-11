The Best FIFA Football Awards™

FIFA Ballon d'Or nominee Lionel Messi of Argentina and Barcelona takes the microphone from fellow nominee Cristiano Ronaldo

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 12: FIFA Ballon d'Or nominee Lionel Messi of Argentina and Barcelona takes the microphone from fellow nominee Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Real Madrid as they are selected for the FIFA/FIFPro World XI for 2014 with Arjen Robben of Bayern Munich and the Netherlands during the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014 at the Kongresshaus on January 12, 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

