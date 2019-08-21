The Best FIFA Football Awards™

- Bertolini es candidata a #TheBest al Entrenador de Fútbol Femenino 2019
Devolver a tu selección nacional a la cita mundialista luego de 20 años de ausencia es muy meritorio. Pero si además consigues que ese equipo se convierta en la revelación del torneo, alcanzando los cuartos de final, la gesta es extraordinaria.
Esta fue la hazaña de Milena Bertolini en la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Francia 2019 al frente de la selección italiana, que le valió la nominación al premio The Best al Entrenador de Fútbol Femenino de la FIFA 2019.
FIFA.com quiso conocer la opinión de sus jugadoras. ¿Merece Bertolini el premio The Best? El vestuario de las Azzurre responde.
"Se lo merece porque Milena es una entrenadora constante, tenaz e inteligente, atenta al más mínimo detalle, que no deja nada al azar. Exige máxima seriedad, pero sabe equilibrar el trabajo con la diversión, tanto dentro como fuera del campo. Algo que me hace sonreír de ella son esas frases que nos suelta en las reuniones en cada concentración, como por ejemplo: 'debemos ser un equipo de bosque y riviera'".
Aurora Galli, centrocampista
"En muy poco tiempo, ha logrado dar confianza a la selección nacional, formar un grupo y sacar toda su fuerza. Consiguió darnos confianza a todas las jugadoras, haciéndonos entender además la importancia de sacrificarnos por nuestras compañeras".
Barbara Bonansea, centrocampista
"Merece este premio porque es una entrenadora muy completa, no solo hábil tácticamente, sino también preparada en el aspecto psicológico, ya sea en el trato individual o en la gestión del vestuario. Ella ha sido muy importante en mi crecimiento como futbolista. Me ha enseñado aspectos del fútbol a los que yo no daba tanta importancia y gracias a los cuales siento que he mejorado mucho".
Cristiana Girelli, delantera
Cristiana Girelli of Italy celebrates after scoring her team's first goal
14 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 14: Cristiana Girelli of Italy celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Jamaica and Italy at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 14, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Barbara Bonansea of Italy celebrates after scoring
09 jun. 2019
VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 09: Barbara Bonansea of Italy celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Australia and Italy at Stade du Hainaut on June 09, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Laura Giuliani of Italy makes a save
25 jun. 2019
MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - JUNE 25: Laura Giuliani of Italy makes a save during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Italy and China at Stade de la Mosson on June 25, 2019 in Montpellier, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Sara Gama of Italy runs with the ball under pressure from Chinyelu Asher of Jamaica
14 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 14: Sara Gama of Italy runs with the ball under pressure from Chinyelu Asher of Jamaica during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Jamaica and Italy at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 14, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Cristiana Girelli of Italy celebrates with teammates after scoring
14 jun. 2019
REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 14: Cristiana Girelli of Italy celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Jamaica and Italy at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 14, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Laura Giuliani of Italy shows appreciation to the fans
25 jun. 2019
MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - JUNE 25: Laura Giuliani of Italy shows appreciation to the fans after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Italy and China at Stade de la Mosson on June 25, 2019 in Montpellier, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Sara Gama of Italy is thrown in the air by her teammates
19 jun. 2019
VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 18: Sara Gama of Italy is thrown in the air by her teammates following the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Italy and Brazil at Stade du Hainaut on June 18, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
The Italy team line up for a photo
29 jun. 2019
VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 29: The Italy team line up for a photo prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Italy and Netherlands at Stade du Hainaut on June 29, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Players of Italy Women in action during a training session
29 jun. 2019
VALENCIENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Players of Italy Women in action during a training session at Stade Municipal on June 28, 2019 in Saint-Amand-les-Eaux near Valenciennes, France. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
"Un equipo es el conjunto de muchas partes que deben unirse de la mejora manera. Saber sacar lo mejor de cada jugadora es un trabajo a menudo infravalorado, pero es fundamental. Esta es la cualidad de Milena Bertolini, rara de encontrar, que merece ser premiada".
Laura Giuliani, arquera
"Personalmente, he compartido con ella muchos momentos felices, con el Brescia y después con la selección italiana en nuestra trayectoria de clasificación y en la Copa Mundial. Ha sido un viaje increíble con Italia, luego de 20 años desde la última participación mundialista, convirtiéndonos en el equipo revelación del torneo".