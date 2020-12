The Best FIFA Football Awards™

🚶‍ Marivaldo didn't have the money for the bus fare, so he began walking 60 kilometres to watch @sportrecife games 🏟️



📱 He didn't own a mobile phone until someone gave him one a few days ago. It was used to film his reaction to winning the FIFA Fan Award. It's priceless! 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/qFzH5GV3ms